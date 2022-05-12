Brighton Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. Here, we bring you all Brighton FC’s latest player wages and weekly salaries.

The Seagulls are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League. They are one of the average paying football teams in the Premier League. Many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Brighton F.C.

Current Brighton Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Brighton F.C are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. They played their early professional football in the Southern League before being elected to the Football League. They enjoyed their most outstanding performance between 1979 and 1983 when they played first division and reacted to the 1983 F.A. Cup Final. They finished second in the EFL league during the 2016-17 season. They were thus promoted to the Premier League, ending a 34-year absence from the top flight.

Brighton FC Player Wages 2022 (Pinterest)

The club was founded in 1901, and 19 years later, they were elected to the Football league’s New Third Division. As a result, they are nicknamed Seagulls. The total team value of Brentford F.C. is around £157 million (approx).

Brighton highest-paid player

Adam Lallana is the highest-paid player for Brighton F.C with a yearly salary of £ 47,00,000 and a weekly wage of £90,000. He plays as an attacking midfielder for the club.

Adam Lallana is the highest-paid player for Brighton F.C (The Guardian)

Lallana signed for Brighton & Hove Albion on 27 July 2020 on a three-year contract on a free transfer. He made his debut on the opening day of the 2020=21 season. He scored his first goal for the club against Leicester City.

Brighton & Hove Albion Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Adam Lallana M 33 2023 £ 47,00,000 £ 90,385 ICM Stellar Sports Neal Maupay F 25 2023 £ 26,00,000 £ 50,000 P&P Sport Management S.A.M Lewis Dunk D 30 2025 £ 23,40,000 £ 45,000 ICM Stellar Sports Florin Andone F 29 2023 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 YOU FIRST SPORTS Shane Duffy D 30 2023 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 CAA Base Ltd Joel Veltman D 30 2023 £ 20,00,000 £ 38,462 Wasserman Adam Webster D 27 2026 £ 19,76,000 £ 38,000 YMU Group Tariq Lamptey D 21 2025 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 Relatives Leandro Trossard F 27 2023 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 JC Playermanagement-Sports Alexis Mac Allister M 23 2023 £ 16,00,000 £ 30,769 – Solly March M 27 2024 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 ANTHONY FINNIGAN T/A PLAYERS Yves Bissouma M 25 2023 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 AMS CONSULTING Andi Zeqiri F 22 2024 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Gold Kick SA Aaron Connolly F 22 2024 £ 11,96,000 £ 23,000 PLG Jayson Molumby M 22 2023 £ 9,00,000 £ 17,308 PLG Jason Steele GK 31 2023 £ 8,33,333 £ 16,026 – Steven Alzate F 23 2024 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 D&S Sports Management LTD Michal Karbownik D 21 2024 £ 6,24,000 £ 12,000 UNIDOS Jakub Moder M 23 2025 £ 5,20,000 £ 10,000 Fabryka Futbolu Robert Sánchez GK 24 2025 £ 5,20,000 £ 10,000 ICM Stellar Sports Moises Caicedo M 20 2025 £ 1,82,000 £ 3,500 Relatives Matt Clarke D 25 2023 £ 10,92,000 £ 21,000 10Ten Football Marc Cucurella M 23 2026 £ 11,96,000 £ 23,000 EMG Mundial Kacper Kozlowski M 18 2026 – – F-MG.com Kaoru Mitoma F 24 2025 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 Athlete Solution Inc Enock Mwepu M 24 2025 £ 16,64,000 £ 32,000 12 MANagement Leo Östigard D 22 2022 – – Jim Solbakken Abdallah Sima F 20 2025 £ 4,42,000 £ 8,500 Daniel Chrysostome Jan Paul van Hecke D 21 2023 £ 2,13,200 £ 4,100 Soccer Vision BV

Brighton & Hove Albion loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Florin Andone F 29 2023 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 YOU FIRST SPORTS Andi Zeqiri F 22 2024 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Gold Kick SA Aaron Connolly F 22 2024 £ 11,96,000 £ 23,000 PLG Michal Karbownik D 21 2024 £ 6,24,000 £ 12,000 UNIDOS Deniz Undav CF 25 2026 – – Tenet Football Kjell Scherpen GK 22 2024 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 Athlete Solution Inc Kaoru Mitoma LW 24 2025 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 Athlete Solution Inc Matt Clarke D 25 2023 £ 10,92,000 £ 21,000 10Ten Football Marc Cucurella M 23 2026 £ 11,96,000 £ 23,000 EMG Mundial Kacper Kozlowski M 18 2026 – – F-MG.com Kaoru Mitoma F 24 2025 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 Athlete Solution Inc Leo Östigard D 22 2022 – – Jim Solbakken Abdallah Sima F 20 2025 £ 4,42,000 £ 8,500 Daniel Chrysostome Jan Paul van Hecke D 21 2023 £ 2,13,200 £ 4,100 Soccer Vision BV

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Brighton

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Brighton’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Brighton F.C?

As of 2022, Adam Lallana is the highest-paid player for Brighton F.C with a yearly salary of £47,00,000 and a weekly wage of £90,000.

2. What is the total team value of Brighton FC?

The total team value of Brentford F.C is around £157 million (approx)

3. How much does Brighton spend on total annual wages?

Brighton are spending close to £48 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Brighton F.C in their history?

Tommy Cook is the all-time top goalscorer with 123 goals.

Tommy Cook is the all-time top goalscorer with 123 goals. (Sussex Express)

5. How much does Graham Potter earn in a year?

Graham Potter has a £1.175 million a year contract at Brighton & Hove Albion.

