Meg Taylor Lilley – Dominic Calvert-Lewin Ex Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Meg Taylor Lilley is a professional model and the former girlfriend of Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Meg Taylor is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the new addition to Love Island. Despite being pretty young, the English beauty has already gathered a strong fan base through her social media reach. Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article.

Since joining Everton in 2016, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has become one of the most crucial assets for the Toffees. The Englishman has been giving some breathtaking spells in recent seasons and it seems his peak years are ahead of him. He has been very silent regarding his personal life and hasn’t shared much when he was dating Meg Taylor. But we have gathered all the information you need to know. So without further ado, let’s get started!

Meg Taylor Lilley Facts & Wiki

Birthday 24 January 1997 Place of Birth England Nationality English Residency England Partner Dominic Calvert-Lewin Job Instagram star and a model Instagram @megtaylor_lilley Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Meg Taylor Lilley Childhood and Family

Meg Taylor was born on 24 January 1997, in a wealthy English family. Her nationality is English, and she is currently staying in England. As her parents are wealthy, she was brought up as a queen. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet.

However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family. So, we will update the article once we find new data.

Meg Taylor was born in a wealthy English family. (Credit: Instagram)

Meg Taylor Lilley Education

Meg Taylor hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.

Meg Taylor Lilley career

Meg Taylor is a social media star. She currently has an extensive follower base on Instagram. However, she had to do a lot of hard work behind the scenes to earn stardom. She did hours of workouts in the gym to maintain her body. Furthermore, her fashion sense was an instant attraction to the fans. Nevertheless, she received a follower boost when her relationship with Dominic Calvert-Lewin became public.

Meg is pretty young, but we believe she is determined to pursue a career in the modelling industry. She already has a massive fanbase in her CV. If she takes it to the next level, she could become the next big thing.

Meg Taylor is a social media star. (Credit: Instagram)

Meg Taylor Lilley Net Worth

Meg Taylor doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is doing brand promotions through her social channels at the moment.

Meg Taylor Lilley and Dominic Calvert-Lewin relationship

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and his girlfriend Meg Taylor were together for one year. We currently don’t know how they met and whether it was love at first sight. However, we believe the duo got along well after their first meeting. After exchanging phone numbers, they were involved in late-night talks.

They started dating that year in a secretive fashion. The peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention made them comfortable. After just a few months of dating, they were madly in love. However, soon things got out of hand as Meg wanted to concentrate more on his modelling career and Calvert-Lewin wanted a peaceful relationship. In the end, the English beauty dumped the Everton star and moved on.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrating U-20 World Cup win with his girlfriend.(Credit: liverpoolecho.co.uk)

Meg Taylor Lilley and Dominic Calvert-Lewin Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They were highly busy in their respective fields during their relationship and were very young. Hence, the idea of welcoming a child might not have crossed their mind.

Meg Taylor Lilley Social media

Meg Taylor has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. The English beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks. We couldn’t find many images of Calvert-Lewin on her channel.

Meg Taylor has a massive online follower base. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Meg Taylor Lilley

When did Meg Taylor Lilley and Dominic Calvert-Lewin get married? They are separated. What is Meg Taylor Lilley doing now? She is an Instagram star and a model. How old is Meg Taylor Lilley? She is 25 years old. Nationality of Meg Taylor Lilley? She is English. What is Meg Taylor Lilley’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.