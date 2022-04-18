Chelsea Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Chelsea is one of the most successful teams in England, and here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Chelsea Football Club.

Chelsea have become a global football superpower in the modern era. The North London team was far ahead of their rivals Arsenal during the 90s and early 2000s. However, everything changed after the arrival of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich on the scene. The owner injected money into the club that brought great players, and success followed.

Recently, the Blues got some big-money players, including Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. They have earned significant wage deals as well. So, let’s find out the weekly salaries, contract details, and agents of all the Chelsea players.

Chelsea have a lot of spectacular players on their wage-bill. (Credit: chelsea-football.news)

Current Chelsea Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Founded in 1905, Chelsea had only one home ground throughout its history, the Stamford Bridge. The Blues tasted their first success in 1955, winning the League Championship. They won some titles here and there in the next few years but couldn’t maintain the consistency.

Since 1990 they started tasting glory regularly, and the last twenty years have been an emphatic success for the club. Some of the world’s top players played with the team, and they enjoyed great wage deals.

Chelsea’s highest-paid player

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku with a record transfer fee in the summer of 2021. It resulted from his sensational performance in the Serie A for the past two seasons. The Belgian player’s wage deal also skyrocketed, considering the hot prospect he was at that time. Lukaku currently enjoys the highest salary among Chelsea players.

Romelu Lukaku is Chelsea’s highest paid player. (Credit: The Athletic)

Chelsea Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Romelu Lukaku F 28 2026 £16,900,000 £325,000 P&P Sport Management S.A.M N’Golo Kante M 31 2023 £15,080,000 £290,000 KDS FM Timo Werner F 26 2025 £14,144,000 £272,000 Sports360 GmbH Ben Chilwell D 25 2025 £9,880,000 £190,000 ICM Stellar Sports Kepa Arrizabalaga GK 27 2025 £8,060,000 £155,000 AC Talent Kai Havertz M 22 2025 £7,800,000 £150,000 ROOF Mateo Kovacic M 27 2024 £7,800,000 £150,000 Venture Partners Christian Pulisic F 23 2024 £7,800,000 £150,000 Relatives Callum Hudson-Odoi F 21 2024 £6,240,000 £120,000 Relatives Malang Sarr D 23 2025 £6,240,000 £120,000 P&P Sport Management S.A.M. Jorginho M 30 2023 £5,720,000 £110,000 JSPORTS MANAGEMENT LTD Thiago Silva D 37 2023 £5,460,000 £105,000 Paulo Tonietto Marcos Alonso D 31 2023 £5,200,000 £100,000 LIAN Sports Group Hakim Ziyech M 29 2025 £5,200,000 £100,000 Nakhli Mondial Ross Barkley M 28 2023 £5,000,000 £96,154 Wasserman Mason Mount M 23 2024 £4,600,000 £88,462 Relatives Ruben Loftus-Cheek M 26 2024 £3,120,000 £60,000 ICM Stellar Sports Reece James D 22 2025 £3,016,000 £58,000 Unique Sports Group Edouard Mendy GK 30 2025 £2,704,000 £52,000 Extra Time Sports U.K. Trevoh Chalobah D 22 2026 – – CAA Base Ltd Robert Kenedy D 26 2023 _ _ _ Marcus Bettinelli GK 29 2023 _ _ _

Arsenal loaned out player’s wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Billy Gilmour M 20 2022 £2,250,000 £43,269 ICM Stellar Sports Nathan Baxter GK 23 2022 £1,560,000 £30,000 Wasserman Ethan Ampadu M 21 2022 £390,000 £7,500 _ Michy Batshuayi F 28 2022 _ _ Sport Cover Levi Colwill D 19 2022 _ _ _ Tiemoué Bakayoko M 27 2023 _ _ _

Chelsea celebrating their Club World Cup win. (Credit: UEFA)

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Arsenal players

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Chelsea’s leading players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Chelsea? As of 2022, Romelu Lukaku is Chelsea’s highest-paid player. What is the total team value of Chelsea? The total team value of Arsenal is around $3.2 Billion as of 2022. How much do Chelsea spend on total annual wages? Chelsea spend £162,642,000 every season on player wages. How much does Thomas Tuchel earn in a year? Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel earns £7m-a-year at Chelsea.