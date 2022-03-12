Who Is Estelle Bergkamp? Meet The Girlfriend Of Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek Girlfriend Estelle Bergkamp Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Estelle Bergkamp is the girlfriend of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Bron in a hardcore football family, Estelle was attracted towards the sport from an early age. But she didn’t know then that he would find a partner who is also obsessed with football. Despite meeting in 2019, the duo has already formed a strong bond. Whenever they get some time, they spend time together on exotic vacations.

Donny van de Beek came out of the famous Ajax academy. He had the spark of modern-day greats and right after being promoted to the Ajax first team he started showing his magical performances. He was a crucial member of the Ajax 2018/19 class that went on to achieve incredible feats domestically and in European competition.

The Dutchman’s move to Manchester United didn’t work out as planned and recently he moved to Everton on a loan. It remains to be seen whether he can rejuvenate his form. But today we are not going to talk a lot about his career, our focus for this article is the exciting life of Estelle Bergkamp, the stunning girlfriend of Donny van de Beek. So let’s get started!

Estelle Bergkamp Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 12, 1996 Place of Birth London, England Nationality Dutch Residency The Netherlands Husband Donny van de Beek Job Business Owner Instagram @estellebergkamp Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brunette Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Estelle Bergkamp Childhood and Family

Estelle was born on March 12, 1996, in London, England. His father, Dennis Bergkamp, used to play for Arsenal at that time, so their family used to live in London. However, after a few years, they moved to their home country, the Netherlands, and settled there. So Estelle’s nationality is Dutch.

Her mother’s name is Henrita Ruizendaal. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know her mother’s occupation. But we believe her parents did an excellent job raising her by providing her with all the comfort in the world during her childhood.

Estelle also has one younger brother, Mitchel Dennis Bergkamp and two younger sisters, Yasmin Naomi Bergkamp and Saffron Rita Bergkamp.

Estelle Bergkamp with her father and mother. (Picture was taken from Sportmob)

Estelle Bergkamp Education

Estelle went to high school in the Netherlands. After completing her graduation, she joined Hogeschool Tio in Amsterdam to study Hotel and Event Management. The Dutch beauty is passionate about managing events and has already managed some big occasions. We currently don’t know when her course is going to conclude. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Donny van de Beek.

Estelle Bergkamp career

Estelle is currently a student. So she is not actively working. But she has already managed some significant events. She enjoys doing the role, and that’s why whenever she finds an opportunity, she grabs it. It remains to be seen whether she continues her work in the Netherlands after graduation or moves to England to stay with Donny van de Beek.

Estelle also has earned a massive audience on Instagram. She only uses the platform to share photos and do social activities. However, she has a great potential to turn into a social media influencer by monetising her online presence.

Estelle Bergkamp was born in London. (Credit: Instagram)

Estelle Bergkamp Net Worth

Estelle’s net worth is currently under review. She is studying at the moment and isn’t very professionally active. She has done some event management, but only for experience and love for the field. So her own income is significantly lower at the moment.

But that doesn’t mean she misses out on all the enjoyment. Her partner, Donny van de Beek earned a lucrative contract from Manchester United; hence he currently makes a massive sum in wages. Maybe that takes care of all the needs and wants of the beautiful Dutch lady.

Estelle Bergkamp and Donny van de Beek relationship

Donny van de Beek met with Estelle in the summer of 2019. The duo refrains from sharing many details about their relationship on public media. That’s why we currently don’t know how they met or whether it was love at first sight.

Donny van de Beek and girlfriend Estelle Bergkamp at Paris, France. (Credit: Instagram)

However, we believe they were instantly attracted to each other. After going on a few dates, they realised that they were madly in love. The couple hasn’t decided to tie the knot. But as things are going, they might plan their wedding pretty soon.

Estelle Bergkamp and Donny van de Beek Children

Estelle recently announced through her Instagram channel that she is pregnant. The duo was thrilled after hearing the news. The newborn child definitely would have a positive influence on their bonding.

Estelle Bergkamp announcing her pregnancy. (Credit: Instagram)

Estelle Bergkamp Social media

Estelle is pretty famous on Instagram. She currently has 127k followers. Being the daughter of one of the greatest Premier League forwards, people were interested in her life. However, she gained a follower boost when her relationship with Donny van de Beek came into the public eye.

She shares alluring images of herself on her channel. Sometimes she also posts photos with her partner, family and friends.

FAQs about Estelle Bergkamp

When did Estelle Bergkamp and Donny van de Beek get married? They are yet to get married. What is Estelle Bergkamp doing now? She is a student. How old is Estelle Bergkamp? She is 26 years old. Nationality of Estelle Bergkamp? She is Dutch. What is Estelle Bergkamp’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.