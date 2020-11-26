Chris Wilder issues update on John Lundstram amidst Rangers interest

As reported by the Glasgow Live, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has admitted to ‘growing frustrated’ over the contract situation of midfielder John Lundstram, who is a target for Rangers.

The 26-year-old Lundstram came through the youth ranks at Everton but never made a senior appearance for the Toffees.

After having loan stints away at Doncaster Rovers, Yeovil Town, Leyton Orient, Blackpool and Scunthorpe United, the midfielder joined Oxford United on a free transfer in 2015.

Lundstram made over 100 appearances in two years for the club, scoring four goals, before Sheffield United came calling in 2017. Since joining the Blades, the 26-year-old has grown into a key player and essayed an important role in them maintaining their Premier League status last season.

To date, Lundstram has featured 97 times for the Blades, scoring eight goals in the process. However, his future has become a topic of intense speculation since the summer after the midfielder refused to sign a new contract with the club. (h/t Glasgow Live)

Rangers have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old Englishman and could hold talks in January to potentially sign him on a pre-contract basis. And Wilder has admitted that the entire situation is far from ideal. (h/t Glasgow Live)

“It’s not an ideal situation and I want ideal situations. I’d love John to stop. Whatever happens, there’s no downside to John going out there and doing well.”

Rangers aren’t the only club interested in Lundstram, with Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion also keen. However, they will have to wait until May to open talks over a free transfer, while the Gers can do so in January. (h/t Glasgow Live)