Who Is Karen Cavaller? Meet The Wife Of Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero Wife Karen Cavaller Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Karen Cavaller is famous for being the wife of Argentine star Cristian Romero. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Karen is an ambitious woman who has maintained an optimistic mindset. Many people wish to have a person with such a strong personality as their partner. Well, Romero is certainly a lucky person. After becoming a star at Italy with Atalanta, he was tracked down by Tottenham Hotspur. Currently, he is one of the most promising youngsters of the Premier League and many experts like to analyze his game. His heroics for the Argentina team has made him famous among his countrymen. However, many don’t know the love of his life. So today we are going to reveal everything there is to know about the stunning wife of Cristian Romero – Karen Cavaller.

Karen Cavaller Facts & Wiki

Birthday November 11, 1999 Place of Birth Argentina Nationality Argentine Residency N.A Husband Cristian Romero Job Human Resource Manager Instagram @karencavaller Height 5 ft 5 inch (167 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Karen Cavaller Childhood and Family

Karen was born on November 11, 1999, so her age is 22 years. She is undoubtedly very young and has a long journey ahead. But, her roots remain in Argentina. She came from a humble Argentine family and spent most of her childhood in Argentina. She hasn’t disclosed any information about her father and mother. We couldn’t track down what kind of work they do and how they raised the child. We are unsure whether she has a sibling.

Cristian Romero met with his wife, Karen in 2018. (Picture was taken from minutoneuquen.com)

Karen Cavaller Education

Karen completed her high school graduation from a local institution. She was an ambitious student from an early age. After her graduation, she enrolled in a Human Resource programme at a university. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the exact name of the institution.

Karen Cavaller career

Karen is a professional HR Manager. She worked with a company in Italy while Romero was playing for Atalanta. She hasn’t disclosed much information about her professional life. But our data suggest that she has seen enormous growth in the professional space. Currently, the Argentine footballer is playing for Tottenham and lives in London. We are unsure whether Karen also moved with her husband. If she does so, her career in Italy will certainly be affected.

The couple has maintained a healthy relationship over the years. (Picture was taken from PlayersWiki)

Karen Cavaller Net Worth

Karen’s net worth is currently unknown. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. That’s why we couldn’t fetch any details about her earnings. Calculating her net worth has become difficult for us without any approximate amount. But we are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the wife of Cristian Romero.

Romero’s net worth is believed to be $2 Million. After his breakthrough with Atalanta, his profile has seen exponential growth, and that’s why he has earned a lucrative contract from Tottenham. At this point, his career only seems to rise, and with his professional growth, he could soon secure significant contact deals.

Karen Cavaller and Cristian Romero relationship

Karen and Romero started dating in 2018. They haven’t revealed yet where or how they met. We are unsure whether it was love at first sight. But the duo has remained inseparable since their first meeting. They dated for two years before tying the knot in 2020. The couple got married in August in a lavish wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Cristian Romero and Karen during a vacation. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Karen Cavaller and Cristian Romero Children

Karen and Romero are about to become parents for the first time. The duo revealed in July last year that they are expecting a child. Well, a new member is about to enter their small family, and it certainly would have a significant influence on their relationship.

Karen Cavaller Social media

Karen is not the kind of person who likes to share her day to day activities on the pages of social media. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it on private mode. Considering her characteristics, it’s inevitable that the beautiful Argentine likes to avoid stardom. She rarely posts anything on her account and has only 164 posts.

The couple is expecting their first child. (Picture was taken from VergeWiki)

