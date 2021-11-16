Christine Lampard: Frank Lampard wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Christine Louise Lampard is a Northern broadcaster, and She is the wife of one of Chelsea’s greatest ever players Frank Lampard.

Christine Bleakley comes from Newry, Northern Ireland, and She is known for being the wife of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

Christine Lampard Facts

Birth Place Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth (2021) $100 million Salary (2021) NA Age 42 Date of Birth February 2, 1979 High School Bloomfield Collegiate School Nationality British Spouse Frank Lampard Children 2 children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Christine and Frank Lampard Families

Christine Bleakley, aka Christine Lampard, was born in Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry, and she has a younger sister named Nicola. Unfortunately, nothing much is known about her family.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 07: Frank Lampard #8 of the New York City FC, television personality Christine Bleakley (R) and wife of Andy Murray of Great Britain, Kim Murray (C) attend the Men’s Singles Fourth Round match between Kevin Anderson of South Africa and Andy Murray of Great Britain on Day Eight of the 2015 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Frank Lampard was born in Romford, London, to father Frank Lampard Sr., the former West Ham United player and assistant manager, and Pat, a librarian. She died in April 2008, aged 58, due to pneumonia.

Christine Lampard husband, Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is considered one of Chelsea’s greatest players ever to play the game and one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard gives a thumbs-up. (Getty Images)

Lampard began his career at West Ham United in 1995. He made his name at London rivals Chelsea and became their all-time leading goalscorer with 211 goals.

The Chelsea striker won three Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, four FA Cups. Lampard has even played for Manchester City and New York City Fc before finally retiring in 2017.

It will be interesting to see if Lampard can replicate his success as a player as he tries his hand in management for the first time

Lampard has done remarkably well for his national side England after making his debut in 1999. He was England’s one of the most prolific penalty takers. He began his managerial career with Derby County in 2018 and also have managed Chelsea the following year.

Christine and Frank Lampard Kids

The couple has been together for six years and engaged four times. They got married in a glamorous wedding ceremony at St Paul’s Church in London.

Frank Lampard with his kids (Instagram)

Frank’s two daughters Luna and Isla, were bridesmaids and flower girls at the wedding. These two daughters are with his former fiancee, Spanish model Elen Rivas.

He married Christine on December 20, 2015. On September 21, they had a baby girl Patricia Charlotte Lampard, and on March 15, 2021, they had a baby boy Fredrick George Lampard.

Christine Lampard with the newborn baby (Instagram)

Christine Lampard Profession, Career, Net Worth

Christine is a Northern Irish broadcaster and has also represented various television like The One Show and Daybreak. She has also presented factual series for ITV.

Christine Lampard is a TV Presenter (Instagram)

Lampard was awarded “Top TV Host” at the 2010 Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women of the year Awards.

Christine had a salary of 900,000 pounds for a two-year contract with ITV. Christine has no particular net worth estimation, but the duo has a combined net worth of around $100 million.

Worth FAQs about Christine Lampard

When did Christine and Frank Lampard get married? They got married in 2015 What is Christine doing now? She is a Northern Irish broadcaster. How old is Christine? Christine is 42 years old. Is Christine an American citizen? No, Christine is British What is Christine Lampard’s net worth? Christine and Frank Lampard has a net worth of $100 million

