Courtney Lawes– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Courtney Lawes is an English professional rugby union player. And here is everything you need to know about Courtney Lawes, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Courtney Lawes Facts

Birth Place Hackney, London, England Father’s Name Linford Lawes Mother’s Name Valerie Lawes Star Sign Pisces Net Worth (2022) $ 1.5 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 33 Date of Birth 23 February 1989



School Kingsthorpe College Nationality English Wife Jessica Lawes Children 4 Children Social Media Instagram

Courtney Lawes Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Lawes has a net worth of $1.5million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Courtney Lawes Career

Courtney Linford Lawes is an English professional rugby union player who plays as a second or back row for Northampton Saints in the Gallagher Premiership. Lawes began to play Rugby when he was 13 at Northampton School for Boys, the same school which produced ex-England hooker Steve Thompson. His club side was Northampton Old Scouts.

Courtney Lawes made his debut for Saints back in October 2007 (Independent)

In October 2007, Lawes made his Saints first-team debut against Esher in National One in the 2007-08 season. The following season he established his reputation as a tackler. He’s won the Challenge Cup, LV= Cup and Premiership with Saints.

Lawes won England representative honours for the U18 side and turned Australia with England Under 18s in 2007. However, his senior England debut came in the autumn of 2009. Australia triumphed 18-9 at Twickenham thanks to Will Genia’s and Adam Ashley-Cooper’s attempts.

Courtney has participated in the 2016 Six Nations Championship as England achieved their first Grand Slam in over a decade. He came off the bench in all three tests as England completed a series of whitewash against Australia. He was a member of the side that won the 2020 Six Nations Championships. He has featured for England in ten successive Six Nations campaigns.

Courtney Lawes has featured for England in ten successive Six Nations campaigns (Sky Sports)

In 2017 it was announced that Lawes would be a part of the British & Irish lions. He is undefeated as a Test Lion, playing in the second-Test win and third-Test draw against New Zealand in 2017. He is the joint tallest player in the Lions squad.

Courtney Lawes Family and Personal Life

Courtney was born on 23 February 1989 in Hackney, England, to Jamaican father Linford and English mother Valerie. His dad, Linford, is from Jamaica. With a background in football and cricket, Courtney remembers Linford saying that Rugby was a bit rough for kids.

Courtney Lawes as a child with his Jamaican Father and English Mother (Daily Mail)

There are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications. However, Lawes has supported people being in long-term, committed relationships.

Courtney Lawless Relationship and Girlfriend

Courtney has been married to Jessica, with whom he had been in relationship for a long time. The couple got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in July 2015. Lawes and his wife Jessica have four children – Nell, Teddy, and twin boys Otto and Hugo.

Jessica Lawes is a property developer and blogger. She is often seen cheering his husband in stadiums. She has done an exceptional job in handling her home and family.

