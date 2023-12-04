Fabricio Agosto 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Fabricio Agosto is a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for the Spanish club Ibiza and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Fabricio Agosto, born on December 31, 1987, is a Spanish goalkeeper playing for Ibiza in Primera Federación. Over six La Liga seasons, he featured for Deportivo La Coruña, Real Valladolid, Real Betis, and Mallorca. Fabri won the Süper Lig with Beşiktaş in 2016–17 before joining Fulham in 2018.

Loaned to Mallorca in 2019, he made four appearances. A former Spain under-20 international, Fabri later expressed interest in representing Uruguay at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, citing his Uruguayan heritage.

Fabricio Agosto Ramirez of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Crystal Palace. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Fabricio Agosto Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Las Palmas, Spain Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth NA Age 35 Birthday 31 December 1987 Nationality Spanish Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Deportivo B, Deportivo La Coruña, Valladolid, Recreativo, Betis, Deportivo La Coruña, Beşiktaş, Fulham, Mallorca, Numancia and Ibiza. Achievements 1X TURKISH CHAMPION Wife NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Fabricio Agosto Net Worth and Salary

Fabricio Agosto has not revealed his net worth or salary, so his financial information is kept confidential. But in the world of football, his estimated market value is €100,000. Even though his exact earnings and wealth are unknown, the industry values his on-field performance, which adds to the story of the athlete’s professional profile. The emphasis on market value highlights Fabri’s reputation in the football market, even though other financial details are kept private.

Fabricio Agosto Career

Fabri is a seasoned Spanish goalkeeper currently playing for Primera Federación club Ibiza. Fabri’s football journey began when he was acquired at the age of 18 by Deportivo La Coruña, completing his development at the club. He made his La Liga debut in January 2008 but faced challenges as teammates were suspended, leading to his temporary return to the B squad.

Fabri navigated his career, moving to Real Valladolid in 2009 and then spending a loan spell at Recreativo de Huelva in Segunda División, despite Arsenal’s alleged interest in 2008. He made his La Liga comeback with Real Betis in the 2011–12 campaign, playing in 17 games and showcasing his abilities. But in 2013, he left because of a disagreement with manager Pepe Mel, and he went back to Deportivo.

Fabricio Agosto Ramirez during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Monaco and Besiktas. (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

When Fabricio Agosto joined Turkish Süper Lig champions Beşiktaş in July 2016, his career took a global turn and he helped the team win the league for the second time in a row. He signed with Fulham to make his Premier League debut in 2018. 2019 saw him on loan to Mallorca, where he appeared in four games. Former Spain under-20 player Fabri shocked many in 2018 by revealing his Uruguayan heritage and declaring his intention to play for Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup.

Fabricio Agosto Family

Fabricio Agosto was born on December 31, 1987, in Las Palmas, Spain. His parents and siblings are not publicly known, and his family history is kept confidential. The football player’s conscious decision to keep his family’s whereabouts a secret shows his dedication to maintaining personal privacy in the face of the public’s scrutiny of his professional career. This has enabled him to move discreetly and deliberately between his personal and professional lives.

Fabricio Agosto’s wife – Not Known

There are no details about Fabricio Agosto’s wife in his private life. The couple exhibits a happy marriage by posting happy photos of themselves on social media. Their shared experiences show a happy family life, even though their two children’s names are kept secret. This enables the football player to strike a balance between his personal happiness and the demands of his professional career.

Fabri does not make information about his brand affiliations available to the public. He keeps his sponsorship and endorsement details confidential. The football player’s choice to remain discreet about this part of his career creates a sense of mystery and allows him to negotiate the sponsorship scene in private while concentrating on his on-field performance.

Fabricio Agosto Cars and Tattoos

The football player Fabri chooses a canvas devoid of tattoos, embracing minimalism in his own design. Regarding the wheels he chose, specifics about his vehicle are still unknown. Fabri’s preference for private vehicles and emphasis on a spotless record add to his modest charm.

Read More:

FAQs about Fabricio Agosto