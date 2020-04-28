Celtic star Christopher Jullien insists Odsonne Edouard will stay at the club

Celtic star Odsonne Edouard is very happy at the club and will not be leaving this summer, insists teammate Christopher Jullien (h/t The Scottish Sun).

The 22-year-old Edouard has grown into Celtic’s chief attacking weapon over the past couple of seasons. As a result, he has been attracting interest from a number of clubs (h/t The Scottish Sun).

It has been a remarkable campaign for Odsonne Edouard (Getty Images)

Odsonne Edouard at Celtic: Five things to know…

Edouard joined Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain on loan in 2017

Celtic signed him on a permanent basis for a club-record fee of £10m in 2018.

The 22-year-old has made 126 appearances so far, scoring 60 goals.

Edouard has won two Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic.

The France U-21 international has 27 goals and 19 assists this season.

Edouard is enjoying his most prolific campaign till date in 2019/20. Across all competitions, the 22-year-old has plundered 27 goals and set up 19 more in 45 matches.

This kind of form has seen Edouard attract interest from clubs in England. Both Arsenal and Everton are interested in signing the former PSG ace (h/t Daily Mail).

But Edouard’s teammate, Christopher Jullien, has insisted that the Frenchman is very happy at Celtic Park and will stay put at the club (h/t The Scottish Sun).

Odsonne Edouard celebrating with teammate Christopher Jullien (Getty Images)

“I’m sure he will stay. He is a bit silent, he hides what he is feeling, and he is someone who controls his emotions. But Odsonne’s a really good guy. Trust me, he is quite happy here.”

Jullien further claimed that the current situation across the globe will make it hard for transfer business to go as usual (h/t The Scottish Sun).

The French right-back also went on to add that he loves playing with Edouard and him staying at Celtic will be great news for the club (h/t The Scottish Sun).