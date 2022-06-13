Duhan van der Merwe– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Duhan van der Merwe is a South African professional rugby union player. Here is everything you need to know about Duhan van Der Merwe, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Duhan van der Merwe Facts

Birth Place George, South Africa Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign Cancer Net Worth (2022) $ 2 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 27 Date of Birth 4 June 1995



School Hoërskool Outeniqua Nationality South African Girlfriend Nika Badenhorst Children No Social Media Instagram

Duhan Van Der Merwe Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Van Der Merwe has a net worth of $ 2 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Duhan Van Der Merwe Career

Van Der Merwe grew up in South Africa. He started playing Rugby for Hoerskool Outeniqua. In 2011 he represented SWD at the Under-16 Grant Khomo Week held in Queenstown, appearing in all three matches and scoring.

Duhan van der Merwe started his rugby in South Africa (Rugby World)

He played for South Africa’s U20 team. In 2014 he came off the bench for South Africa in the Junior World Cup final against an England team captained by Maro Itoje. England won the match 21-20 to claim the title.

Duhan van der Merwe joined Edinburgh in 2017 after stints at French club Montpellier and South African team Blue Bulls. In January 2021, it was announced that he had signed for Premiership club Worcester Warriors for the 2021-22 season.

He made his international debut for Scotland against Georgia on 23 October 2020, scoring a try. He qualified for Scotland with 3 years of residency during his time at Edinburgh. In the 2021 Six Nations, he scored Scotland’s winning try against France in the 85th minute. It was Scotland’s first victory over France in Paris since 1999. The try took his tally in the tournament to five, making him the top try-scorer.

Duhan van der Merwe signed for Premiership club Worcester Warriors for the 2021-22 season (epcrugby)

Van der Merwe was named Guinness Pro14 Players’ Player of the Season for 2019-2020. He scored 11 tries in 19 matches and finished top of the stats charts regarding clean breaks, defenders beaten, and meters made.

In May 2021, Van Der Merwe was selected in the 37-man squad for the British and Irish Lions’ tour of South Africa. He was selected in the starting lineup for the first Test and played 70 minutes as the Lions won 17-22.

Duhan Van Der Merwe Family and Personal Life

Van Der Merwe was born on 4 June 1995. He stands at 6ft 4 (1.84m) and weighs 16st 10lb (106kg). There is not much information about his family. He was born and raised in the town of Georgia, South Africa. Merwe’s younger brother Akker van der Merwe is also a professional rugby union player who plays as a hooker for Premiership club Sale Sharks.

Van der Merwe with his brother Akker van der Merwe (Facebook)

There are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications. In his spare time, he likes playing the video game Warzone with his friends, and he loves playing golf.

Duhan Van Der Merwe Relationship and Girlfriend

Duhan does not have a wife but is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Nika Badenhorst. He shares a lot of photos with his gorgeous girlfriend, Nika. She has been a great support for Duhan and is often seen in stadiums cheering for him.

Duhan with his Girlfriend Nika Badenhorst (Instagram)

Nika is into fashion and is a book lover. She has almost 12 K followers on her Instagram.

FAQs about Duhan Van Der Merwe

What is Van Der Merwe’s net worth? Duhan has a net worth of approximately $ 2 million. How old is Duhan Van Der Merwe? Duhan is 27 years old Which club did Duhan Van Der Merwe make his debut for? Duhan made his debut for Edinburgh Who is Duhan married to? Duhan is not married yet. Does Duhan have any children? No

Read More: