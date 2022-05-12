Brighton Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. Here, we bring you all Brighton FC’s latest player wages and weekly salaries.

The Seagulls are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League. They are one of the average paying football teams in the Premier League. Many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Brighton F.C.

Contents hide
1 Current Brighton Players Wages and Contracts 2022
2 Brighton highest-paid player
3 Brighton & Hove Albion Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
4 Brighton & Hove Albion loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
5 FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Brighton

Current Brighton Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Brighton F.C are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. They played their early professional football in the Southern League before being elected to the Football League. They enjoyed their most outstanding performance between 1979 and 1983 when they played first division and reacted to the 1983 F.A. Cup Final. They finished second in the EFL league during the 2016-17 season. They were thus promoted to the Premier League, ending a 34-year absence from the top flight.

Brighton Player Wages 2022
Brighton FC Player Wages 2022 (Pinterest)

The club was founded in 1901, and 19 years later, they were elected to the Football league’s New Third Division. As a result, they are nicknamed Seagulls. The total team value of Brentford F.C. is around £157 million (approx).

Brighton highest-paid player 

Adam Lallana is the highest-paid player for Brighton F.C with a yearly salary of £ 47,00,000 and a weekly wage of £90,000. He plays as an attacking midfielder for the club.

Brighton confirm signing of Adam Lallana after Liverpool contract expires | Brighton & Hove Albion | The Guardian
Adam Lallana is the highest-paid player for Brighton F.C (The Guardian)

Lallana signed for Brighton & Hove Albion on 27 July 2020 on a three-year contract on a free transfer. He made his debut on the opening day of the 2020=21 season. He scored his first goal for the club against Leicester City.

Brighton & Hove Albion Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Adam Lallana M 33 2023 £ 47,00,000 £ 90,385 ICM Stellar Sports
Neal Maupay F 25 2023 £ 26,00,000 £ 50,000 P&P Sport Management S.A.M
Lewis Dunk D 30 2025 £ 23,40,000 £ 45,000 ICM Stellar Sports
Florin Andone F 29 2023 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 YOU FIRST SPORTS
Shane Duffy D 30 2023 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 CAA Base Ltd
Joel Veltman D 30 2023 £ 20,00,000 £ 38,462 Wasserman
Adam Webster D 27 2026 £ 19,76,000 £ 38,000 YMU Group
Tariq Lamptey D 21 2025 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 Relatives
Leandro Trossard F 27 2023 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 JC Playermanagement-Sports
Alexis Mac Allister M 23 2023 £ 16,00,000 £ 30,769
Solly March M 27 2024 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 ANTHONY FINNIGAN T/A PLAYERS
Yves Bissouma M 25 2023 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 AMS CONSULTING
Andi Zeqiri F 22 2024 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Gold Kick SA
Aaron Connolly F 22 2024 £ 11,96,000 £ 23,000 PLG
Jayson Molumby M 22 2023 £ 9,00,000 £ 17,308 PLG
Jason Steele GK 31 2023 £ 8,33,333 £ 16,026
Steven Alzate F 23 2024 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 D&S Sports Management LTD
Michal Karbownik D 21 2024 £ 6,24,000 £ 12,000 UNIDOS
Jakub Moder M 23 2025 £ 5,20,000 £ 10,000 Fabryka Futbolu
Robert Sánchez GK 24 2025 £ 5,20,000 £ 10,000 ICM Stellar Sports
Moises Caicedo M 20 2025 £ 1,82,000 £ 3,500 Relatives
Matt Clarke D 25 2023 £ 10,92,000 £ 21,000 10Ten Football
Marc Cucurella M 23 2026 £ 11,96,000 £ 23,000 EMG Mundial
Kacper Kozlowski M 18 2026 F-MG.com
Kaoru Mitoma F 24 2025 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 Athlete Solution Inc
Enock Mwepu M 24 2025 £ 16,64,000 £ 32,000 12 MANagement
Leo Östigard D 22 2022 Jim Solbakken
Abdallah Sima F 20 2025 £ 4,42,000 £ 8,500 Daniel Chrysostome
Jan Paul van Hecke D 21 2023 £ 2,13,200 £ 4,100 Soccer Vision BV

Brighton & Hove Albion loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Florin Andone F 29 2023 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 YOU FIRST SPORTS
Andi Zeqiri F 22 2024 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Gold Kick SA
Aaron Connolly F 22 2024 £ 11,96,000 £ 23,000 PLG
Michal Karbownik D 21 2024 £ 6,24,000 £ 12,000 UNIDOS
Deniz Undav CF 25 2026 Tenet Football
Kjell Scherpen GK 22 2024 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 Athlete Solution Inc
Kaoru Mitoma LW 24 2025 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 Athlete Solution Inc
Matt Clarke D 25 2023 £ 10,92,000 £ 21,000 10Ten Football
Marc Cucurella M 23 2026 £ 11,96,000 £ 23,000 EMG Mundial
Kacper Kozlowski M 18 2026 F-MG.com
Kaoru Mitoma F 24 2025 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 Athlete Solution Inc
Leo Östigard D 22 2022 Jim Solbakken
Abdallah Sima F 20 2025 £ 4,42,000 £ 8,500 Daniel Chrysostome
Jan Paul van Hecke D 21 2023 £ 2,13,200 £ 4,100 Soccer Vision BV

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about  Brighton

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Brighton’s main players.

  1. Who is the highest-paid player at Brighton F.C?

As of 2022, Adam Lallana is the highest-paid player for Brighton F.C with a yearly salary of £47,00,000 and a weekly wage of £90,000.

2. What is the total team value of Brighton FC?

The total team value of Brentford F.C is around £157 million (approx)

3. How much does Brighton spend on total annual wages?

Brighton are spending close to £48 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Brighton F.C in their history?

Tommy Cook is the all-time top goalscorer with 123 goals.

New book is a fitting tribute to Brighton and Hove Albion's top scorer Tommy Cook | SussexWorld
Tommy Cook is the all-time top goalscorer with 123 goals. (Sussex Express)

5. How much does Graham Potter earn in a year?

Graham Potter has a £1.175 million a year contract at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Written by SUDIP TALUKDER

Fulham Player Wages 2022

Fulham Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents