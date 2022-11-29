Enner Valencia 2022 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more

Enner Valencia is an Ecuadorian professional football player who plays as a centre-forward for Super Lig club Fenerbahce and for the Ecuadorian national team, this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more.

Enner Remberto Valencia Lastra famously Enner Valencia joined the Turkish professional club Fenerbahçe from the Mexican club Tigres UANL in 2020. He has been a key player for the club and is in great form currently.

Valencia is a part of the Ecuador squad as the captain for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is leading the team by example and wants to reach as far as possible in the tournament. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in detail.

Enner Valencia of Ecuador celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Enner Valencia Facts

Birth Place Esmeraldas, Ecuador Father’s Name Remberto Valencia Mother’s Name Bolivia Lastra Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth $5 million Age 33 Birthday 4 November 1989 Nationality Ecuadorian Position Forward Senior Clubs Emelec, Pachuca, West Ham United, Everton, Tigres UANL, Fenerbahçe. Achievements 1x World Cup participant

1x CONCACAF Champions League winner

1x Ecuadorian champion

1x Mexican Clausura champion

1x Mexican Champion Apertura

1x Campeones Cup Winner

3x Top goalscorer

1x Player of the Year Wife first Wife – Sinthyia Pinargote Chumo second Wife – Sharon Escobar Children Beira,Amelia, Annalia, and David Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Enner Valencia’s Net Worth and Salary

Valencia is an old player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $5 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €3.00m million by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a whopping salary of 2 Million Pounds per year playing for the Fenerbahçe.

Enner Valencia Club Career

Enner began footballing at Caribe Junior in 2005 and later moved to Emelec ‘s youth academy in 2008. He was promoted to the senior squad in 2010 after his impressive playing style. In 2011, he scored 9 goals in his 30 league appearances. In 2012, he went on to score 13 goals in 40 appearances for the club which was his personal highest tally.

Enner Valencia has scored Ecuador's last six World Cup goals 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/DQ7yu0UaOh — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 25, 2022

He scored his first hattrick against Sport Huancayo in Copa Sudamericana which ended in a 4-0 victory. He went on to win the league in the 2012/13 season. He joined Pachuca after a long negotiation between the clubs. He signed a long-term deal with the club for an undisclosed transfer fee.

He scored his first goal for the team against Tijuana on 18 January 2014. He finished his first season with the club as the top scorer. He scored his first hat trick for the club against UNAM which ended in a 2-4 away win that made the club advance into Liga MX Clausura playoffs.

He joined the Premier League club West Ham United in July 2014 for a reported transfer fee of 12 million pounds. He made his league debut for the club against Tottenham on 16 August 2014 which ended in a 1-0 loss. The player scored his first goal for the club against Hull City on 15 September 2014. He was loaned out to Everton in 2016 for a season. He made 21 appearances for the side scoring 3 goals.

He returned to West Ham in July 2017 and was sold to the Mexican club Tigres UANL for a reported fee of 4.2 million pounds. He made 95 league appearances for the club scoring 21 goals in his 3 years time there. He joined the Turkish club Fenerbahce in 2020 and has been playing at a good level till now.

Enner Valencia International Career

Enner debuted for the Eucaradian national football team in February 2012 against Honduras. He played three matches for the team in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and got his name included in the 2014 World Cup. He made his World Cup debut against Switzerland and scored a header in the match which ended in a 2-1 defeat.

The Net worth of Enner Valencia is $5 million as per reports. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

He became the country’s all-time top scorer after scoring 2 goals against Bolivia on 8 October 2021 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He scored the country’s opening goal against Qatar on November 20 but got ruled out. Then went on to score two more goals in the same match.

In the next match against the Netherlands, he scored the only goal for the team and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Enner Valencia Family

Valencia was born on 4 November 1989 in Walsall, England. His parents Remberto Valencia and Bolivia Lastra struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Enner Valencia Wife – Sharon Escobar

The forwarder has been enjoying his time with his wife Sharon Escobar. The couple has been a joyful pair. The Forward is blessed with a baby girl Beira with Sinthyia Pinargote Chumo and again blessed with three babies Amelia, Annalia, and David with Sharon Escobar. The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.

Enner Valencia married Sharon Escobar and has been leading a happy life till now. (Credits: @ennervalencia Instagram)

Valencia has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in the prime of his career but has no sponsors which doesn’t bother him much.

Enner Valencia Cars and Tattoos

The Forwarder has been spotted driving a BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Range Rover in the city of Esmeraldas. Unlike many footballers, Valencia has not inked his skin yet.

