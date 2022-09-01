Destiny Udogie 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more

Iyenoma Destiny Udogie is an Italian professional footballer who currently plays as a defender for Serie A side Udinese, on loan from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Udogie was signed by Tottenham this summer for £15 million and was immediately loaned out to his former side Udinese, where he will spend the 2022/23 season. A highly rated prospect, Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici have paid that huge amount as they believe he could be a future player for Spurs.

However, the player has a long way to go and needs to improve more if he wants to become a regular at a club like Tottenham. Destiny Udogie’s personal life is high-spirited. The player enjoys time with his friends and has had the support of this family since the beginning.

Still single, the Italian Under-21 international seems more focused on his career at the present moment. We are going to talk about the 19-year-old’s career, personal life and many more in this article. So without any delay, let’s get started.

Destiny Udogie Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Verona Father’s Name Mr. Udogie Mother’s Name Mrs. Udogie Star sign Sagittarius New Worth $1-$5 million Age 19 years Date of Birth November 28 2002 Nationality Italian Position Left-Back Youth Clubs Hellas Verona Y, Hellas Verona U-17, Hellas Verona U-19 Senior Clubs Hellas Verona, Udinese Calcio, Tottenham Hotspur Achievements N/A Girlfriend N/A Sponsorship N/A Social Media Instagram

Destiny Udogie Net Worth and Salary

There is no such information available as to how much the player earns. It is, however, reported that Tottenham will not be paying the left-back this season. He will be paid from the next season when he returns back from loan.

Destiny Udogie of Italy looks on during an Italy U21 Training Session. (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

His former side for whom he is now playing on loan, Udinese will bear his wages till next summer. He is not likely to earn so much from next season, but will most probably see a significant rise in his wages from whatever he was earning during his time in Italy.

Destiny Udogie Club Career

Born in Verona, Italy, Udogie joined the Hellas Verona youth side when he was 15 years old. Since 2018 he has been gaining promotion to a higher level every year. He rose through the ranks at Hellas Verona and was ultimately promoted to the senior team in 2020.

In 2021, he was loaned out to Udinese Calcio for a season-long loan. The 19-year-old impressed during his loan spell, scoring 5 goals in 35 league appearances for the club. In 2022, after his loan spell ended, Udinese bought him from Verona and a month later in August, he was sold to Tottenham.

He has now been loaned back to Udinese, where he spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan. The player will then return back to London and likely fight for a place in the Tottenham Hotspur team.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Destiny Udogie from Udinese.



The defender has agreed a deal that will run until 2027 and will return to the Serie A side on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 16, 2022

Destiny Udogie International Career

The 19-year-old has been playing for his country on the Under-16 team. He made his debut for the Under-16 team in 2018 and was promoted to the Under-17 side in December of the same year. In 2019, he was promoted to the Under-18 and Under-19 squads. In 2021, the player was promoted to his current Under-21 side.

The player also has Nigerian heritage and is also eligible to play for the Nigeria national team.

Destiny Udogie Family

Destiny Udogie was born on November 28, 2002, to Mr and Mrs Udogie. We don’t know much about his family and early days. He has kept it a secret till now. There are no photos or information of any sort on his socials too about his family. He has likely done so to protect them from unnecessary media attention. We are also unsure if he has any siblings.

Destiny Udogie Girlfriend

The 19-year-old is currently single. He has no girlfriend/s. There is also no photo with a girl on his Instagram, suggesting that he is likely single. We believe he is currently focused on building a career and is not looking to start or consider starting a family.

Destiny Udogie Car and Tattoo

Destiny Udogie does not have any tattoos on his body currently. Again, we have no information on the car/cars that Udogie might own.

Destiny Udogie Social Media

Destiny Udogie is not so active on social media but does put up some posts from time to time.

Platform Followers Link Instagram 59.8k Here

FAQs about Destiny Udogie

What is Destiny Udogie’s net worth? Udogie’s net worth is $1-$5 million How many clubs has Destiny Udogie played for? Udogie has played for 2 clubs at the senior level- Hellas Verona and Udinese Calcio How old is Destiny Udogie? He is 19 years old Nationality of Destiny Udogie? He is Italian. But he is also eligible for Nigeria. Has Destiny Udogie ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.