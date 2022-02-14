Christian Benteke Wife Fortune Benteke Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Fortune Benteke? Meet The Wife Of Christian Benteke

Fortune Benteke is famous for being the wife of Crystal Palace star Christian Benteke. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Fortune is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been with Christian for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. Christian Has achieved major success at Crystal Palace.

He has become the first choice striker of the Eagles and one of their most reliable players. That’s why his career and life has attracted a lot of media attention lately. However, many fans have misconceptions about his love life. In this article, we will reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful girlfriend of Christian Benteke, which can answer all the questions.

Fortune Benteke Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1990 Place of Birth Belgium Nationality Belgian Residency N.A Husband Christian Benteke Job N.A Instagram N.A Height 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m) Weight 55 kg – 60 kg (121 lbs – 132 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Christian Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Fortune Benteke Childhood and Family

Fortune was born in 1990. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. The fact that we don’t know her exact birth date suggests how private she likes to keep her profile. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Belgian lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and will update the article if we find new data.

Fortune Benteke was born in Belgium. (Credit: Christian Benteke Instagram)

Fortune Benteke Education

Fortune spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Belgium. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. Right after graduating high school, she enrolled on a university programme, but we couldn’t fetch the subject that she studied.

Fortune Benteke career

Fortune’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. The duo has two children at home, and Fortune likes to spend quality time with her family. She is also a very supportive person and visits the stadium sometimes to cheer for her husband.

Christian Benteke currently plays for Crystal Palace. (Image credit: PA Photos)

Fortune Benteke Net Worth

Fortune’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.

Christian Benteke has a net worth of $47 Million which primarily represents his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns €6,8 Million per year at Crystal Palace. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for the Benteke family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Fortune Benteke and Christian Benteke relationship

Christian Benteke met with his wife sometime around 2007-2009. He was still playing for Belgium club Genk at that time. He certainly wasn’t the star player that we know today. That’s why their love has been completely unconditional. The duo found many interesting facts about each other and formed a strong bond over the years.

Fortune has been very supportive of her husband throughout the years and Christian has always taken care of the happiness of the love of his life. The couple tied the knot on July 8, 2017, in a luxurious wedding ceremony that was attended by many famous footballers. All their family members and friends were there when they got married. Their family has increased over the years and with the inclusion of newborn children, their relationship has matured.

The couple tied the knot in 2017. (Picture was taken from mid-day.com)

Fortune Benteke and Christian Benteke Children

The couple are proud parents of two children. They have one son and one daughter together. Due to the lack of information we currently don’t know their exact birthdate. However, both the children were born before their marriage and they attended the wedding ceremony of Fortune and Christian.

Christian Benteke with his wife and son. (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Fortune Benteke Social media

Fortune is not the kind of person who likes to showcase her private life on public media. That’s why she doesn’t have any social media accounts. She likes to spend her time with her family rather than scrolling through the pages of social media.

FAQs about Fortune Benteke

When did Fortune Benteke and Christian Benteke get married? They got married on July 8, 2017. What is Fortune Benteke doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Fortune Benteke? She is 32 years old (Approximately). Nationality of Fortune Benteke? She is Belgian. What is Fortune Benteke’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

Read More: