Baba Fernandes 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Baba Fernandes is a professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the League One club Accrington Stanley and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Baba Fernandes joined the League One club Accrington Stanley from Nottingham Forest in 2022 on a free transfer. He is a young and tall centre-back who is ambitious to achieve much. He puts in a lot of effort in the training grounds and hopes to put that in the field to show his abilities and talent. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.

Baba Fernandes joined the League One club Accrington Stanley from Nottingham Forest in 2022 on a free transfer. (Credits: @BabaFernandes2 Twitter)

Baba Fernandes Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Guinea-Bissau Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Cancer Net Worth $5m Age 22 Birthday 3 July 2000 Nationality Portuguese Position Defender Senior Clubs Vitoria Setubal, Nottingham Forest, Accrington Stanley Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Baba Fernandes’s Net Worth and Salary

Baba Fernandes is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $5m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €100k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. As of now, his salary is not available, but he could earn a handsome salary if he performs well.

Baba Fernandes Club Career

Baba began footballing at Real Sport Clube in 2014 before moving to Vitória Setúbal. He joined the youth team of the club in 2016 and stayed with them for 4 years. He made his professional debut for the club against Braga in the Taca da Liga match of the 2018/19 season.

He started in the match and played for the entire 90 minutes where the match ended in a 4-0 away loss. He signed for Nottingham Forest’s youth academy in 2020. He was promoted to the senior team in 2021. In June 2022, he left the club following the club’s announcement without making a single league appearance.

Delighted to have signed for @ASFCofficial , thanks to everyone for getting it over the line. Eager to get started and help the team 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/li2cqaAMko — Baba Fernandes (@BabaFernandes2) August 8, 2022

He joined the English professional club Accrington Stanley in 2022 on a free transfer. He made a total of 5 appearances before the 2022 World Cup began and wishes to become a starter for the club following his hard work on the training grounds.

Baba Fernandes International Career

Baba represented Portugal’s U17 team twice in 2016 and failed to score in both of his appearances. He is young and wants to play for the senior team of the country which is a dream for many professional young footballers.

Baba Fernandes Family

Baba Fernandes was born in Guinea-Bissau on July 03, 2000. A lot of effort was put forth by his parents to make him a professional football player, and they have been very supportive both mentally and financially. The other details of the family are not even their names.

Baba Fernandes’s Girlfriend

Baba Fernandes is possibly single & has not been previously engaged. As of May 2022, Baba Fernandes is not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

The net worth of Baba Fernandes is estimated to be $5m as of 2023. (Credits: @BabaFernandes2 Twitter)

The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Baba Fernandes Cars and Tattoos

Baba Fernandes has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Guinea-Bissau. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

Read More:

FAQs about Baba Fernandes