Daniel Podence 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Daniel Podence is a Portuguese professional footballer who currently plays as a winger for Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Portugal national team. He began his career with the youth academy of Sporting CP and made his professional debut in 2016. He went on to play for several other Portuguese clubs before signing with Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 2020.

He has also represented Portugal at various youth levels before making his senior team debut in September 2020 in a UEFA Nations League match against Croatia. He has since been called up to the national team for several matches, including the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League finals and the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Daniel Podence of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Daniel Podence Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Oeiras, Portugal Father’s Name N/A Mother’s Name N/A Star Sign Libra Net Worth $5 Million Age 27 Birthday 21 October 1995 Nationality Portuguese Position Winger Senior Clubs Sporting CP, Olympiacos, Wolverhampton Wanderers Achievements 1X Taça de Portugal

2X Taça da Liga

1X Super League Greece

1X Super League Greece Team of the Year Girlfriend Kayra Biskowski Children N/A Social Media Instagram

Daniel Podence Net Worth

Daniel Castelo Podence is a talented winger for Wolverhampton Wanderers who has amassed a net worth of $5 million due to his success on the football field. He began his football journey at Sporting CP’s youth academy and made his professional debut in 2016. His net worth is likely to continue to grow as he progresses in his career.

Daniel Podence Club Career

Podence started his football journey in Sporting CP’s youth system when he was almost 10 years old, after transferring from C.F. Os Belenenses. He debuted for Sporting’s reserves in a Segunda Liga game against C.S. Martino B on 3 February 2013. After that, Podence was loaned to Moreirense F.C. for a season.

Podence was recalled by Sporting’s manager Jorge Jesus in late January 2017. On 30 January 2020, he moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers for a transfer fee of £16.9 million and signed a four-and-a-half-year contract. He debuted as a substitute in a 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford and started his first English Premier League game on 12 July 2020, in a 3-0 home defeat to Everton.

FULL-TIME Nott’m Forest 1-1 Wolves



Daniel Podence’s late goal claims an important point for the visitors#NFOWOL pic.twitter.com/2HAvbpAMH6 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 1, 2023

Podence scored his first league goal for Wolves the following weekend with a header against Crystal Palace. He scored another league goal against Crystal Palace and at Molineux Stadium on 30 October 2020. On 9 January 2022, he scored two goals in Wolves’s 3-0 home defeat of Sheffield United in the third round of the FA Cup. He scored his first domestic league goal of the 2021-22 season on 20 February, in the 2-1 home win over Leicester City. Finally, on 26 December 2022, Podence opened the scoring in Wolves’ eventual 2-1 victory at Everton.

Daniel Podence International Career

Podence showed his potential as a rising star in the Portuguese football scene with his impressive performances for the under-21 national team. He marked his first two appearances with goals in matches against Hungary and Liechtenstein during the 2017 UEFA European Championship qualifying stage. In September 2019, Podence earned a call-up to the senior national team for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Serbia and Lithuania.

Daniel Podence family

Podence has chosen to keep information about his family private or his parents simply prefer to maintain a low profile. Podence has achieved success as a professional footballer and should be celebrated for his talent and dedication to his sport, regardless of what is known about his family background.

The net worth of Daniel Podence is $5million. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Daniel Podence Girlfriend – Kayra Biskowski

Kayra Biskowski is the girlfriend of Portuguese professional footballer Daniel Podence. They have been together for several years and are known to be very private about their relationship. Biskowski is of German descent and they met while Podence was playing for Olympiacos in Greece. Despite being private, Podence has shared some photos of himself and Biskowski on his social media accounts, including Instagram. The couple is often seen enjoying their time together on vacations and outings.

Daniel Podence is a successful footballer who has secured a number of lucrative sponsorship deals and endorsements. He has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Nike, partnered with Portuguese company Continente, and been sponsored by the popular sports nutrition brand Prozis.

Daniel Podence Cars and Tattoos

Daniel Podence has been spotted driving a luxurious car, the Audi RS3 Sportback. He has several tattoos on his body, including a large portrait of a woman, possibly his girlfriend Kayra Biskowski. He also has a small tattoo on his left hand and another on his right wrist.

Daniel Podence is currently dating Kayra Biskowski. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

