Borussia Dortmund Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Borussia Dortmund is the second most successful club in German Football. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Borussia Dortmund.

The Black and Yellows are one of the veteran clubs globally and are in the top 15 most valuable teams. Moreover, they are one of the highest paying football teams in the Bundesliga, and a number of its players are on lucrative contracts in the Bundesliga. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Borussia Dortmund.

Current Borussia Dortmund Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Borussia Dortmund are one of the most successful teams in German Football. The club has won eight league championships, five DFB-Pokals, One UEFA Champions League and one UEFA Cup Winners Cup. They are nicknamed die Schwarzgelben (The Black and Yellows) because of their jersey colours. In addition, this club has the highest average attendance of any association football club in the world.

Borussia Dortmund Player Wages (Peakpx)

On December 19 1909, the club was founded by a group of young men unhappy with the Catholic Church. The founders were Franz and Paul Braun, Henry Cleve, Hans Debest, Paul Dziendzielle, Franz, Julius and Wilhelm Jacobi, Hans Kahn, Gustav Müller, Franz Risse, Fritz Schulte, Hans Siebold, August Tönnesmann, Heinrich and Robert Unger, Fritz Weber and Franz Wendt. Dortmund is run by the organization Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA became the first and so far the only publicly traded sports club on the German stock market. 5.53% of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA is owned by the sports club, Borussia Dortmund e.V.; 9.33% by Bernd Geske; and 59.93% widely spread shareholdings. They are one of the most valuable clubs globally, generating revenue of €337.6 million.

Borussia Dortmund’s highest-paid player

Marco Reus is the highest-paid player for Borussia Dortmund, with a yearly salary of £ 10,296,000 and a weekly wage of £198,000. The German International is one of the best players of his generation.

Marco Reus is the highest-paid player for Borussia Dortmund

Reus signed with Borussia Dortmund on January 4 2012, for a €17.1 million transfer fee on a five-year deal. He made his debut on August 24, 2012, for Dortmund. He helped Dortmund reach the 2013 UEFA Champions League Final in his first season.

Borussia Dortmund Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Mats Hummels DC 32 2023 £ 85,28,000 £ 1,64,000 HMH Sportmanagement Thomas Meunier D/WB/M R 29 2024 £ 85,28,000 £ 1,64,000 – Marco Reus AM RLC, F C 32 2023 £ 1,02,96,000 £ 1,98,000 Dirk Hebel Emre Can D RC, DM 27 2024 £ 72,28,000 £ 1,39,000 ISM Int. Soccer Mgmt. GmbH Erling Haaland ST 20 2024 £ 68,64,000 £ 1,32,000 Mino Raiola Axel Witsel DM 32 2022 £ 63,96,000 £ 1,23,000 Nomi Sports Julian Brandt AM RLC 25 2024 £ 59,80,000 £ 1,15,000 Relatives Nico Schulz D/WB/AM L 28 2024 £ 50,44,000 £ 97,000 ROGON Roman Bürki GK 30 2023 £ 49,92,000 £ 96,000 IFM Raphaël Guerreiro D/WB L, M C 27 2023 £ 41,60,000 £ 80,000 Wasserman Thorgan Hazard AM RLC, F C 28 2024 £ 41,08,000 £ 79,000 Relatives Donyell Malen AM RL, ST 22 2026 £ 35,36,000 £ 68,000 Mino Raiola Mahmoud Dahoud DM 25 2023 £ 33,80,000 £ 65,000 Lorimanagement Marius Wolf D/WB R, AM RL 26 2024 £ 29,12,000 £ 56,000 ROGON Jude Bellingham DM 18 2025 £ 25,48,000 £ 49,000 – Manuel Akanji D C 25 2023 £ 24,96,000 £ 48,000 IFM Giovanni Reyna AM LC 18 2025 £ 21,84,000 £ 42,000 Wasserman Marin Pongračić D RC 23

£ 19,24,000 £ 37,000

Dan-Axel Zagadou DC 22 2022 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 – Gregor Kobel GK 23 2026 £ 17,68,000 £ 34,000 SBE Management AG Marwin Hitz GK 33 2023 £ 14,56,000 £ 28,000 ROOF Soumaïla Coulibaly D C 17 2024 £ 14,04,000 £ 27,000 Unique Sports Group Felix Passlack D/WB RL, AM R 23 2023 £ 9,36,000 £ 18,000 Teamgeist Sportmanagement GmbH Mateu Morey D/WB R 21 2024 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 – Marcel Schmelzer D/WB L 33 2022 £ 4,10,800 £ 7,900 Relatives Ansgar Knauff AM RL 19 2024 £ 3,38,000 £ 6,500 H.S.P. Sports-Management Nnamdi Collins D C 17 2023 £ 3,06,800 £ 5,900 11WINS Reinier AM C 19 2022 £ 2,96,400 £ 5,700 Bertolucci Sports Luca Unbehaun GK 20 2023 £ 2,08,000 £ 4,000 SWSports Immanuel Pherai AM LC 20 2022 £ 43,680 £ 840 Mino Raiola Youssoufa Moukoko ST 16 2023 £ 3,120 £ 60 Agent is known – Player under 18

Borussia Dortmund loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Ansgar Knauff AM RL 19 2024 £ 3,38,000 £ 6,500 H.S.P. Sports-Management

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Borussia Dortmund

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Borussia Dortmund’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Borussia Dortmund?

As of 2022, Marco Reus is the highest-paid player at Borussia Dortmund with a weekly wage of £198,000.

2. What is the total team value of Borussia Dortmund?

The total team value of Atletico Madrid is around €337 million

3. How much do Borussia Dortmund spend on total annual wages?

Borussia Dortmund are spending close to £100 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Borussia Dortmund in their history?

Michael Zorc is the all-time top goalscorer with 159 goals.

Michael Zorc is the all-time top goalscorer for Borussia Dortmund (Transfermarkt)

5. How much does Marco Rose earn in a year?

Marco Rose has a £9.4 million a year contract at Borussia Dortmund.

Read More: