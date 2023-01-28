Boubacar Traoré 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Boubacar Traoré is a Malian professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan from French club Metz and for the Mali national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Boubacar Traore joined the Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan from French club Metz in 2022 and has been playing at a decent level. He is known for his hard work and hopes to put in more effort to become a starter for the club.

The young player is a box-to-box midfielder by style and has a great record with both offensive and defensive play. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Boubacar Traore Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Bamako, Mali Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth $5 Million Age 21 Birthday 20 August 2001 Nationality Malian Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Metz II, Metz, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Boubacar Traore’s Net Worth and Salary

Boubacar Traore is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €5.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of €30,000 per year playing for the English club Wolverhampton Wanderers. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Boubacar Traore Club Career

Traore began his career with FC Metz. He made his professional debut on May 10, 2021, coming in as a substitute during a Ligue 1 home game against Nîmes. Traoré’s performance caught the attention of Wolverhampton Wanderers, who made a move for him on the deadline day of September 1, 2022.

The move was a season-long loan deal, with an option to buy in the summer of 2023. The loan option is reported that it is not a mandatory option and the club seems to be convinced with the player’s performance and might sign him on a permanent deal in the summer of 2023.

Boubacar Traore International Career

Traoré is a talented young football player who also represents his country, Mali, at the international level. Traoré is a youth international for Mali and has worked his way up through the ranks to earn a spot on the senior national team. He made his debut with the senior team on November 16, 2022, in a friendly match against Algeria.

The match ended in a 1-1 tie, and Traoré’s performance was noted by the coaching staff and fans alike. His potential looks will be a valuable asset to the Mali national team in the future.

Boubacar Traore Family

Boubacar Traore was born on 20 August 2001 in Bamako, Mali. His parents’ names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Boubacar Traore’s Girlfriend

The Midfielder prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

As per reports, Boubacar Traore is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @traore__8 Instagram)

Boubacar Traore has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Boubacar Traore Cars and Tattoos

Boubacar Traore has been spotted driving a BMW car in the streets of Bamako in Mali. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Boubacar Traore has not inked his skin yet.

