Atletico Madrid Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Atletico Madrid is the third most successful club in Spanish Football. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Atletico Madrid.

Mattress Makers are one of the veteran clubs globally and come in the top 15 of most valuable teams. In addition, they are one of the highest paying football teams in La Liga, and a number of its players are on lucrative contracts in La Liga. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Atletico Madrid.

Current Atletico Madrid Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Atletico Madrid is one of the most successful teams in Spanish Football, nicknamed The Mattress Makers due to their first team stripes being the same colour as traditional mattresses. They have won La Liga 11 times, including a league and cup double in 1996, the Copa del Rey ten times and other Spanish trophies. In addition, they won the Europa League in 2010, 2012 and 2018 and the UEFA Super Cup in 2010,2012 and 2018.

The club was founded on 26 April 1903 as Athletic Club Sucursal de Madrid by three Basque students living in Madrid. In 1904 they were joined by dissident members of Real Madrid. They are one of the most valuable clubs globally, with an estimated revenue of €332.8 million. Now, the owner of the club is Miguel Ángel Gil Marín. Ho holds 56% of the stock.

Atletico Madrid’s highest-paid player

Antoine Griezmann is the highest-paid player for Atletico Madrid, with a yearly salary of £ 18,252,000 and a weekly wage of £ 351,000. The French international is a World Cup winner and is regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

He signed a six-year contract with Atletico Madrid in 2014 for a then club record of €30 million. He won the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Super Cup, the Supercopa de España, and La Liga Best Player with them.

Atletico Madrid Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Antoine Griezmann AM RLC, F C 30 2022 £ 1,82,52,000 £ 3,51,000 BY AND FOR Luis Suárez ST 34 2022 £ 1,36,76,000 £ 2,63,000 Relatives Koke M RLC 29 2024 £ 1,36,24,000 £ 2,62,000 Gesport Espizua SL Jan Oblak GK 28 2023 £ 1,31,56,000 £ 2,53,000 Miha Mlakar João Félix AM RLC, F C 21 2026 £ 80,08,000 £ 1,54,000 Soccer ProMaster Mario Hermoso D LC 26 2024 £ 73,32,000 £ 1,41,000 Gesport Espizua SL Yannick Carrasco WB L, AM RL 27 2024 £ 73,32,000 £ 1,41,000 Pini Zahavi Geoffrey Kondogbia DM 28 2024 £ 55,64,000 £ 1,07,000 Sport Cover Thomas Lemar WB L, AM RLC 25 2023 £ 55,12,000 £ 1,06,000 Kemari Šime Vrsaljko D/WB/M R 29 2022 £ 44,20,000 £ 85,000 Universal Sports Group Marcos Llorente WB R, DM, AM/F C 26 2027 £ 43,68,000 £ 84,000 – José Giménez D C 26 2025 £ 42,64,000 £ 82,000 Vida 11 Ángel Correa AM RLC, F C 26 2026 £ 42,64,000 £ 82,000 Augustin Jimenez Felipe D C 32 2022 £ 39,52,000 £ 76,000 Bertolucci Sports Stefan Savić D C 30 2024 £ 37,44,000 £ 72,000 Zarko Pelicic Matheus Cunha AM RLC, F C 22 2026 £ 33,80,000 £ 65,000 Bertolucci Sports Renan Lodi D/WB/M L 23 2025 £ 33,28,000 £ 64,000 – Héctor Herrera M C 31 2022 £ 27,04,000 £ 52,000 Ocelot Sports Benjamin Lecomte GK 30 2022 £ 17,16,000 £ 33,000 – Rodrigo De Paul AM RLC 27 2026 £ 14,56,000 £ 28,000 Augustin Jimenez Geoffrey Kondogbia Defensive Midfield 28 2024 £ 55,64,000 £ 1,07,000 Sport Cover Daniel Wass Central Midfield 30 2023 £ 19,24,000 £ 37,000 ICM Stellar Sports

Atletico Madrid loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Álvaro Morata Centre-Forward 29 2023 £ 65,00,000 £ 1,25,000 Niagara Sports Company Saúl Ñíguez Central Midfield 27 2026 – – ICM Stellar Sports Manu Sánchez Left-Back 21 2025 – – – Marcos Paulo Left Winger 21 2026 – – AGB Sport Management Nehuén Pérez Centre-Back 21 2026 £ 4,62,800 £ 8,900 Universal Sports Group Santiago Arias Right-Back 30 2023 – – SEG Ivo Grbic Goalkeeper 21 2024 – – Niagara Sports Company Víctor Mollejo Right Winger 32 2024 – – Media Base Sports Vitolo Left Winger 32 2024 £ 92,04,000 £ 1,77,000 Bahía Internacional

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Atletico Madrid

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Atletico Madrid’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Atletico Madrid?

As of 2022, Antoine Griezmann is the highest-paid player at Real Madrid with a weekly wage of £351,000.

2. What is the total team value of Atletico Madrid?

The total team value of Atletico Madrid is around €332.8 million

3. How much does Atletico Madrid spend on total annual wages?

Atletico Madrid are spending close to £134 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Atletico Madrid in their history?

Luis Aragonés is the all-time top goalscorer with 172 goals.

5. How much does Diego Simeone earn in a year?

Diego Simeone has a £36.2 million a year contract at Atletico Madrid.

