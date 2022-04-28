Bayern Munich Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Bayern Munich F.C. are the third highest-earning professional football club in the world. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Bayern Munich.
FC Hollywood is one of the veteran clubs globally and comes in the top 5 most valuable teams. They are on the highest paying football teams in the Bundesliga, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Bundesliga. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Bayern Munich.
Current Bayern Munich Players Wages and Contracts 2022
F.C. Bayern Munich are the most successful club in German football history, having won a record 32 national titles, including 10 consecutive ones. The club had its period of greatest success in the mid-1970s when it won the European Cup three consecutive times. Bayern won six UEFA Champions League titles and is the only second European club to achieve the season treble twice. They are the only second club to win the sextuple and are ranked first in UEFA Club rankings.
The club was founded in 1900 by 11 football players led by Franz John. Now the club is led mainly by former club players. Oliver Kahn is the chairman of the executive board. It runs like a joint-stock company whose stocks are not listed on the public stock exchange.
Three German corporations, Adidas, Audi and Alliance, each hold 8.33 per cent of the shares, 25 % in total. The club has generated profits for 27 consecutive years and is the third highest-earning football club with a value of €634.1 million in 2021.
Bayern Munich’s highest-paid player
Robert Lewandowski is the highest-paid player for Bayern Munich, with a yearly salary of £ 17,108,000 and a weekly wage of £329,000. He is one of the most successful players in Bundesliga history and has scored over 600 career goals for club and country.
On January 3, 2014, he signed a five-year contract with Bayern Munich and debuted against his former club Borussia Dortmund. His current deal is set to expire in 2023.
Bayern Munich Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Robert Lewandowski
|ST
|32
|2023
|£ 1,71,08,000
|£ 3,29,000
|Pini Zahavi
|Manuel Neuer
|GK
|35
|2023
|£ 1,53,92,000
|£ 2,96,000
|PRO Profil GmbH
|Joshua Kimmich
|D/WB R, DM
|26
|2025
|£ 1,53,92,000
|£ 2,96,000
|–
|Thomas Müller
|AM RC, F C
|31
|2023
|£ 1,53,92,000
|£ 2,96,000
|Kögl & Partner GmbH
|Leroy Sané
|AM RLC
|25
|2025
|£ 1,45,60,000
|£ 2,80,000
|LIAN Sports Group
|Lucas Hernández
|D LC
|25
|2024
|£ 1,02,44,000
|£ 1,97,000
|Manuel García Quilón
|Leon Goretzka
|DM, AM C
|26
|2026
|£ 1,02,44,000
|£ 1,97,000
|Jörg Neubauer
|Dayot Upamecano
|D C
|22
|2026
|£ 68,64,000
|£ 1,32,000
|Sports360 GmbH
|Kingsley Coman
|AM RL
|25
|2027
|£ 68,64,000
|£ 1,32,000
|Relatives
|Benjamin Pavard
|D RC
|25
|2024
|£ 59,80,000
|£ 1,15,000
|Carmenta
|Corentin Tolisso
|DM, AM C
|26
|2022
|£ 59,80,000
|£ 1,15,000
|E CASTAGNINO
|Marcel Sabitzer
|AM RLC
|27
|2025
|£ 59,80,000
|£ 1,15,000
|ROGON
|Serge Gnabry
|AM RL, ST
|25
|2023
|£ 59,80,000
|£ 1,15,000
|ROOF
|Alphonso Davies
|D/WB/AM L
|20
|2025
|£ 44,20,000
|£ 85,000
|ATG Sports
|Jamal Musiala
|AM RLC
|18
|2026
|£ 42,64,000
|£ 82,000
|11 Wins
|Bouna Sarr
|D/WB/AM R
|29
|2024
|£ 35,88,000
|£ 69,000
|Wasserman
|Tanguy Nianzou
|D C, DM
|19
|2024
|£ 32,76,000
|£ 63,000
|VV Consulting
|Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
|AM RLC, F C
|32
|2023
|£ 30,16,000
|£ 58,000
|ROGON
|Niklas Süle
|D RC
|25
|2022
|£ 24,96,000
|£ 48,000
|Sports360 GmbH
|Marc Roca
|DM
|24
|2025
|£ 23,92,000
|£ 46,000
|Promoesport
|Sven Ulreich
|GK
|32
|2022
|£ 20,28,000
|£ 39,000
|BMS Sportconsulting GmbH
|Omar Richards
|D/WB L
|23
|2025
|£ 17,16,000
|£ 33,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Mickaël Cuisance
|DM, AM C
|21
|2023
|£ 16,64,000
|£ 32,000
|–
|Christian Früchtl
|GK
|21
|2023
|£ 3,84,800
|£ 7,400
|Talcon Management
|Josip Stanišić
|D RLC
|21
|2025
|£ 2,65,200
|£ 5,100
|BALLWERK Sports GmbH
Bayern Munich loaned out players wages and contracts 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Centre-Forward
|20
|2023
|–
|–
|Sports Invest UK ltd
|Chris Richards
|Centre-Back
|22
|2025
|£ 9,36,000
|£ 18,000
|–
|Alexander Nübel
|Goalkeeper
|25
|2025
|–
|–
|Siebert & Backs
|Lars Lukas Mai
|Centre-Back
|22
|2023
|–
|–
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Bright Arrey-Mbi
|Centre-Back
|19
|2025
|–
|–
|KICK & RUN SPORTS
|Adrian Fein
|Defensive Midfield
|23
|2023
|–
|–
|Sports360 GmbH
|Ron-Thorben Hoffmann
|Goalkeeper
|23
|2023
|–
|–
|ROOF
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Bayern Munich
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Bayern Munich’s main players.
- Who is the highest-paid player at Bayern Munich?
As of 2022, Robert Lewandowski is the highest-paid player at Bayern Munich with a weekly wage of £329,000.
2. What is the total team value of Bayern Munich?
The total team value of FC Bayern Munich is around £611 Million.
3. How much do Bayern Munich spend on total annual wages?
Bayern Munich are spending close to £165 million every single season on player wages
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Bayern Munich in their history?
Gerd Müller is the all-time top goal scorer with 523 goals.
5. How much does Julian Nagelsmann earn in a year?
Julian Nagelsmann has a £8 million a year contract at FC Bayern Munich .
Read More:
- Arsenal Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents
- Top 5 Manchester City fan chants
- Top 5 Leeds United fan chants