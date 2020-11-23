Luton Town land ex-Reading defender Gabriel Osho on a free transfer

As confirmed by BBC, EFL Championship side Luton Town have completed the signing of 22-year-old defender Gabriel Osho on a free transfer.

Osho is primarily a centre-back, who can also play as a right-back. The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks at Reading and has had loan spells away at Maidenhead United, Aldershot Town, Bristol Rovers and Yeovil Town in the past.

The centre-back made his first-team debut for Reading in December 2018 but managed to make just ten senior appearances, registering a solitary assist in the process. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Gabriel Osho was released by Reading at the end of last season (Getty Images)

Osho featured much more prominently for the Reading U23 outfit, having racked up 52 appearances for them, in which he managed to find the back of the net eight times, setting up one goal as well. (h/t Transfermarkt)

However, the young defender was released by the Royals at the end of last season. And now, as reported by BBC, he has joined Luton Town on a free transfer.

Speaking of his transfer to Kenilworth Road, the 22-year-old told the club’s official website:

“It’s taken a bit of time since I first heard it was a possibility of coming to Luton, but I’m buzzing to be here.

✍ We are delighted to announce the signing of former Reading defender Gabriel Osho.



👉https://t.co/TDXfmbvvom



Welcome to Kenilworth Road, Gabe 👊#COYH pic.twitter.com/oPlUHPi6Mr — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) November 18, 2020

“I made a decision to leave Reading because I wanted an opportunity like this for the next part of my development, and I’m so pleased it’s been sorted and I’m now a Luton Town player. I can’t wait to get started and get back out there in an orange shirt!”

Having survived relegation last season, Luton Town are currently 10th in the EFL Championship table. The Hatters have collected 18 points from 12 games so far.