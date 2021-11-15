Coleen Rooney: Wayne Rooney wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Coleen Rooney is an English writer and television personality, and She is the wife of one of the best English footballers, Wayne Rooney.

Coleen Rooney Facts

Birth Place Liverpool, Merseyside, England Father’s Name Tony McLoughlin Mother’s Name Colette McLoughlin Star Sign Aries Net Worth (2021) $19 million Salary (2021) NA Age 35 Date of Birth April 3, 1986 College St John Bosco Arts College Nationality British Spouse Wayne Rooney Children 4 children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Coleen and Wayne Rooney Families.

Coleen Mary McLoughlin was born on April 3, 1986, in Liverpool, Merseyside, to Tony and Colette McLoughlin, who ran a boxing club. They are of Irish descent, and Coleen is the eldest of four children.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Manchester United and England footballer Wayne Rooney (R) and wife Coleen look on from ringside at Manchester Arena on September 24, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney was born in Croxteth, Liverpool, to Jeanette Marie and Thomas Wayne Rooney. He is also of Irish descent and has two younger brothers.

Coleen Rooney husband, Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney is considered one of the best players of his generation. He is the record goalscorer for both England national and Manchester United.

Rooney started his career by joining the Everton Youth at just the age of nine and made his professional debut for the club in 2002 at the age of just 16.

Wayne Rooney of Manchester United looks dejected at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on April 30, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

He moved to Manchester United in 2004 and became the only English player to win the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and FIFA Club World Cup. Rooney is also the all-time top goalscorer for Manchester United.

Rooney is also the youngest ever goalscorer for England at the age of 17. He played at UEFA Euro 2004 and followed it up by becoming the youngest goalscorer in the European Championship history and the all-time record goalscorer. He has now started his managerial career with the EFL club Derby County.

Wayne Rooney currently plays for Derby County (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Coleen and Wayne Rooney Kids

Since her teen years, the couple has been in the spotlight as she started a romance with Wayne when the pair were still in school.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 15: Wayne Rooney of England, his wife Coleen Rooney and their children Kit Joseph Ronney, Klay Anthony Rooney, Kai Wayne Rooney and Cass Mac Rooney pose for a photo pitside prior to the International Friendly match between England and United States at Wembley Stadium on November 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

She met her at the age of 12 in the Liverpool suburb of Croxteth. The couple got married in Portofino, Italy, on June 12, 2008. They moved to a new 1.3 million mansion in Formby.

They have four sons named Kai Wayne, born on November 2, 2009. Klay Anthony was born on May 21, 2013, Kit Joseph was born on January 24, 2016, Cass Mac was born on February 15, 2018.

Coleen Rooney Profession, Career, Net Worth

Coleen is an English writer and a television personality. In addition, she developed a career as a celebrity product endorser and is regularly mentioned in British tabloid media.

She has a net worth of around $19 million which she earned as a columnist and TV presenter. Coleen is often described as one of the top WAGs in English football and has an excellent social media following personality with more than 2 million followers across different social media handles. And She is the wife of one of the best English footballers, Wayne Rooney.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 15: Coleen Rooney holding Cass Mac Rooney looks on prior to the International Friendly match between England and United States at Wembley Stadium on November 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

FAQs about Coleen Rooney

When did Coleen and Wayne Rooney get married? They got married in 2008 What is Coleen doing now? She is an English writer and TV presenter How old is Coleen? Coleen is 35 years old. What is the nationality of Coleen? Coleen is British What is Coleen Rooney’s net worth? Coleen Rooney has an estimated net worth of $19 million

