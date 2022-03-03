Dejan Kulusevski Girlfriend Eldina Ahmic Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Eldina Ahmic? Meet The Girlfriend Of Dejan Kulusevski

Eldina Ahmic is famous for being the girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

It is a great feeling to have a partner whose profession is the same as yours. Well, we have to say Dejan Kulusevski is a lucky guy! His girlfriend Eldina is also a professional football player who plays for the Bosnian team IF Brommapojkarn.

It was a dream come true for the couple when Kulusevski got the chance to play for the European giants Juventus. The Swedish man recently joined Tottenham Hotspur and has been in sensational form ever since. His breathtaking performances have given hope to the North London club’s fans. Being a top player in his position, Kulusevski has strong fan support.

However, he has maintained secrecy regarding his love life. That’s why many fans don’t know anything about Eldina Ahmic. In this article, we have given the age, net worth, career, kids, family details etc, of the stunning girlfriend Of Dejan Kulusevski. So read until the end to not miss anything!

Eldina Ahmic Facts & Wiki

Birthday August 21, 1994 Place of Birth Stockholm, Sweden Nationality Bosnian Residency London Partner Dejan Kulusevski Job Football player Instagram @eldinaahmic Height 1.70 m (5 ft 7 in) Weight 58 kg (127.87 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Christian Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $1 Million

Eldina Ahmic Childhood and Family

Eldina was born on August 21, 1994, in Stockholm, Sweden. However, her mother and father are from Bosnia and Herzegovina. Due to her ancestral identity, her nationality is Bosnian. Eldina hasn’t shared much about her parents as she prefers to keep her family out of the media attention.

We currently don’t know the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for the missing information and will update the article if we find any new data. Stay tuned to know more about the beautiful girlfriend Of Dejan Kulusevski.

Eldina Ahmic is Bosnian. (Credit: Instagram)

Eldina Ahmic Education

Eldina completed her high school studies from a Swedish intuition. She didn’t go for further education as she was passionate about football. She joined a professional football academy and began her journey early.

Eldina Ahmic career

Eldina was passionate about football from childhood, so she started her journey with local youth clubs. She became a midfielder, as she is good at passing and has a great vision. His hard work and perseverance paid off in 2013 when he earned his first professional contract from AIK. She excelled in her role and impressed her coaching staff at the club. Eldina currently plays for the Bosnian club IF Brommapojkarna, whom she joined in 2017. The exciting fact is Dejan Kulusevski also played youth football at Brommapojkarna. Eldina has earned the no. 10 shirt and plays the controlling role from midfield. She is good at dribbling and is often highly aware of her surroundings.

Eldina Ahmic is a professional footballer. (Photo: Instagram @eldinaahmic)

Eldina Ahmic Net Worth

Eldina’s net worth is believed to be $1 Million, which mainly represents her earnings from professional football contracts. Being a crucial member of her team, she has the potential to accumulate a lot more in the coming years.

Dejan Kulusevski currently earns £5 720 000 per year at Tottenham. We have crunched the numbers, and our report suggests that he has a net worth of roughly $1 Million. If he continues the high-class performances, he could attract better deals.

Eldina Ahmic and Dejan Kulusevski relationship

Dejan Kulusevski met with his girlfriend in 2020 while still playing for Parma on loan. The duo has maintained secrecy regarding their relationship as they don’t want to attract excessive attention from the media.

However, when the Swedish man got a big offer from Juventus, his girlfriend couldn’t stop her from posting the news on social media. That’s how the fans got to know about their love story. The duo has been inseparable since then. As they play for different clubs in different nations, they don’t get to see each other often.

Nevertheless, they still maintain a clear line of communication. The duo hasn’t thought about marriage at this point, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Kulusevski decides to propose to her.

Dejan Kulusevski (L) and Eldina Ahmic pose during the photocall for the new Amazon Prime Video show ‘All or Nothing: Juventus’ premiere. (Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Eldina Ahmic and Dejan Kulusevski Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very young, hence have enough time to think about the matter. Welcoming children can give many headaches as the child would require them to stay close. However, considering Eldina and Kulusevski both remain very busy in their work, they might not be able to commit to parenthood at this moment.

Eldina Ahmic Social media

Eldina has a large follower base on Instagram. She mainly shares pictures of herself and her boyfriend. She travels to many classy places and likes to put snaps of them on her feed.

Eldina has a large follower base on Instagram. (Photo: Åsa Sommarström)

FAQs about Eldina Ahmic

When did Eldina Ahmic and Dejan Kulusevski get married? The duo is yet to get married. What is Dejan Kulusevski doing now? She is a football player. How old is Dejan Kulusevski? She is 28 years old. Nationality of Dejan Kulusevski? She is Bosnian. What is Dejan Kulusevski’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.