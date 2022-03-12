Dani Alves Wife Joana Sanz Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Joana Sanz? Meet The Wife Of Dani Alves

Joana Sanz is famous for being the wife of Brazilian legend Dani Alves. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Joana is a stunning Spanish supermodel. She has achieved incredible fame doing catwalks and photoshoots. Nevertheless, her partner Dani Alves has helped her manage the professional pressure. The duo has been each other’s biggest supporter for a long time. In this article, we are going to reveal many interesting facts about their love life.

Dani Alves is considered one of the greatest fullbacks the world has ever seen. He is also the most decorated football player in history. He has excelled in his role while playing for some of the biggest teams on the planet. He recently returned to Barcelona, where he played some of his peak football earlier. So, let’s find out what Alves’ wife, Joana Sanz is up to nowadays.

Joana Sanz Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 9, 1993 Place of Birth Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Spain Partner Dani Alves Job Supermodel and social media star Instagram @joanasanz Height 5 ft 11 inch (180 cm) Weight 62 kg (137 lb) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $1 Million

Joana Sanz Childhood and Family

On June 9, 1993, Joana was born in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, making her Spanish. Despite having a significant online presence, she never shared any information about her private life. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and what jobs they do.

We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more details about her childhood and family. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Dani Alves.

Joana Sanz is a Spanish supermodel. (Picture was taken from Sportmob)

Joana Sanz Education

Joana went to a local high school in Spain. She has one of the brightest students in her class. She had huge ambitions from childhood and wanted to get to the top. We are currently not sure whether she went to college after that. However, our information suggests that she started modelling at an early age. So she might have skipped her university studies at that time to concentrate on pursuing her dream.

Joana Sanz career

Joana is a Supermodel. She started very early and worked hard to get to the top. Her first catwalk was at the Supermodel of The World contest at 17. A prestigious American agency organized the contest where some of Spain’s top fashion personalities were present. Well, her talents were instantly spotted by some of the biggest fashion enthusiasts.

Joana was an instant hit in the industry. When she walked the catwalk, nothing in the world mattered to her more than her performance. Her determination and hard work earned her some big projects, and as she started excelling in her role, the lucrative offers kept coming. She has worked with Jimmy Choo, YSL Beauty, L’Oréal hair, Philip Plein sunglasses, Yamamay, Ermanno Scervino, Sony Xperia, Samsung camera.

Joana is currently collaborating with Calzedonia, Etam, Lanvin, Reem Acra, Zuhair Murad Haute Couture, Ralph & Russo Haute Couture. Some famous magazines have used her beautiful face as their cover, including Elle, Icon, Woman, Mujer Hoy, Yodona, GQ, Vogue Arabia special Haute Couture and Hola Fashion.

Joana is a regular at all the biggest Spanish catwalks. She has also won the Revelation Model award at the 62nd edition of Fashion Week Madrid.

Joana Sanz during a Catwalk. (Picture was taken from sport.es)

Joana Sanz Net Worth

Joana has a net worth of $1 Million which mainly represents her earnings from lucrative modelling deals. The biggest Spanish brand pays a lucrative amount to make her the face of their brand. Her significant bank balance helps her to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Joana’s husband, Dani Alves, has a net worth of over $60 million. Alves’s current yearly wage is $3,4 Million. The couple’s added income puts them in the bracket of one of the most wealthy football couples. They often travel to exotic places during vacation time.

Joana Sanz and Dani Alves relationship

A mutual friend introduced Dani Alves to his wife in 2015. Dani was overwhelmed by the beautiful Spanish lady’s charm. However, he didn’t take things forward at that time and only remained as friends. Their love story started one year later when Dani was playing for Juventus.

The duo was rejoiced by each other’s company. Even though Joana was committed, she was repelled by the idea of marriage at first. Dani tried two times and failed to convince her; finally, she accepted Dani’s third proposal.

In 2017, After only one year of dating, the couple tied the knot at a secret wedding ceremony in Ibiza, Spain. Very few people knew about the event, and only a handful were invited. Well, the duo has remained inseparable since then.

Dani Alves met with his wife in 2015. (Picture was taken from Sportmob)

Joana Sanz and Dani Alves Children

Dani and Joana don’t have any children at this point. However, Dani has two children – a son and a daughter from his previous wife, Dinora Santana. Dani remains close to his children.

Joana Sanz Social media

Joana is very famous on Instagram. She has gained popularity due to her alluring looks and fantastic fashion sense. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her family and husband. 725k followers have taken an interest in her content, and her fanbase is continuously growing.

Joana is pretty famous on social media. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

FAQs about Joana Sanz

When did Joana Sanz and Dani Alves get married? They got married in 2017. What is Joana Sanz doing now? She is a Supermodel. How old is Joana Sanz? She is 29 years old. Nationality of Joana Sanz? She is Spanish. What is Joana Sanz’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.