Brighton Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. Here, we bring you all Brighton FC’s latest player wages and weekly salaries.
The Seagulls are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League. They are one of the average paying football teams in the Premier League. Many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Brighton F.C.
Current Brighton Players Wages and Contracts 2022
Brighton F.C are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. They played their early professional football in the Southern League before being elected to the Football League. They enjoyed their most outstanding performance between 1979 and 1983 when they played first division and reacted to the 1983 F.A. Cup Final. They finished second in the EFL league during the 2016-17 season. They were thus promoted to the Premier League, ending a 34-year absence from the top flight.
The club was founded in 1901, and 19 years later, they were elected to the Football league’s New Third Division. As a result, they are nicknamed Seagulls. The total team value of Brentford F.C. is around £157 million (approx).
Brighton highest-paid player
Adam Lallana is the highest-paid player for Brighton F.C with a yearly salary of £ 47,00,000 and a weekly wage of £90,000. He plays as an attacking midfielder for the club.
Lallana signed for Brighton & Hove Albion on 27 July 2020 on a three-year contract on a free transfer. He made his debut on the opening day of the 2020=21 season. He scored his first goal for the club against Leicester City.
Brighton & Hove Albion Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Adam Lallana
|M
|33
|2023
|£ 47,00,000
|£ 90,385
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Neal Maupay
|F
|25
|2023
|£ 26,00,000
|£ 50,000
|P&P Sport Management S.A.M
|Lewis Dunk
|D
|30
|2025
|£ 23,40,000
|£ 45,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Florin Andone
|F
|29
|2023
|£ 20,80,000
|£ 40,000
|YOU FIRST SPORTS
|Shane Duffy
|D
|30
|2023
|£ 20,80,000
|£ 40,000
|CAA Base Ltd
|Joel Veltman
|D
|30
|2023
|£ 20,00,000
|£ 38,462
|Wasserman
|Adam Webster
|D
|27
|2026
|£ 19,76,000
|£ 38,000
|YMU Group
|Tariq Lamptey
|D
|21
|2025
|£ 18,20,000
|£ 35,000
|Relatives
|Leandro Trossard
|F
|27
|2023
|£ 18,20,000
|£ 35,000
|JC Playermanagement-Sports
|Alexis Mac Allister
|M
|23
|2023
|£ 16,00,000
|£ 30,769
|–
|Solly March
|M
|27
|2024
|£ 15,60,000
|£ 30,000
|ANTHONY FINNIGAN T/A PLAYERS
|Yves Bissouma
|M
|25
|2023
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|AMS CONSULTING
|Andi Zeqiri
|F
|22
|2024
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|Gold Kick SA
|Aaron Connolly
|F
|22
|2024
|£ 11,96,000
|£ 23,000
|PLG
|Jayson Molumby
|M
|22
|2023
|£ 9,00,000
|£ 17,308
|PLG
|Jason Steele
|GK
|31
|2023
|£ 8,33,333
|£ 16,026
|–
|Steven Alzate
|F
|23
|2024
|£ 7,80,000
|£ 15,000
|D&S Sports Management LTD
|Michal Karbownik
|D
|21
|2024
|£ 6,24,000
|£ 12,000
|UNIDOS
|Jakub Moder
|M
|23
|2025
|£ 5,20,000
|£ 10,000
|Fabryka Futbolu
|Robert Sánchez
|GK
|24
|2025
|£ 5,20,000
|£ 10,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Moises Caicedo
|M
|20
|2025
|£ 1,82,000
|£ 3,500
|Relatives
|Matt Clarke
|D
|25
|2023
|£ 10,92,000
|£ 21,000
|10Ten Football
|Marc Cucurella
|M
|23
|2026
|£ 11,96,000
|£ 23,000
|EMG Mundial
|Kacper Kozlowski
|M
|18
|2026
|–
|–
|F-MG.com
|Kaoru Mitoma
|F
|24
|2025
|£ 10,40,000
|£ 20,000
|Athlete Solution Inc
|Enock Mwepu
|M
|24
|2025
|£ 16,64,000
|£ 32,000
|12 MANagement
|Leo Östigard
|D
|22
|2022
|–
|–
|Jim Solbakken
|Abdallah Sima
|F
|20
|2025
|£ 4,42,000
|£ 8,500
|Daniel Chrysostome
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|D
|21
|2023
|£ 2,13,200
|£ 4,100
|Soccer Vision BV
Brighton & Hove Albion loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Florin Andone
|F
|29
|2023
|£ 20,80,000
|£ 40,000
|YOU FIRST SPORTS
|Andi Zeqiri
|F
|22
|2024
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|Gold Kick SA
|Aaron Connolly
|F
|22
|2024
|£ 11,96,000
|£ 23,000
|PLG
|Michal Karbownik
|D
|21
|2024
|£ 6,24,000
|£ 12,000
|UNIDOS
|Deniz Undav
|CF
|25
|2026
|–
|–
|Tenet Football
|Kjell Scherpen
|GK
|22
|2024
|£ 10,40,000
|£ 20,000
|Athlete Solution Inc
|Kaoru Mitoma
|LW
|24
|2025
|£ 10,40,000
|£ 20,000
|Athlete Solution Inc
|Matt Clarke
|D
|25
|2023
|£ 10,92,000
|£ 21,000
|10Ten Football
|Marc Cucurella
|M
|23
|2026
|£ 11,96,000
|£ 23,000
|EMG Mundial
|Kacper Kozlowski
|M
|18
|2026
|–
|–
|F-MG.com
|Kaoru Mitoma
|F
|24
|2025
|£ 10,40,000
|£ 20,000
|Athlete Solution Inc
|Leo Östigard
|D
|22
|2022
|–
|–
|Jim Solbakken
|Abdallah Sima
|F
|20
|2025
|£ 4,42,000
|£ 8,500
|Daniel Chrysostome
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|D
|21
|2023
|£ 2,13,200
|£ 4,100
|Soccer Vision BV
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Brighton
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Brighton’s main players.
- Who is the highest-paid player at Brighton F.C?
As of 2022, Adam Lallana is the highest-paid player for Brighton F.C with a yearly salary of £47,00,000 and a weekly wage of £90,000.
2. What is the total team value of Brighton FC?
The total team value of Brentford F.C is around £157 million (approx)
3. How much does Brighton spend on total annual wages?
Brighton are spending close to £48 million every single season on player wages.
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Brighton F.C in their history?
Tommy Cook is the all-time top goalscorer with 123 goals.
5. How much does Graham Potter earn in a year?
Graham Potter has a £1.175 million a year contract at Brighton & Hove Albion.
