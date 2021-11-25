Charlotte Searle: Brendan Rodgers wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Charlotte Searle is the travel manager of Liverpool FC, and she is known for being the wife of a renowned premier league manager Brendan Rodgers.

Searle comes from Leicestershire, and she is known for being the partner of the best football manager of all time.

Charlotte Searle Facts

Birth Place Merseyside, North West England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $5 million Salary (2021) NA Age 38 Date of Birth 1984 School NA Nationality British Spouse Brendan Rodgers Children No children Social Media NA

Charlotte Searle and Brendan Rodgers Families

Charlotte was born in 1984 in the Merseyside region of North West England. Unfortunately, there is no such information regarding her parents.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – MAY 13: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers poses with his wife Charlotte and their daughter Lola as they celebrate Celtic winning the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League during the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Celtic Park on May 13, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Brendan Rodgers was born on 26 January 1973 in Carnlough, Northern Ireland. His father Malachi was a painter and decorator and his mother Christina was a volunteer for the Irish charity Trocaire. He also has a younger brother.

Charlotte Searle husband, Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers is one of the top managers of the Premier League, having managed over 7 clubs in his tenure to date.

Rodgers began his career as a defender at Ballymena United and was signed by Reading at 18. But due to a generic knee condition forced him to retire at the age of 20.

Brendan Rodgers is a fantastic manager in the Premier League

Brendan was invited by Jose Mourinho to join Chelsea as a Youth Manager in 2004. He managed Swansea City in 2010 to promotion to the Premier League, the first Welsh team to do so.

Rodgers led Celtic to an undefeated domestic season in his first year and trebles in his first two seasons. He also led Leicester City to its 2021 FA Cup in its second entire season.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates after the Premier League match between Leicester City and Watford FC at The King Power Stadium on December 04, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Charlotte Searle and Brendan Rodgers Kids

Charlotte started dating Brendan while working for Liverpool FC soon after separating from his wife Susan Rodgers, after 24 years of marriage. Searle also was married for seventeen months before that to Steven Hind. She also has a daughter with her named Lola, who was born in 2013.

Brendan Rodgers with his family (Dailyrecord UK)

Rodgers got engaged to Charlotte in February 2016, and they married in a lavish ceremony on the shores of Scotland’s Loch Lamond at the Loch Lamond Golf Club. They don’t have any children yet.

Brendan has two children from his earlier marriage, a son named Anton and a daughter named Mischa.

Charlotte Searle Profession, Career, Net Worth

Charlotte Searle is an English travel coordinator and manager who has worked for Liverpool FC as well. Unfortunately, there is no other information regarding what she is doing at present.

She and Brendan have a net worth of roughly $16 million.

FAQs about Charlotte Searle

When did Charlotte Searle and Brendan Rodgers get married? They got married in 2017 What is Charlotte Searle doing now? She is a former football travel manager. How old is Charlotte Searle? Charlotte is 38 years old, Nationality of Charlotte Searle? Charlotte Searle is British What is Charlotte’s net worth? They have a combined net worth of $14 million.

