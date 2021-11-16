Christine Lampard: Frank Lampard wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Christine Louise Lampard is a Northern broadcaster, and She is the wife of one of Chelsea’s greatest ever players Frank Lampard.
Christine Lampard Facts
|Birth Place
|Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Libra
|Net Worth (2021)
|$100 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|42
|Date of Birth
|February 2, 1979
|High School
|Bloomfield Collegiate School
|Nationality
|British
|Spouse
|Frank Lampard
|Children
|2 children
|Social Media
|Instagram, Twitter
Christine and Frank Lampard Families
Christine Bleakley, aka Christine Lampard, was born in Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry, and she has a younger sister named Nicola. Unfortunately, nothing much is known about her family.
Frank Lampard was born in Romford, London, to father Frank Lampard Sr., the former West Ham United player and assistant manager, and Pat, a librarian. She died in April 2008, aged 58, due to pneumonia.
Christine Lampard husband, Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard is considered one of Chelsea’s greatest players ever to play the game and one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.
Lampard began his career at West Ham United in 1995. He made his name at London rivals Chelsea and became their all-time leading goalscorer with 211 goals.
The Chelsea striker won three Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, four FA Cups. Lampard has even played for Manchester City and New York City Fc before finally retiring in 2017.
Lampard has done remarkably well for his national side England after making his debut in 1999. He was England’s one of the most prolific penalty takers. He began his managerial career with Derby County in 2018 and also have managed Chelsea the following year.
Christine and Frank Lampard Kids
The couple has been together for six years and engaged four times. They got married in a glamorous wedding ceremony at St Paul’s Church in London.
Frank’s two daughters Luna and Isla, were bridesmaids and flower girls at the wedding. These two daughters are with his former fiancee, Spanish model Elen Rivas.
He married Christine on December 20, 2015. On September 21, they had a baby girl Patricia Charlotte Lampard, and on March 15, 2021, they had a baby boy Fredrick George Lampard.
Christine Lampard Profession, Career, Net Worth
Christine is a Northern Irish broadcaster and has also represented various television like The One Show and Daybreak. She has also presented factual series for ITV.
Lampard was awarded “Top TV Host” at the 2010 Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women of the year Awards.
Christine had a salary of 900,000 pounds for a two-year contract with ITV. Christine has no particular net worth estimation, but the duo has a combined net worth of around $100 million.
Worth FAQs about Christine Lampard
|When did Christine and Frank Lampard get married?
|They got married in 2015
|What is Christine doing now?
|She is a Northern Irish broadcaster.
|How old is Christine?
|Christine is 42 years old.
|Is Christine an American citizen?
|No, Christine is British
|What is Christine Lampard’s net worth?
|Christine and Frank Lampard has a net worth of $100 million
