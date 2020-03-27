Leeds United Foundation has joined hands with BBC Super Movers by setting up a series of easy challenges online

The Leeds United Foundation has found a way to keep youngsters active during their time of isolation.

The coronavirus has forced people to stay indoors in a bid to prevent its further spread.

Leeds United players celebrate after scoring. (Getty Images)

The Foundation, with the help of BBC Super Movers, is providing parents and teachers access to fun and educational activities online to keep young children active at home.

The site offers a variety of subjects available for Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 learners. The aim of this idea is to help people remain motivated and inspired by staying engaged and connected to the wider community.

Qualified coaches pose series of challenges

The online activities involve qualified coaches posing a set of challenges that could help children engage themselves.

🏃 The #LUFC Foundation are encouraging families to stay active whilst they are learning at home, through a series of exciting challenges — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 26, 2020

The challenges will be uploaded on the Leeds United Twitter page and those interested to showcase their talents will get a chance to win a Leeds United certificate.

They have already set up the first challenge asking young kids to show the world their own Super Move. The moves need not be complicated but rather something simple. The intention of the challenge is to do some action, then keep repeating it so that the body remains moving.

Leeds United’s players, coaching staff and senior management have voluntarily deferred their wages to ensure the smooth running of the club during the troubled times.

The Leeds United manager including manager Marcelo Bielsa are all under self-isolation with the coronavirus outbreak on the loose. (Getty Images)

They have joined hands and taken this decision so that the club’s 272 full-time and casual staff are paid in the coming months. With football in England suspended until April 30, all members of the Marcelo Bielsa-led side are currently undergoing self-isolation.