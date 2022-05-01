Borussia Dortmund Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Borussia Dortmund is the second most successful club in German Football. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Borussia Dortmund.
The Black and Yellows are one of the veteran clubs globally and are in the top 15 most valuable teams. Moreover, they are one of the highest paying football teams in the Bundesliga, and a number of its players are on lucrative contracts in the Bundesliga. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Borussia Dortmund.
Current Borussia Dortmund Players Wages and Contracts 2022
Borussia Dortmund are one of the most successful teams in German Football. The club has won eight league championships, five DFB-Pokals, One UEFA Champions League and one UEFA Cup Winners Cup. They are nicknamed die Schwarzgelben (The Black and Yellows) because of their jersey colours. In addition, this club has the highest average attendance of any association football club in the world.
On December 19 1909, the club was founded by a group of young men unhappy with the Catholic Church. The founders were Franz and Paul Braun, Henry Cleve, Hans Debest, Paul Dziendzielle, Franz, Julius and Wilhelm Jacobi, Hans Kahn, Gustav Müller, Franz Risse, Fritz Schulte, Hans Siebold, August Tönnesmann, Heinrich and Robert Unger, Fritz Weber and Franz Wendt. Dortmund is run by the organization Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA became the first and so far the only publicly traded sports club on the German stock market. 5.53% of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA is owned by the sports club, Borussia Dortmund e.V.; 9.33% by Bernd Geske; and 59.93% widely spread shareholdings. They are one of the most valuable clubs globally, generating revenue of €337.6 million.
Borussia Dortmund’s highest-paid player
Marco Reus is the highest-paid player for Borussia Dortmund, with a yearly salary of £ 10,296,000 and a weekly wage of £198,000. The German International is one of the best players of his generation.
Reus signed with Borussia Dortmund on January 4 2012, for a €17.1 million transfer fee on a five-year deal. He made his debut on August 24, 2012, for Dortmund. He helped Dortmund reach the 2013 UEFA Champions League Final in his first season.
Borussia Dortmund Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Mats Hummels
|DC
|32
|2023
|£ 85,28,000
|£ 1,64,000
|HMH Sportmanagement
|Thomas Meunier
|D/WB/M R
|29
|2024
|£ 85,28,000
|£ 1,64,000
|–
|Marco Reus
|AM RLC, F C
|32
|2023
|£ 1,02,96,000
|£ 1,98,000
|Dirk Hebel
|Emre Can
|D RC, DM
|27
|2024
|£ 72,28,000
|£ 1,39,000
|ISM Int. Soccer Mgmt. GmbH
|Erling Haaland
|ST
|20
|2024
|£ 68,64,000
|£ 1,32,000
|Mino Raiola
|Axel Witsel
|DM
|32
|2022
|£ 63,96,000
|£ 1,23,000
|Nomi Sports
|Julian Brandt
|AM RLC
|25
|2024
|£ 59,80,000
|£ 1,15,000
|Relatives
|Nico Schulz
|D/WB/AM L
|28
|2024
|£ 50,44,000
|£ 97,000
|ROGON
|Roman Bürki
|GK
|30
|2023
|£ 49,92,000
|£ 96,000
|IFM
|Raphaël Guerreiro
|D/WB L, M C
|27
|2023
|£ 41,60,000
|£ 80,000
|Wasserman
|Thorgan Hazard
|AM RLC, F C
|28
|2024
|£ 41,08,000
|£ 79,000
|Relatives
|Donyell Malen
|AM RL, ST
|22
|2026
|£ 35,36,000
|£ 68,000
|Mino Raiola
|Mahmoud Dahoud
|DM
|25
|2023
|£ 33,80,000
|£ 65,000
|Lorimanagement
|Marius Wolf
|D/WB R, AM RL
|26
|2024
|£ 29,12,000
|£ 56,000
|ROGON
|Jude Bellingham
|DM
|18
|2025
|£ 25,48,000
|£ 49,000
|–
|Manuel Akanji
|D C
|25
|2023
|£ 24,96,000
|£ 48,000
|IFM
|Giovanni Reyna
|AM LC
|18
|2025
|£ 21,84,000
|£ 42,000
|Wasserman
|Marin Pongračić
|D RC
|23
|£ 19,24,000
|£ 37,000
|Dan-Axel Zagadou
|DC
|22
|2022
|£ 18,20,000
|£ 35,000
|–
|Gregor Kobel
|GK
|23
|2026
|£ 17,68,000
|£ 34,000
|SBE Management AG
|Marwin Hitz
|GK
|33
|2023
|£ 14,56,000
|£ 28,000
|ROOF
|Soumaïla Coulibaly
|D C
|17
|2024
|£ 14,04,000
|£ 27,000
|Unique Sports Group
|Felix Passlack
|D/WB RL, AM R
|23
|2023
|£ 9,36,000
|£ 18,000
|Teamgeist Sportmanagement GmbH
|Mateu Morey
|D/WB R
|21
|2024
|£ 7,80,000
|£ 15,000
|–
|Marcel Schmelzer
|D/WB L
|33
|2022
|£ 4,10,800
|£ 7,900
|Relatives
|Ansgar Knauff
|AM RL
|19
|2024
|£ 3,38,000
|£ 6,500
|H.S.P. Sports-Management
|Nnamdi Collins
|D C
|17
|2023
|£ 3,06,800
|£ 5,900
|11WINS
|Reinier
|AM C
|19
|2022
|£ 2,96,400
|£ 5,700
|Bertolucci Sports
|Luca Unbehaun
|GK
|20
|2023
|£ 2,08,000
|£ 4,000
|SWSports
|Immanuel Pherai
|AM LC
|20
|2022
|£ 43,680
|£ 840
|Mino Raiola
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|ST
|16
|2023
|£ 3,120
|£ 60
|Agent is known – Player under 18
Borussia Dortmund loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Ansgar Knauff
|AM RL
|19
|2024
|£ 3,38,000
|£ 6,500
|H.S.P. Sports-Management
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Borussia Dortmund
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Borussia Dortmund’s main players.
- Who is the highest-paid player at Borussia Dortmund?
As of 2022, Marco Reus is the highest-paid player at Borussia Dortmund with a weekly wage of £198,000.
2. What is the total team value of Borussia Dortmund?
The total team value of Atletico Madrid is around €337 million
3. How much do Borussia Dortmund spend on total annual wages?
Borussia Dortmund are spending close to £100 million every single season on player wages.
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Borussia Dortmund in their history?
Michael Zorc is the all-time top goalscorer with 159 goals.
5. How much does Marco Rose earn in a year?
Marco Rose has a £9.4 million a year contract at Borussia Dortmund.
