Atletico Madrid Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Atletico Madrid is the third most successful club in Spanish Football. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Atletico Madrid.

Mattress Makers are one of the veteran clubs globally and come in the top 15 of most valuable teams. In addition, they are one of the highest paying football teams in La Liga, and a number of its players are on lucrative contracts in La Liga. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Atletico Madrid.

Current Atletico Madrid Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Atletico Madrid is one of the most successful teams in Spanish Football, nicknamed The Mattress Makers due to their first team stripes being the same colour as traditional mattresses. They have won La Liga 11 times, including a league and cup double in 1996, the Copa del Rey ten times and other Spanish trophies. In addition, they won the Europa League in 2010, 2012 and 2018 and the UEFA Super Cup in 2010,2012 and 2018.

Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid Player Wages 2022

The club was founded on 26 April 1903 as Athletic Club Sucursal de Madrid by three Basque students living in Madrid. In 1904 they were joined by dissident members of Real Madrid. They are one of the most valuable clubs globally, with an estimated revenue of €332.8 million. Now, the owner of the club is Miguel Ángel Gil Marín. Ho holds 56% of the stock. 

Atletico Madrid’s highest-paid player 

Antoine Griezmann is the highest-paid player for Atletico Madrid, with a yearly salary of £ 18,252,000 and a weekly wage of £ 351,000. The French international is a World Cup winner and is regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann is the highest-paid player for Atletico Madrid

He signed a six-year contract with Atletico Madrid in 2014 for a then club record of €30 million. He won the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Super Cup, the Supercopa de España, and La Liga Best Player with them. 

Atletico Madrid Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Antoine Griezmann AM RLC, F C 30 2022 £ 1,82,52,000 £ 3,51,000 BY AND FOR
Luis Suárez ST 34 2022 £ 1,36,76,000 £ 2,63,000 Relatives
Koke M RLC 29 2024 £ 1,36,24,000 £ 2,62,000 Gesport Espizua SL
Jan Oblak GK 28 2023 £ 1,31,56,000 £ 2,53,000 Miha Mlakar
João Félix AM RLC, F C 21 2026 £ 80,08,000 £ 1,54,000 Soccer ProMaster
Mario Hermoso D LC 26 2024 £ 73,32,000 £ 1,41,000 Gesport Espizua SL
Yannick Carrasco WB L, AM RL 27 2024 £ 73,32,000 £ 1,41,000 Pini Zahavi
Geoffrey Kondogbia DM 28 2024 £ 55,64,000 £ 1,07,000 Sport Cover
Thomas Lemar WB L, AM RLC 25 2023 £ 55,12,000 £ 1,06,000 Kemari
Šime Vrsaljko D/WB/M R 29 2022 £ 44,20,000 £ 85,000 Universal Sports Group
Marcos Llorente WB R, DM, AM/F C 26 2027 £ 43,68,000 £ 84,000
José Giménez D C 26 2025 £ 42,64,000 £ 82,000 Vida 11
Ángel Correa AM RLC, F C 26 2026 £ 42,64,000 £ 82,000 Augustin Jimenez
Felipe D C 32 2022 £ 39,52,000 £ 76,000 Bertolucci Sports
Stefan Savić D C 30 2024 £ 37,44,000 £ 72,000 Zarko Pelicic
Matheus Cunha AM RLC, F C 22 2026 £ 33,80,000 £ 65,000 Bertolucci Sports
Renan Lodi D/WB/M L 23 2025 £ 33,28,000 £ 64,000
Héctor Herrera M C 31 2022 £ 27,04,000 £ 52,000 Ocelot Sports
Benjamin Lecomte GK 30 2022 £ 17,16,000 £ 33,000
Rodrigo De Paul AM RLC 27 2026 £ 14,56,000 £ 28,000 Augustin Jimenez
Atletico Madrid loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Álvaro Morata Centre-Forward 29 2023 £ 65,00,000 £ 1,25,000 Niagara Sports Company
Saúl Ñíguez Central Midfield 27 2026 ICM Stellar Sports
Manu Sánchez Left-Back 21 2025
Marcos Paulo Left Winger 21 2026 AGB Sport Management
Nehuén Pérez Centre-Back 21 2026 £ 4,62,800 £ 8,900 Universal Sports Group
Santiago Arias Right-Back 30 2023 SEG
Ivo Grbic Goalkeeper 21 2024 Niagara Sports Company
Víctor Mollejo Right Winger 32 2024 Media Base Sports
Vitolo Left Winger 32 2024 £ 92,04,000 £ 1,77,000 Bahía Internacional

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about  Atletico Madrid 

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of  Atletico Madrid’s main players.

  1. Who is the highest-paid player at Atletico Madrid?

As of 2022, Antoine Griezmann is the highest-paid player at Real Madrid with a weekly wage of £351,000.

2. What is the total team value of Atletico Madrid?

The total team value of Atletico Madrid is around €332.8 million

3. How much does Atletico Madrid spend on total annual wages?

Atletico Madrid are spending close to £134 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Atletico Madrid in their history?

Luis Aragonés is the all-time top goalscorer with 172 goals.

Luis Aragonés (Atlético Madrid, 1964–1974, 372 apps, 172 goals) | Futbol atletico de madrid, Atletico de madrid, Atletico madrid
Luis Aragonés is the all-time top goalscorer for Atletico Madrid

5. How much does Diego Simeone earn in a year?

Diego Simeone has a £36.2 million a year contract at Atletico Madrid.

