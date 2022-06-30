Amra Silajdzic – Edin Dzeko Wife, her Family and more 

Amra Silajdzic is famous for being the wife of Bosnian footballer Edin Dzeko. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Amra is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the wife of Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko. The Bosnian beauty has already gathered a strong fan base through her social media reach. Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article.

Edin Dzeko is currently playing for Inter Milan. However, the Bosnian once wreaked havoc in the Premier League while playing with Manchester City. He played a crucial part in City’s triumph over QPR on the final day of the league which eventually won them the title. It seems he has reached the crossroads of his football career.

Amra Silajdzic Facts & Wiki

Birthday October 1, 1984 Place of Birth Sarajevo, SR Bosnia and Herzegovina, SFR Yugoslavia Nationality Bosnian Residency Italy Partner Edin Dzeko Job Actress and model Instagram @amradzeko Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) $1 million

Amra Silajdzic Childhood and Family

Amra was born on October 1, 1984, in a wealthy Bosnian family. Her nationality is Bosnian, and she is currently staying in Italy. As her parents are wealthy, she was brought up as a queen. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet.

However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings.

We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family. So, we will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Edin Dzeko.

Amra was born in a wealthy Bosnian family. (Credit: Instagram)

Amra Silajdzic Education

Amra hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.

Amra Silajdzic career

Amra started modelling at a young age after taking first place in the French Metropolitan Top Model competition in 2000. She caught the attention of numerous fashion scouts, but the Paris-based modelling agency Elite Model struck it lucky by signing the young woman.

Amra then appeared in a number of advertisements for the apparel brand Anchor Blue and served as the spokesperson for Robin Jeans. She decided to try her luck in the television industry, and she had a few small appearances in Silicon Valley, CSI: NY, and Entourage.

Amra is an actress and model. (Credit: Instagram)

Amra additionally made an appearance in a number of music videos by well-known musicians like Blake Shelton, Chromeo, and Enrique Iglesias. The American movie Gothic Assassins, which debuted in October 2011, featured her as the lead.

In Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil The Mercenaries 3D, and Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City, Jill Valentine’s face is modelled after Amra Dzeko.

Amra Silajdzic Net Worth

Amra doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is doing brand promotions through her social channels at the moment.

Amra Silajdzic and Edin Dzeko relationship

Amra Silajdzic and Edin Dzeko have been together for a long time. When Edin and Amra first met in 2011, it was love at first sight, and they have been together ever since. Not long after they first met, the couple began dating. After dating for three years, Edin and Amra were married in 2014 in a magnificent ceremony that was attended by many people, including Dzeko’s colleagues.

Edin Dzeko with wife Amra Silajdzic. (Credit: Instagram)

Amra Silajdzic and Edin Dzeko Children

Although Amra and Edin share three children, Amra also has a daughter from a former relationship. Una Dzeko, their first daughter, was born on February 2, 2016. The couple welcomed Dani Dzeko, their second child, on September 9, 2017. The couple’s daughter Dalia Dzeko was born on September 12, 2020. Sofia, Amra’s child, was born on November 1st, 2003.

Edin Dzeko with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Amra Silajdzic Social media

Amra has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. The Bosnian beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks.

FAQs about Amra Silajdzic

When did Amra Silajdzic and Edin Dzeko get married? They got married in 2014. What is Amra Silajdzic doing now? She is an actress and model. How old is Amra Silajdzic? She is 38 years old. Nationality of Amra Silajdzic? She is Bosnian. What is Amra Silajdzic’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.