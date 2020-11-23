Celtic interested in re-signing Fraser Forster from Southampton

According to a report from Hampshire Live, reigning Scottish champions Celtic are lining up a move to sign goalkeeper Fraser Forster from Southampton in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old Forster has spent four previous spells at Parkhead, having spent the 2010/11 and 2011/12 campaigns on loan from Newcastle United, before moving permanently in 2012.

After two years, the Englishman moved back to England, joining Southampton, where he was the first-choice goalkeeper for a number of years.

Fraser Forster back on Celtic’s radar

However, having dropped down the pecking order, Forster returned to Celtic last season on loan, helping the Hoops to another Premiership title. And while the Scottish champions did try to sign him permanently in the summer, a move failed to materialise.

Celtic then spent the cash to sign Greek shot-stopper Vasilis Barkas, who has failed to make the desired impact. This has left Neil Lennon & co. on the lookout for another goalkeeper, with Forster back on their radar. (h/t Hampshire Live)

Since returning to Southampton at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, Forster has failed to make a single appearance in any competition. The 32-year-old is playing second-fiddle to Alex McCarthy after Angus Gunn left the club on loan.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon (Getty Images)

Forster, across his four spells at Celtic, made 236 appearances, managing 118 clean sheets. (h/t Transfermarkt)

The 32-year-old has won four Scottish Premiership titles with the Hoops, along with two Scottish Cups and a Scottish League Cup. It will be interesting to see if the Englishman returns for a fifth spell at the club come January.