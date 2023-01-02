Brandon Austin 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Brandon Austin is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Brandon Austin is a product of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy and was promoted to the senior team in 2019. He is the third-choice goalkeeper for the Spurs and is eagerly waiting for his chance to prove his worth in the top league.

He is young and learning from one of the best goalkeepers in the world Hugo Lloris. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Brandon Austin is a product of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy and was promoted to the senior team in 2019.(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Brandon Austin Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Hemel Hempstead, England Father’s Name Neville Austin Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £400K Age 23 Birthday 8 January 1999 Nationality English Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Viborg FF, Orlando City Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Brandon Austin’s Net Worth and Salary

Brandon is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £400K as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €300k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £130,000 per year playing for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Brandon Austin Club Career

Brandon started footballing at Chelsea’s academy before moving to Tottenham in 2015. He stayed with the youths till 2019 and got promoted to the senior team. He made his debut against Luton Town in the 2017/18 EFL Trophy. He went to play against AFC Wimbledon in the same year.

The net worth of Brandon Austin is estimated to be £400K as of 2022. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

He was included in the first team as a third-choice keeper following the injury of Hugo Lloris in October 2019. He was named as the substitute, as a backup to Paulo Gazzaniga in the Premier League match against Watford.

He was loaned out to the Danish second-league club Viborg FF in 2019 and stayed with the club till the end of the season. He made a total of 14 appearances for the club in his loan period. He joined Orlando City on loan in 2021 January for a period of 6 months with an option to extend to another 6 months.

He made his debut against Toronto FC on 19 June and the match ended in a 3-2 victory. He kept his first clean sheet against the San Jose Earthquakes. He made a total of five appearances for the club on loan conceding 8 goals.

Brandon Austin is the third-choice goalkeeper for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Brandon Austin International Career

Brandon is of United States descent and is eligible to represent both England and the United States at the international level. He made his U18 debut for the United States against Slovakia in the Slovakia Cup in April 2017. He was included in England’s U21 team in October 2019.

Brandon Austin Family

Brandon was born on 8 January 1999 in Hemel Hempstead, England. He is the son of Neville Austin, a former England international basketball player who played for the London Towers team that won the BBL title in 1996 and 1997. It required a lot of effort on the part of his parents to get him to a professional level of football. They have been very supportive of him both financially and mentally throughout this process. Other details about the family, including their names, have not yet been released.

Brandon Austin’s Girlfriend

Brandon Austin is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Brandon Austin has joined Danish side Viborg FF on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.



Good luck, Brandon! 👍#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/kw7s2K3Yd7 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 27, 2020

Austin has been a member of Tottenham for a while, although he hasn’t yet made it to the starting XI. English goalkeeper Austin is an Under Armour endorser. Under Armour, Inc. is an American sports equipment company that manufactures footwear, sports, and casual apparel.

Brandon Austin Cars and Tattoos

Austin has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

