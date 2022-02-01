Diego Simeone Wife Carla Pereyra Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Carla Pereyra is a successful model and TV show host. In addition, she is known for being the wife of one of the best managers in the world, Diego Simeone.

Pereyra was born in Argentina, and she is known for being the partner of Atletico Madrid’s legendary coach Diego Simeone. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Carla Pereyra Facts

Birth Place Argentina Father’s Name NA

Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth (2021) $1 million Salary (2021) NA Age 36 Date of Birth December 15, 1986 School NA

Nationality Argentine Husband Diego Simeone Children 2 Children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Carla Pereyra and Diego Simeone Families

Carla was born on December 15, 1986. However, there is not much information regarding her parents as nothing is revealed. She was born in Argentina, and as per reports, she doesn’t have siblings.

Diego Simeone with his wife Carla Pereyra (Instagram)

Diego Simeone was born on 28 April , 1970 in Buenos Aires, Argentina to father Don Carlos Alberto Simeone and mother Maria Pablo Simeone. There is no information regarding her siblings.

Carla Pereyra husband Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone is, nicknamed El Cholo, a former midfield player and is a legendary manager, especially in Atletico Madrid, for whom he has been in charge since 2011.

Simeone started his club career in 1987 in Argentina and then went on to play in Italy and Spain for Velez Sarsfield. Pisa Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Inter Millan, Lazio and Racing Club.

(IMAGE ELECTRONIQUE) Inter Milan’s Diego Simeone celebrates after scoring a goal (Photo by GERARD CERLES / AFP) (Photo by GERARD CERLES/AFP via Getty Images)

He had a decent career as a football player, winning a domestic double with Atletico Madrid in 1996 and UEFA Cup with Inter. Simeone has played over 100 times for Argentina and represented the country at 1994, 1998 and 2002 FIFA World Cups.

Diego Simeone, Manager of Atletico Madrid celebrates his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16-second leg match vs Liverpool FC. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Diego started his managerial career with Argentine sides Racing Club, River Plate etc., before joining the Spanish Club Atletico Madrid in 2011. He won the La Liga twice, the Copa del Rey, two UEFA Europa Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, and was runner up in the UEFA Champions League twice. He is the longest-serving manager in La Liga.

Carla Pereyra and Diego Simeone Kids

Diego Simeone was married to Carolina Baldini for 20 years, but it ended with divorce in 2014. After that, Diego started dating model Carla Pereyra, and after dating for more than five years, they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in June 2019.

Diego Simeone and wife Carla at the premier of Simeone documentary for Amazon Prime (Instagram)

Simeone has three sons from his previous marriage named Giovanni and Gianluca, who are professional footballers playing for Hellas Verona and CD Ibiza. His third son Giuliano has been seen as a ball boy for Atletico Madrid.

However, Simeone has two daughters with Carla named Francesca and Valentina.

Diego Simeone and his wife Carla Pereyra and their two daughters and 3 sons (Instagram)

Carla Pereyra Profession, Career, Net Worth

Carla is a successful model and a TV show host. She began her modelling career at the young age of just 17 years. She moved to Milan, Italy, to follow her dream.

Carla Pereyra is a well-known TV host and is known for being the wife of Diego Simeone (Instagram)

She has worked with designers like Max Mara and Alberta Ferretti. Pereyra got her big break after she was a contestant in Supervivientes: Perdidos en Honduras in 2010.

She appeared in 90 Minuti, Amigas y conocidas and Viva la vida. Carla is hugely popular on Social media and has over 257K followers on Instagram.

FAQs about Carla Pereyra

When did Carla Pereyra and Diego Simeone get married? They got married in 2019. What is Carla doing now? She is a successful model and TV host. How old is Carla? Carla is 36 years old. Nationality of Carla Pereyra? Carla Pereyra is Argentine What is Carla’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

