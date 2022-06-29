Sam Cooke – Chris Smalling Wife, her Family and more

Sam Cooke is famous for being the wife of English defender Chris Smalling. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from a humble background Sam has achieved incredible feats in the modelling industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She has formed a beautiful relationship with English defender Chris Smalling and currently shares a son. The duo currently resides in Roma and both have pretty vibrant lives.

After spending 9 years at Manchester United, Chris Smalling departed for AS Roma in 2019 which was a pretty obvious move considering the Red Devils were bringing in some big-money defensive signings at that time. Fortunately, the move has been successful so far for the Englishman as he has been able to rejuvenate his form in Italy.

Sam Cooke Facts & Wiki

Sam Cooke Childhood and Family

Sam was born on 19 November 1985 in Manchester. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.

Sam was born in Manchester. (Credit: Instagram)

We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Chris Smalling.

Sam Cooke Education

Sam went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. So, she moved to London and eventually became a successful model.

Sam Cooke Career

Sam is a professional model. She rose to fame for being a Page 3 girl in The Sun and was the winner of the newspaper’s annual Page 3 Idol competition in 2006. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion magazines including FHM, FRONT, Maxim, Loaded, Zoo and Nuts in the UK.

Sam is a professional model. (Credit: Getty)

Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands. Sam started shooting for advertising agencies when she was pretty young and eventually climbed the ladder to reach the top.

Sam Cooke Net Worth

Sam’s net worth is currently unknown, but we believe the Dutch-born accumulates a significant amount mostly from her successful modelling career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position she is in today.

Sam Cooke and Chris Smalling relationship

Chris Smalling met his wife when he was in the initial stages of his Manchester United career. The Englishman was just starting out as a regular at that time but was already a promising name. Sam was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward.

After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. She stood by her husband and supported him in every step of his career. The duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2017.

Chris Smalling met his wife when he was in the initial stages of his Manchester United career. (Credit: Manchester United)

Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. With the arrival of their child, their relationship has grown even stronger.

Sam Cooke and Chris Smalling Children

The duo welcomed their first child, a beautiful son, named Leo in 2019. At first, it was pretty overwhelming for them, but the couple is doing an excellent job raising the children.

Chris Smalling with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Sam Cooke Social media

Sam is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she has a strong fashion sense. Her followers show incredible support whenever she uploads an image on social platforms.

FAQs about Sam Cooke

