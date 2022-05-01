Borussia Dortmund Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Borussia Dortmund is the second most successful club in German Football. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Borussia Dortmund. 

The Black and Yellows are one of the veteran clubs globally and are in the top 15 most valuable teams. Moreover, they are one of the highest paying football teams in the Bundesliga, and a number of its players are on lucrative contracts in the Bundesliga. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Borussia Dortmund. 

Current Borussia Dortmund Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Borussia Dortmund are one of the most successful teams in German Football. The club has won eight league championships, five DFB-Pokals, One UEFA Champions League and one UEFA Cup Winners Cup. They are nicknamed die Schwarzgelben (The Black and Yellows) because of their jersey colours. In addition, this club has the highest average attendance of any association football club in the world.

On December 19 1909, the club was founded by a group of young men unhappy with the Catholic Church. The founders were Franz and Paul Braun, Henry Cleve, Hans Debest, Paul Dziendzielle, Franz, Julius and Wilhelm Jacobi, Hans Kahn, Gustav Müller, Franz Risse, Fritz Schulte, Hans Siebold, August Tönnesmann, Heinrich and Robert Unger, Fritz Weber and Franz Wendt. Dortmund is run by the organization Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA became the first and so far the only publicly traded sports club on the German stock market. 5.53% of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA is owned by the sports club, Borussia Dortmund e.V.; 9.33% by Bernd Geske; and 59.93% widely spread shareholdings. They are one of the most valuable clubs globally, generating revenue of €337.6 million.

Borussia Dortmund’s highest-paid player 

Marco Reus is the highest-paid player for Borussia Dortmund, with a yearly salary of £ 10,296,000 and a weekly wage of £198,000. The German International is one of the best players of his generation. 

Reus signed with Borussia Dortmund on January 4 2012, for a €17.1 million transfer fee on a five-year deal. He made his debut on August 24, 2012, for Dortmund. He helped Dortmund reach the 2013 UEFA Champions League Final in his first season.

Borussia Dortmund Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player NamePositionAgeContract ExpiryAnnual SalaryWeekly WagesAgent
Mats HummelsDC322023£ 85,28,000£ 1,64,000HMH Sportmanagement
Thomas MeunierD/WB/M R292024£ 85,28,000£ 1,64,000
Marco ReusAM RLC, F C322023£ 1,02,96,000£ 1,98,000Dirk Hebel
Emre CanD RC, DM272024£ 72,28,000£ 1,39,000ISM Int. Soccer Mgmt. GmbH
Erling HaalandST202024£ 68,64,000£ 1,32,000Mino Raiola
Axel WitselDM322022£ 63,96,000£ 1,23,000Nomi Sports
Julian BrandtAM RLC252024£ 59,80,000£ 1,15,000Relatives
Nico SchulzD/WB/AM L282024£ 50,44,000£ 97,000ROGON
Roman BürkiGK302023£ 49,92,000£ 96,000IFM
Raphaël GuerreiroD/WB L, M C272023£ 41,60,000£ 80,000Wasserman
Thorgan HazardAM RLC, F C282024£ 41,08,000£ 79,000Relatives
Donyell MalenAM RL, ST222026£ 35,36,000£ 68,000Mino Raiola
Mahmoud DahoudDM252023£ 33,80,000£ 65,000Lorimanagement
Marius WolfD/WB R, AM RL262024£ 29,12,000£ 56,000ROGON
Jude BellinghamDM182025£ 25,48,000£ 49,000
Manuel AkanjiD C252023£ 24,96,000£ 48,000IFM
Giovanni ReynaAM LC182025£ 21,84,000£ 42,000Wasserman
Marin PongračićD RC23
£ 19,24,000£ 37,000
Dan-Axel ZagadouDC222022£ 18,20,000£ 35,000
Gregor KobelGK232026£ 17,68,000£ 34,000SBE Management AG
Marwin HitzGK332023£ 14,56,000£ 28,000ROOF
Soumaïla CoulibalyD C172024£ 14,04,000£ 27,000Unique Sports Group
Felix PasslackD/WB RL, AM R232023£ 9,36,000£ 18,000Teamgeist Sportmanagement GmbH
Mateu MoreyD/WB R212024£ 7,80,000£ 15,000
Marcel SchmelzerD/WB L332022£ 4,10,800£ 7,900Relatives
Ansgar KnauffAM RL192024£ 3,38,000£ 6,500H.S.P. Sports-Management
Nnamdi CollinsD C172023£ 3,06,800£ 5,90011WINS
ReinierAM C192022£ 2,96,400£ 5,700Bertolucci Sports
Luca UnbehaunGK202023£ 2,08,000£ 4,000SWSports
Immanuel PheraiAM LC202022£ 43,680£ 840Mino Raiola
Youssoufa MoukokoST162023£ 3,120£ 60Agent is known – Player under 18

Borussia Dortmund loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player NamePositionAgeContract ExpiryAnnual SalaryWeekly WagesAgent
Ansgar KnauffAM RL192024£ 3,38,000£ 6,500H.S.P. Sports-Management

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about  Borussia Dortmund 

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Borussia Dortmund’s main players.

  1. Who is the highest-paid player at Borussia Dortmund?

As of 2022, Marco Reus is the highest-paid player at Borussia Dortmund with a weekly wage of £198,000.

2. What is the total team value of Borussia Dortmund?

The total team value of Atletico Madrid is around €337 million

3. How much do Borussia Dortmund spend on total annual wages?

Borussia Dortmund are spending close to £100 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Borussia Dortmund in their history?

Michael Zorc is the all-time top goalscorer with 159 goals.

5. How much does Marco Rose earn in a year?

Marco Rose has a £9.4 million a year contract at Borussia Dortmund.

