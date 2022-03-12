Edson Alvarez Girlfriend Sofia Toache Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Sofia Toache? Meet The Girlfriend Of Edson Alvarez

Sofia Toache is famous for being the girlfriend of Ajax star Edson Alvarez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite being very young, Sofia has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Sofia and Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Since joining Ajax in 2019, Alvarez has developed himself into a reliable player, eventually winning the trust and respect of the manager. He currently plays as a defensive midfielder, but whenever needed he also drops deep in the central defensive role.

His career is also pretty interesting, however many fans don’t know the problems he had to face in his love life. In this article, we will discuss all the exciting facts about the stunning girlfriend of Edson Alvarez. So follow along!

Sofia Toache Facts & Wiki

Sofia Toache Childhood and Family

Sofia was born on October 25, 1998, in Mexico, making her nationality Mexican. Despite having a large online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.

Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart for her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Edson Alvarez.

Sofia Toache was born in Mexico. (Credit: Instagram)

Sofia Toache Education

Sofia went to a local high school in Mexico. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more.

The Mexican beauty enrolled at the Autonomous University of Mexico on the Azcapotzalco campus. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find her major.

Sofia Toache career

Sofia is a professional model. She needed money during her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She has worked with Pablo Sanchez, a famous Mexican photographer.

Sofia’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself and snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.

Sofia Toache is a professional model and an Instagram star. (Credit: Instagram)

Sofia Toache Net Worth

Sofia hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs.

She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data.

Sofia Toache and Edson Alvarez relationship

Edson Alvarez met with his girlfriend in 2018. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight. The duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move.

The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly, but they were separated when Alvarez moved to the Netherlands.

Due to the country’s law, Sofia, who was a minor at that time, couldn’t enter Dutch territory. It was a tough time for the couple, but they survived the separation due to having a solid understanding between themselves. Sofia moved to Amsterdam after becoming an adult.

Sofia Toache while supporting her boyfriend from the stands. (Credit: AFP)

Sofia Toache and Edson Alvarez Children

The duo welcomed their first child just one year after their meeting. On October 23, 2019, Sofia gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Valentina Alvarez. As Sofia couldn’t enter the Netherlands at that time, she had to stay in London with her daughter.

Edson Alvarez with his girlfriend and daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

Sofia Toache Social media

Sofia has earned a significant fan following on Instagram. She currently has 118k loyal followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of her beach attires. She also shares reels from her gym training sessions. Sofia has also given pictures of her daughter and partner on her feed.

FAQs about Sofia Toache

