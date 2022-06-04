Caelan Doris– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Caelan Doris is an Irish professional rugby union player. Everything you need to know about Caelan Doris, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Caelan Doris Facts

Birth Place Ballina, Ireland Father’s Name Chris Doris Mother’s Name Rachel Doris Star Sign Aries Net Worth (2022) $ 1.5 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 24 Date of Birth 2 April 1998

School Blackrock College Nationality Irish Wife Ellen Gallagher Children NA Social Media Instagram

Caelan Doris’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Doris has a net worth of $1.5million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Caelan Doris Career

Caelan is an Irish rugby union player for URC and European Rugby Champions Cup side Leinster. He plays as a number 8 or flanker. He attended the prestigious rugby school Blackrock College, where he won the Leinster Schools Rugby Senior Cup.

Caelan Doris is a Pro14 Champion with Leinster (Rugby World)

A product of Leinster Academy, he made his senior debut for the province against Connacht in April 2018. He scored a try against Ulster in the 2020 Pro14 as Leinster secured their third consecutive title.

Doris played for Ireland Under 20s in 2017 and 2018 and helped them in the 2018 World Rugby Under 20 Championship. He received his first senior call-up for the 2020 Six Nations Championship. He debuted when he started at number 8 in Ireland’s opening fixture against Scotland on 1 February 2020.

Caelan Doris plays for Ireland’s national Rugby team (BBC)

Caelan has dealt with a lot of injuries. His international debut lasted just four minutes due to a head injury. He missed the entire 2021 Six Nations due to concussion symptoms. Caelan also scored his first tries for Ireland in the matches against New Zealand and Argentina.



Caelan Doris Family and Personal Life

Caelan was born on 2 April 1998 in Ballina, Ireland, to his father, Chris Doris. The latter also played as a centre and attended Blackrock College and their mother, Rachel Doris. Both of his parents are psychotherapists. In addition, he has a senior brother Rian Doris, a prime supporter and the CEO of Flow Research Collective.

Caelan Doris with his parents who are both psychotherapists (Instagram)

Doris has a pet dog named Woody. He is currently studying psychology at University College Dublin. Doris uses his experiences to encourage others to take concussion symptoms seriously.

Caelan Doris’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Caelan Doris has been in a relationship with Ellen Gallagher. They are together for their schooling days. Both are really passionate and support each other. They both love dogs.

Ellen Galagher is known for being the girlfriend of rugby player Caelan Doris (Instagram)

Ellen maintains a very low-key profile. But she is often seen in stadiums cheering for Doris. She also has an Instagram account with 2K followers.

FAQs about Caelan Doris

What is Caelan Doris’s net worth? Caelan Doris has a net worth of approximately $1.5 million. How old is Caelan Doris? Caelan is 24 years old Which club did Caelan make his debut in? Caelan made his debut for Leinster. Who is Caelan married to? Caelan is not married Does Caelan have any children? No

