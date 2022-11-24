Ellery Balcombe 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ellery Balcombe is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the League Two team club Crawley Town on loan and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Ellery Ronald Balcombe famously called Ellery Balcombe joined the League Two club on loan from the Premier League club Brentford in 2022. The player hopes to return to the Premier League as a main keeper for the Bees and is working hard for that.

He has represented England’s youth team at the national level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us see more in detail about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Ellery Balcombe is currently plays for Crawley Town on loan from Brentford. (Credits: @ellerybalcombe Instagram)

Ellery Balcombe Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Watford, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth £ 550k Age 23 Birthday 15 October 1999 Nationality English Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Brentford, Boreham Wood, Viborg FF, Doncaster Rovers, Burton Albion, Bromley, Crawley Town. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Ellery Balcombe Net Worth and Salary

Ellery makes the most of his income through footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £ 550k. The market value of the goalkeeper is valued at £270k currently by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

The player’s current salary at Crawley Town is not available yet as he joined the side on loan just recently. He earns a salary of £223k from his parent club which is one of the lowest salaries of a player from the club.

Ellery Balcombe Club Career

Ellery began footballing at Bedford Panthers and later moved to Stevenage at a young age. Then joined Brentford‘s youth academy and played with the youths till 2018 before getting promoted to the senior team.

He signed a four-year contract with the club in June 2018 and just after 2 months after signing the contract, he was loaned out to Vanarama National League club Borehman Wood till January 2019. He just made 4 appearances for the club before returning to Brentford. He received his first team call-up from Brentford for the FA Cup match against Oxford United on January 5 and went on to get more call-ups for the match but didn’t appear in any of the matches.

Just want to thank all the players and staff @drfc_official Wish you all the best next season and the future 🙌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/vbK27VA1Xx — Ellery R Balcombe (@ellerybalcombe_) May 12, 2021

In September, he joined the Danish League club Viborg FF on loan until the end of the season. The player got his first send-off in his career and to make it worse the match ended in a 2-1 defeat against HB Koge.

He returned back to the club and was again loaned out. He joined League One club Doncaster Rovers after signing a four and half year contract extension with the club in January 2021. He became the first keeper for the club immediately after joining and was the keeper for the team in the defeat to West Ham United in the 4th round match in FA Cup.

Later in the same month, he went on to save two penalties in the same match against Lincoln City which earned him the man of the match. And owing to his impressive performances that month, he was awarded the PFA Fan’s League One player of the month award.

He then joined Burton Albion and Bromley in successive loans in 2021. The player returned to Brentford and joined the League Two club Crawley Town on a season-long loan. He returned back from injury and joined the squad in October 2022.

Ellery Balcombe International Career

The player has represented the country at the youth level and is yet to make his senior debut at the national level. He was included in England’s U18 side and made two appearances for the team in 2016. He was a part of the team in the 2018 UEFA European U19 Championship and the Toulon Tournament and has made 9 appearances at the U19 level.

Ellery Balcombe represented England’s youth team at national level. (Credits: @ellerybalcombe Instagram)

Ellery Balcombe Family

Ellery was born on 15 October 1999 in Watford, England. The player prefers to maintain his profile private and has never revealed any details about his family. But it is certain that the player is enjoying his time with his family.

Ellery Balcombe Girlfriend

The player is currently single and has not been spotted by the media dating a person. The player has been travelling around cities joining clubs rather than roaming around with his partner. As the player prefers to be away from the media’s spotlight, there is a chance that the player might be dating someone secretly.

Ellery Balcombe Sponsors and Endorsements

The player has to play at a top level to attract sponsors. He has not been seen endorsing any companies or products on his social media. If the player returns to the Premier League due to his hard work, we might see companies fighting to sponsor him.

Ellery Balcombe Cars and Tattoos

Ellery Balcombe has not been spotted driving a car in the cities of Europe. It is certain that the player has some good collections of cars in his garage to roam around. Unlike many footballers, the player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos.

Ellery Balcombe is currently single and not dating anyone as per reports. (Credits: @ellerybalcombe Instagram)

