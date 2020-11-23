Barnsley make an enquiry for the signing of Mario Balotelli

According to Sky Sports, EFL Championship outfit Barnsley have enquired about signing former Premier League striker Mario Balotelli, who is currently a free agent.

Balotelli came through the ranks at Italian club Lumezzane before joining Inter Milan in 2006. The centre-forward burst onto the scenes there, going on to win three Serie A titles as well as the UEFA Champions League.

The 30-year-old moved to England in 2010, signing for Manchester City, where he once again tasted success, winning a Premier League title and an FA Cup.

Mario Balotelli during his time at OGC Nice (Getty Images)

However, his career hasn’t seen the same heights since he left City for AC Milan in January 2013. Eighteen months later, he was back in England, this time at Liverpool. But the spell only lasted a year, as he returned to Milan in 2015. Another dull spell followed.

Balotelli joined French club OGC Nice in 2016 on a free transfer, where it seemed like he was getting his career back on track. In two and a half years at the club, he made 76 appearances, scoring 43 goals, before joining Marseille in January 2019.

He lasted just six months at the club, joining hometown club Brescia in the summer last year. But his contract was terminated by the club after he repeatedly missed training in June and July. (h/t Sky Sports)

Balotelli lasted just six months at Marseille (Getty Images)

Since becoming a free agent, Balotelli has been training with Serie D side Franciacorta in order to maintain his fitness. And it is being claimed that conversations have taken place between his representatives and Barnsley’s co-chairmen Chien Lee and Paul Conway over a transfer. (h/t Sky Sports)

It remains to be seen if there is any progress made in talks over a potential free transfer.