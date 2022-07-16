Cheslin Kolbe – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Cheslin Kolbe is a South African professional rugby union player Here is everything you need to know about Cheslin Kolbe, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Cheslin Kolbe Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Cheslin has a net worth of $ 3 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. At a very early age, he made his mark as a professional Rugby Player.

Cheslin Kolbe Career

Cheslin Kolbe is a South African professional rugby player who currently plays for the Toulon in the Top 14 in France as a wing or a full back. He has also recently featured at fly-half for Toulouse in the top 14, and as scrum-half for the Boks.

Cheslin Kolbe is one of the legends for Western Province having won all the major trophies (Planet Rugby)

His rugby hero when growing up was South African centre Adrian Jacobs, who was also from Kraaifontein. Jacobs started the first two Tests at the outside centre during the 2009 Lions tour of South Africa.

He played for the South African sevens team, the Blitzbokke, for five years between 2012 and 2017. Like his cousin, Kolbe has an Olympic medal, winning a bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Cheslin is regarded as one of the best players in the world.

Cheslin has won the World Cup, Rugby Championship, and Lions Series with the Boks, the Top14, and Champions Cup with Toulouse, and Currie Cup with the Western Province. He is contracted until 2024 with RC Toulonnais

Kolbe made his test debut in 2018 and played a pivotal role in the Springboks winning the 2019 Rugby Championship. On November 2. Kolbe was a part of the 2019 World Cup-winning team in Japan. He was instrumental in the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

Cheslin Kolbe is a world cup winner with South Africa (Olympics)

South Africa’s thrilling 36-34 win over New Zealand in Wellington on 15 September 2018 was one of the best matches of modern times – and it also saw Kolbe score his first international try in 15s.

Cheslin is one of the fastest rugby players ever with a 10.70 for the 100m. He is famous for his small size, but brilliant finishing skills, pace, and side-stepping ability. He is the SA players player of the year 2021.

Cheslin Kolbe Family and Personal Life

Cheslin Kolbe was born on 28 October 1993 in Kraaifontein, South Africa. His father, Andrew, was also a rugby player, turning out for local club Hands and Heart as a dangerous inside-centre. Kolbe’s cousin is Wayde van Niekerk, the current men’s 400m world-record holder who won Olympic gold in 2016.

There are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications. He is a philanthropist and works with the Be The Difference Foundation in 2014.

Cheslin Kolbe Relationship and Girlfriend

Cheslin married his long-time partner Layla Cupido. The couple got hitched in January 2018 on a beautiful Stellenbosch farm. They now live in France. In September 2017, Cheslin proposed to his girlfriend in front of the home fans following a game at the stadium. They have one daughter named Kylah and a son

Cheslin with his beautiful wife Layla and their two daughters (Instagram)

Layla is a qualified accountant. But other than that there is not much information regarding her. She is quite active on Instagram as well.

