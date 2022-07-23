Ana Lidia Martins – Bruno Guimaraes Girlfriend, her Family and more

Ana Lidia Martins is famous for being the girlfriend of Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Ana is a strong and persistent woman. She set high goals for her career and she is on her way to achieving those. Currently, she is working as a nutrition specialist. The beautiful Brazilian lady is lucky enough to have a supportive partner like Bruno Guimaraes. In this article, we are going to reveal everything about their love story. So, stay tuned.

Currently, young Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is one to watch. After an influencing spell with Ligue 1 team Lyon, he transferred to Newcastle United and has since established himself as a vital member of the Magpies’ club. Even the Brazilian national team requested his services. Since beginning to date the lovely Ana Lidia Martins, his form has improved.

Ana Lidia Martins Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 16, 1997 Place of Birth Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency England Partner Bruno Guimaraes Job Nutrition Specialist Instagram @analidiamartinss Height 5 ft 7 inch (170 cm) Weight 55-60 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Ana Lidia Martins Childhood and Family

Ana was born on May 16, 1997. The Brazilian beauty doesn’t envy online stardom and mostly keeps herself away from the media. That’s why there is not much information available about her family on public platforms.

Ana was born in Brazil. (Credit: Instagram)

We believe her parents did their best to ensure a comfortable childhood for Ana. We are currently unsure whether she has any siblings. Ana understood the complexities of life from an early age. Even though she tries to improve herself every passing day, the ethics and values taught by her parents laid the foundation of her character. We are on the lookout for more information about her family.

Ana Lidia Martins Education

Ana studied at a local high school in Brazil. She was a brilliant student and used to give her best in exams. She hasn’t revealed where she enrolled for higher education. She completed her higher studies at a university which eventually earned her a degree in nutrition.

Ana Lidia Martins Career

Ana is a nutrition instructor. Her career goals were very clear from a young age. After completing courses on personal training, she joined local clinics. Having a lot of experience in personal fitness and diet planning, she was successful in helping a lot of clients achieve their nutrition goals. The Brazilian beauty has been operating from England since she moved there with her boyfriend.

Ana is a nutrition instructor. (Credit: Instagram)

Ana Lidia Martins Net Worth

Ana is pretty concerned about her privacy. So she doesn’t share her earning information with the public. Failing to retrieve the exact numbers of her yearly wages, we could not calculate her net worth. However, we believe Ana earns a handsome figure from her trainer role; hence she is financially stable. We will update her net worth when we find information about her earnings. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Bruno Guimaraes.

Bruno Guimaraes is a young budding footballer. He currently earns a pretty lucrative amount. As his career grows, the Brazilian can make significant pay raises in the future.

Ana Lidia Martins and Bruno Guimaraes Relationship

Bruno Guimaraes met Ana in 2020. He was far from a star performer at that time. On the other hand, Ana was also in the initial years of her career. But, the hunger for a better future was common in the duo. We currently don’t know how they met.

But, we believe they were equally impressed with one another’s passion. After a few dates together, the duo was madly in love. They started living together and became the biggest supporters of each other. The road to their professional success wasn’t easy, but having an understanding and supportive partner helped them tackle failures.

Bruno Guimaraes met Ana in 2020. (Credit: Instagram)

Ana Lidia Martins and Bruno Guimaraes Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They remain pretty busy with their work; that’s why welcoming a child at this point might not be comfortable for them. They should take as much time as needed to make the big decision.

Ana Lidia Martins Social Media

Ana has a significant fan following on Instagram. However, the Brazilian beauty doesn’t stay much active on her channel. Instead, she is the kind of person who keeps herself fairly busy in her work. She spends her free time hanging out with her friends and family. There are some alluring pictures of herself on her feed which you can check here – @analidiamartinss.

Ana Lidia Martins is a stunning woman. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Ana Lidia Martins

When did Ana Lidia Martins and Bruno Guimaraes get married? They are yet to get married. What is Ana Lidia Martins doing now? She is a nutrition specialist. How old is Ana Lidia Martins? She is 25 years old. Nationality of Ana Lidia Martins? She is Brazilian. What is Ana Lidia Martins’ net worth? Her net worth is unknown.