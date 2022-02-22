David Alaba Girlfriend Shalimar Heppner Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Shalimar Heppner? Meet The Girlfriend Of David Alaba

Shalimar Heppner is famous for being the girlfriend of Real Madrid star David Alaba. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite being very young, Shalimar has shown great maturity in the relationship. She has become the support system of David Alaba in the last few years. Apart from being a responsible partner, Shalimar is a model and PR agent. After playing for Bayern Munich for a very long time, Alaba formed a legacy in Germany. However, fans were totally surprised when he decided to move to Real Madrid.

Professionally, the move has been successful. But how much of an effect it had on his love life. Well, many fans don’t know much about his girlfriend. They have maintained a low-key profile since getting together and have been secretly dating each other. That’s why we have gathered all the information out there about the stunning Shalimar Heppner. Read this article until the end if you want to learn everything there is to know about the girlfriend of David Alaba.

Shalimar Heppner Facts & Wiki

Birthday September 15, 1994 Place of Birth Munich, Germany Nationality German Residency N.A Partner David Alaba Job Model and PR person Instagram @shaliimaar Height 174 cm Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Glenn (brother) Father & Mother Frank Heppner (Father) Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Shalimar Heppner Childhood and Family

Shalimar was born on September 15, 1994, in Munich, Germany. She comes from a wealthy German family as her father, Frank Heppner, is a famous chef. Even though we currently don’t know the anime of her mother, we have information that she has her origins from Asia.

Her parents did a fantastic job raising her. She didn’t have any financial difficulties in childhood and spent her early years in comfort. We believe she has a brother named Glenn. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of David Alaba.

Shalimar Heppner was born in Munich, Germany. (Picture was taken from us.as.com)

Shalimar Heppner Education

Shalimar spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in London. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that. She hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, and that’s why finding information has become difficult.

Shalimar Heppner career

Shalimar works in the PR industry. After years of hard work and patience, she has climbed the corporate ladder and earned a comfortable position in the industry. She is famous for her work and has a high reputation among her clients. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure whether she has her own firm.

Shalimar is also a professional model. She has worked with famous brands worldwide and has earned fame due to her flawless catwalks and charming personality. Many large brands have also approached her to become the face of their promotional campaign.

Shalimar is a model. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Shalimar Heppner Net Worth

Shalimar’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. We believe she has accumulated a large amount of money from her successful career in the PR sector and being a professional model. We are still searching for an accurate number.

Shalimar Heppner and David Alaba relationship

David Alaba met with his girlfriend in 2017. After meeting with her, the Real Madrid star felt something in his heart. He expressed his feelings to her and found out they had very similar interests. Well, eventually, they fell in love and started seeing each other. However, they maintained strict secrecy around their relationship for the first year. Alaba publicly announced their love story one year later as the duo was snapped at the Oktoberfest in Bavaria. The pair have remained inseparable since then. After going through many ups and downs, we believe they have won the test of time.

David Alaba met with his girlfriend in 2017. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Shalimar Heppner and David Alaba Children

The duo welcomed their first child recently. However, they haven’t shared the identity and the child’s name yet.

The duo hasn’t yet revealed the identity of their child. (Picture was taken from Instagram @shaliimaar, @da_27)

Shalimar Heppner Social media

Shalima has earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with David Alaba became public. She currently has 81.4k followers on her Instagram page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her husband on Instagram. She also likes travelling and shares snapshots from her travel moments.

FAQs about Shalimar Heppner

When did Shalimar Heppner and David Alaba get married? They are yet to get married. What is Shalimar Heppner doing now? She is a model and a PR person. How old is Shalimar Heppner? She is 28 years old. Nationality of Shalimar Heppner? She is German. What is Shalimar Heppner’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

