Leeds loanee Illan Meslier will be a success in PL insists David Seaman

Former Arsenal and Leeds United goalkeeper David Seaman has backed Illan Meslier to succeed in the Premier League next season should the Whites clinch promotion (h/t Leeds Live).

Meslier joined Leeds United on loan in the summer and made his EFL Championship debut in February following Kiko Casilla’s eight-match ban.

Illan Meslier is on loan at Leeds United

Illan Meslier at Leeds: Five things to know…

Meslier joined Leeds United on loan from boyhood club FC Lorient.

The Whites have the option of making Meslier’s transfer permanent.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut in a FA Cup clash against Arsenal in January.

Meslier got his chance in the Championship after Kiko Casilla’s eight-match ban in February.

The Frenchman kept two clean sheets in his two appearances in the league.

Meslier, in total, has featured just three times for Leeds United, conceding just the solitary goal against Arsenal.

The 20-year-old showed great promise in both his Championship matches against Hull City and Huddersfield Town. Following this, Leeds have been urged to sign the youngster permanently by the fans (h/t Leeds Live).

And now, former Leeds United man David Seaman has admitted he likes what he has seen from Meslier so far. The Arsenal legend backed the 20-year-old to come good in the Premier League should Leeds sign him permanently and win promotion (h/t Leeds Live).

“He’s very young. I was at the Arsenal game. I was impressed with him. He looks confident, which for someone so young was good to see.”

Meslier has impressed in his limited opportunities

Read More:

The former England international added that should Leeds go on to clinch promotion, they wouldn’t need to reinforce their goalkeeping department. He insisted that the pair of Casilla and Meslier are strong enough to deal with the rigours of the top-flight (h/t Leeds Live).

“I think so. With the competition and them pushing each other, I think that’ll be good for Leeds. If they do get promotion it’ll be a big test for them. But it’s not out of our capabilities, it’s something that I just look forward to.”

Leeds United were sitting at the top of the Championship before the season was suspended. The Whites will be hoping to conclude the campaign and end their 16-year exile from the Premier League.