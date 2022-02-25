Cristian Tello Wife Lorena Lopez Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Lorena Lopez? Meet The Wife Of Cristian Tello

Lorena Lopez is famous for being the wife of Real Betis star Cristian Tello. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Apart from being a caring mother, Lorena is a supportive wife. She and Cristian are childhood sweethearts. However many people don’t know about their relationship. This is because the duo has maintained a low-key profile regarding their love life.

They even organized a secret marriage ceremony attended only by some close people. Well, Lorena doesn’t like the stardom and excessive attention and that’s why her husband also doesn’t share a lot of updates regarding their private life.

Many fans have large misconceptions about their relationship. That’s why today we have decided to provide a detailed summary of their love life. Read until the end to learn everything there is to know about the stunning wife of Cristian Tello – Lorena Lopez.

Lorena Lopez Facts & Wiki

Birthday August 16, 1992 Place of Birth Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Spain Partner Cristian Tello Job N.A Instagram @lorenaloal Height 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brunette Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Lorena Lopez Childhood and Family

Lorena was born on August 16, 1992. She likes to keep her private life away from the public eye. That’s why despite being the wife of a famous football star, she hasn’t made a lot of public appearances. As a result, we currently don’t know the name of her father and mother and what kind of jobs they do. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We currently don’t have enough information, but we are still researching the topic and will update the article once we find new data.

Lorena is Spanish. (Credit: Instagram)

Lorena Lopez Education

Lorena hasn’t shared much about her educational journey. But as she spent the majority of her childhood in her hometown, we believe she went to a local high school. We are unsure whether she enrolled in a university, and if she did, her major is a mystery.

As she restricts herself from making public appearances, we don’t have much information, but if anything new comes up, we will be the first to bring it to the readers. So, stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Cristian Tello.

Lorena Lopez career

We currently don’t have enough information and are unsure about what path she took in her career. However, there is a massive chance of her being a full-time housewife. But we couldn’t confirm the claim as she or her husband hasn’t revealed anything about her professional life.

Lorena likes to stay away from stardom and excessive media attention. (Credit: Twitter)

Lorena Lopez Net Worth

Lorena’s net worth is currently under review. We don’t have any idea about her wages; we couldn’t calculate her net worth. If our claim is valid about her being a housewife, her net worth should be significantly lower. However, that doesn’t indicate the kind of lifestyle she has.

Cristian Tello earns a handsome amount of £1,196,000 every year from his Real Betis contract. His net worth stands at $5 Million. Well, that’s a lot of money, and only his earnings are enough to take care of all their needs and wants.

Lorena Lopez and Cristian Tello’s relationship

Marrying childhood sweethearts is a dream for many people. From that viewpoint, Cristian Tello is living a fantasy life as he is currently in a long-term relationship with teen love, Lorena Lopez. The duo met back in 2007. As we don’t have much information, we are unsure how and where they met. However, our data suggest that it didn’t take them long to take an interest in each other’s life.

They started dating soon after that and learned many interesting facts about each other. The duo was committed and supported each other to tackle problems. Having Lorena at his side, Tello generated tremendous confidence that helped him perform essential performances on the field. They tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony where only some of their family members and close friends were invited; hence we couldn’t fetch the exact date.

Lorena and Cristian are childhood sweethearts. (Credit: Instagram)

Lorena Lopez and Cristian Tello Children

The duo has three beautiful daughters. Their first child, Carlota Tello, was born in 2014. In 2018, Lorena gave birth to their second baby girl, Mia Tello Lopez. Their youngest daughter was born in 2020.

Cristian Tello with his wife and child. (Credit: Instagram)

Lorena López Social media

Lorena isn’t a big social media fan as she likes to spend time with her family rather than scrolling through the pages of the internet. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it private. She is not very active on the platform, and only 894 have access to the content she shares.

FAQs about Lorena Lopez

When did Lorena Lopez and Cristian Tello get married? We currently don’t know when they got married. What is Lorena Lopez doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Lorena Lopez? She is 30 years old. Nationality of Lorena Lopez? She is Spanish. What is Lorena Lopez’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

Read More: