Nicola Peltz – Brooklyn Beckham Wife, her Family and more 

Who Is Nicola Peltz? Meet The Wife Of Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz is a famous American actress, writer and director and she is the wife of Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham’s son. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from a billionaire family background, Nicola Peltz had all the comfort and stardom from childhood. She has achieved incredible feats in the modelling and acting industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. Recently she married David Beckham’s son, Brooklyn Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham has tried his hands in many areas including modelling, photography and cooking. Currently, he is concentrating on becoming a cook. He has released an 8 episode series recently on his journey of becoming a cook.

Even though the series got some criticism because of the money spent on making those, Brooklyn has taken the feedback positively and has been working on improving his skills. He shares several of his cooking recipes on his social media channels.

Nicola Peltz Facts & Wiki

Birthday 9 January 1995 Place of Birth Westchester County, New York Nationality American Residency N.A Partner Brooklyn Beckham Job Actress, Writer and Director Instagram @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Brothers – Brad Peltz and Will Peltz Father & Mother Father – Nelson Peltz, Mother – Claudia Heffner Religion Jew Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $50 million

Nicola Peltz Childhood and Family

On January 9 1995, Nicola was born to a billionaire family in Westchester County, New York. Her father, Nelson Peltz, is an American businessman and investor. Apart from being a founding member of Trian Fund Management, he owns several businesses in America. Nicola’s mother, Claudia Heffner, had a glorious career in modelling.

She has one sister and six brothers with whom he has maintained a good relationship. His brother, Brad Peltz, is a professional hockey player and another brother, Will Peltz, is an actor. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Brooklyn Beckham.

Nicola Peltz is an American. (Credit: Instagram)

Nicola Peltz Education

Nicola went to Professional Children’s School in New York. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. After completing high school, she joined the Rye Country Day School in Rye, New York. As she was passionate about acting from an early age, she figured she decided to pursue a career in acting after completing her college graduation.

Nicola Peltz Career

Nicola made her film debut as Mackenzie in the Christmas comedy Deck the Halls (2006). Due to her alluring looks and charming nature, her role was an instant hit. However, she had to develop several acting skills in order to make a better impact on her audience.

1 year after the first movie; she again appeared in a Manhattan Theatre Club production of Blackbird. Nicola’s other acting work involves playing roles in Harold, The Last Airbender (2010), Eye of the Hurricane, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Affluenza, Youth in Oregon, Transformers: The Last Knight etc.

Nicola Peltz in Transformers: Age of Extinction. (Credit: nydailynews.com)

Nicola got his breakthrough in Television with the role of Bradley Martin in A&E’s drama-thriller series Bates Motel. It was a success as she gathered several good feedback from fans and critics. Lately, Nicola has started concentrating on writing and directing. She has been working on the film: Lola James, which will be her directorial debut.

Nicola Peltz Net Worth

Nicola’s net worth is $50 million, primarily representing her earnings from her successful acting career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know the hard work she has done to get to the position she is in today.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham relationship

Brooklyn Beckham met his girlfriend in October 2019. The rising chief and his wife were spotted at a dinner party thrown by Leonardo DiCaprio during Halloween. Even though they didn’t make their relationship public until 2020, they secretly dated.

Nicola was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. In January 2020, they made their relationship official through an Instagram post. She stood by her husband and supported him in every step of his career.

Brooklyn Beckham with wife Nicola Peltz. (Credit: Hello Magazine)

Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. In July 2020, Brooklyn proposed to his wife and received a favourable reply. On April 9, 2022, the pair tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony held on Peltz’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Children

The duo haven’t welcomed any children at this point. Considering they are young, they might take a while before making such a big decision.

Nicola Peltz Social media

Nicola is very famous on Instagram, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. She has posted several photos from her wedding on her Insta feed. Her Instagram activities show that she has a strong sense of fashion and doesn’t shy away from stardom.

FAQs about Nicola Peltz

When did Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham get married? They got married on April 9, 2022. What is Nicola Peltz doing now? She is an actress, writer and director. How old is Nicola Peltz? She is 27 years old. Nationality of Nicola Peltz? She is American. What is Nicola Peltz’s net worth? Her net worth is $50 million.

