Bayern Munich Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Bayern Munich F.C. are the third highest-earning professional football club in the world. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Bayern Munich.

FC Hollywood is one of the veteran clubs globally and comes in the top 5 most valuable teams. They are on the highest paying football teams in the Bundesliga, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Bundesliga. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Bayern Munich.

Current Bayern Munich Players Wages and Contracts 2022

F.C. Bayern Munich are the most successful club in German football history, having won a record 32 national titles, including 10 consecutive ones. The club had its period of greatest success in the mid-1970s when it won the European Cup three consecutive times. Bayern won six UEFA Champions League titles and is the only second European club to achieve the season treble twice. They are the only second club to win the sextuple and are ranked first in UEFA Club rankings.

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich Player Wages (Peakpx)

The club was founded in 1900 by 11 football players led by Franz John. Now the club is led mainly by former club players. Oliver Kahn is the chairman of the executive board. It runs like a joint-stock company whose stocks are not listed on the public stock exchange.

Three German corporations, Adidas, Audi and Alliance, each hold 8.33 per cent of the shares, 25 % in total. The club has generated profits for 27 consecutive years and is the third highest-earning football club with a value of €634.1 million in 2021.

Bayern Munich’s highest-paid player 

Robert Lewandowski is the highest-paid player for Bayern Munich, with a yearly salary of £ 17,108,000 and a weekly wage of £329,000. He is one of the most successful players in Bundesliga history and has scored over 600 career goals for club and country.

Robert Lewandowski is the highest-paid player at FC Bayern Munich

On January 3, 2014, he signed a five-year contract with Bayern Munich and debuted against his former club Borussia Dortmund. His current deal is set to expire in 2023.

Bayern Munich Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list 

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Robert Lewandowski ST 32 2023 £ 1,71,08,000 £ 3,29,000 Pini Zahavi
Manuel Neuer GK 35 2023 £ 1,53,92,000 £ 2,96,000 PRO Profil GmbH
Joshua Kimmich D/WB R, DM 26 2025 £ 1,53,92,000 £ 2,96,000
Thomas Müller AM RC, F C 31 2023 £ 1,53,92,000 £ 2,96,000 Kögl & Partner GmbH
Leroy Sané AM RLC 25 2025 £ 1,45,60,000 £ 2,80,000 LIAN Sports Group
Lucas Hernández D LC 25 2024 £ 1,02,44,000 £ 1,97,000 Manuel García Quilón
Leon Goretzka DM, AM C 26 2026 £ 1,02,44,000 £ 1,97,000 Jörg Neubauer
Dayot Upamecano D C 22 2026 £ 68,64,000 £ 1,32,000 Sports360 GmbH
Kingsley Coman AM RL 25 2027 £ 68,64,000 £ 1,32,000 Relatives
Benjamin Pavard D RC 25 2024 £ 59,80,000 £ 1,15,000 Carmenta
Corentin Tolisso DM, AM C 26 2022 £ 59,80,000 £ 1,15,000 E CASTAGNINO
Marcel Sabitzer AM RLC 27 2025 £ 59,80,000 £ 1,15,000 ROGON
Serge Gnabry AM RL, ST 25 2023 £ 59,80,000 £ 1,15,000 ROOF
Alphonso Davies D/WB/AM L 20 2025 £ 44,20,000 £ 85,000 ATG Sports
Jamal Musiala AM RLC 18 2026 £ 42,64,000 £ 82,000 11 Wins
Bouna Sarr D/WB/AM R 29 2024 £ 35,88,000 £ 69,000 Wasserman
Tanguy Nianzou D C, DM 19 2024 £ 32,76,000 £ 63,000 VV Consulting
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting AM RLC, F C 32 2023 £ 30,16,000 £ 58,000 ROGON
Niklas Süle D RC 25 2022 £ 24,96,000 £ 48,000 Sports360 GmbH
Marc Roca DM 24 2025 £ 23,92,000 £ 46,000 Promoesport
Sven Ulreich GK 32 2022 £ 20,28,000 £ 39,000 BMS Sportconsulting GmbH
Omar Richards D/WB L 23 2025 £ 17,16,000 £ 33,000 ICM Stellar Sports
Mickaël Cuisance DM, AM C 21 2023 £ 16,64,000 £ 32,000
Christian Früchtl GK 21 2023 £ 3,84,800 £ 7,400 Talcon Management
Josip Stanišić D RLC 21 2025 £ 2,65,200 £ 5,100 BALLWERK Sports GmbH

Bayern Munich loaned out players wages and contracts 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Joshua Zirkzee Centre-Forward 20 2023 Sports Invest UK ltd
Chris Richards Centre-Back 22 2025 £ 9,36,000 £ 18,000
Alexander Nübel Goalkeeper 25 2025 Siebert & Backs
Lars Lukas Mai Centre-Back 22 2023 ICM Stellar Sports
Bright Arrey-Mbi Centre-Back 19 2025 KICK & RUN SPORTS
Adrian Fein Defensive Midfield 23 2023 Sports360 GmbH
Ron-Thorben Hoffmann Goalkeeper 23 2023 ROOF

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Bayern Munich 

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Bayern Munich’s main players.

  1. Who is the highest-paid player at Bayern Munich?

As of 2022, Robert Lewandowski is the highest-paid player at Bayern Munich with a weekly wage of £329,000.

2. What is the total team value of Bayern Munich?

The total team value of FC Bayern Munich is around £611 Million.

3. How much do Bayern Munich spend on total annual wages?

Bayern Munich are spending close to £165 million every single season on player wages

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Bayern Munich in their history?

Gerd Müller is the all-time top goal scorer with 523 goals.

5. How much does Julian Nagelsmann earn in a year?

Julian Nagelsmann has a £8 million a year contract at FC Bayern Munich .

