Celtic interested in signing Stephan Ambrosius from Hamburger SV

According to BILD via Inside Futbol (h/t Burnley Express), Scottish champions Celtic have entered the race to sign Hamburger SV defender Stephan Ambrosius in January.

The 21-year-old Ambrosius started out at the academy of St. Pauli before switching to the Hamburger SV youth setup in 2012.

The young centre-half grew through the ranks before making his senior breakthrough in 2018. However, he had largely been involved in the reserve team since, going on to make 52 appearances.

Ambrosius has enjoyed an extended run in the first-team for Hamburger in the ongoing campaign, featuring in six games for the club in the 2. Bundesliga. (h/t Transfermarkt)

The 21-year-old is set to be out of contract at the end of the season. And Celtic have been alerted to the possibility of signing him on a cut-price deal in the January transfer window or on a free transfer in the summer. (h/t Burnley Express)

However, the Hoops are not alone in their pursuit of the German U-21 international. Premier League side Leeds United are also looking at the possibility of signing Ambrosius. (h/t Burnley Express)

Hamburger, though, are hoping to extend the young centre-back’s stay and have held discussions with him over the possibility of a new contract. They remain hopeful of tying him down to a new contract before the January transfer window opens. (h/t Leeds Live)

It will be interesting to see if Celtic do launch a move for the 21-year-old Ambrosius in January or wait until the summer to snap him up for no transfer fee. However, that could prove to be a risky move, with Leeds lurking as well.