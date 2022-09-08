Arthur Melo 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more

Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira, commonly known as Arthur or Arthur Melo is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League side Liverpool, on loan from Serie A side Juventus and here we learn about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Arthur was signed by Liverpool in the summer of 2022 from Juventus for a season-long loan. The 26-year-old is a very fine midfielder and has played for Spanish club Barcelona too, before joining Juventus in 2020.

The midfielder has played for top clubs in his career and can be considered a regular. He is also part of the Brazilian national squad and has represented his country in Copa America. The player enjoys time with his friends and family and has had their support from the beginning.

Arthur is currently dating Carol Miarelli. She is a journalist and dentist and also seems to be a fashion enthusiast. We are going to talk about the 19-year-old’s career, personal life and many more in this article. So without any delay, let’s get started.

Arthur Melo Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Goiania Father’s Name Ailton de Melo Mother’s Name Lucia de Melo Star Sign Leo Net Worth $7 million Age 26 years Date of Birth August 12 1996 Nationality Brazilian Position Midfielder Youth Clubs Gremio Under-20, Gremio B Senior Clubs Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool Achievements N/A Girlfriend Carol Miarelli Sponsorship Adidas, ZeroZero Nation Social Media Instagram and Twitter

Arthur Melo during his time at Gremio.

Arthur Melo Net Worth and Salary

Arthur earned a weekly wage of £125,000 during his time at Juventus. That adds up to £6.5 million a year. He is likely to earn the same during his time at Liverpool.

The 26-year-old also has a net worth of $7 million. This is mostly from his salary, but he also earns some amount from sponsorships and endorsements.

Arthur Melo Club Career

Arthur began his career with his hometown club Kells Celtic. In 2010, he moved to Gremio. In 2015, he was promoted to the senior team, following his impressive performances with the junior side. In 2017, the 26-year-old became a first-team regular for Gremio. His playing style earned him comparison with Andres Iniesta, and attracted interest from various European clubs.

In 2018, Arthur joined Barcelona for €31 million with another €9 million payable as add-ons. The midfielder made his competitive debut against Sevilla. The player went on to play 72 matches for the Catalonia club scoring four and assisting another six in the process. He won the La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup during his time at Barcelona.

Juventus and Barcelona announced in 2020 that they had reached an agreement that would see Arthur move to Turin with Juventus player Miralem Pjanic going the other way. Juventus signed him for €72 million with €10 million in variables.

OFFICIAL | Juventus agree deal with @FCBarcelona to sign @arthurhromelo and for the sale of @Miralem_Pjanic. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 29, 2020

The 26-year-old struggled during his time at the Old Lady. The midfielder made 63 appearances for the club, scoring one and assisting the same. The midfielder won the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup during his time at the club. In September 2022, on the deadline day of the transfer window, Liverpool announced that they have signed the midfielder on a season-long loan.

Arthur Melo International Career

Arthur has represented Brazil at the Under-17 level. In 2017, the midfielder received his first call-up to the national team. In May 2018, he was named on the standby list for the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

In May 2019, he was included in the 2019 Copa America squad by the national team. The midfielder assisted Gabriel Jesus’s match-winning goal in the final against Peru. The 26-year-old is in contention to be named in the national squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November.

Arthur Melo Family

Arthur Melo was born on August 12, 1996, to Mr Ailton de Melo and Mrs Lucia de Melo. He also has a brother named Paulo Melo. It is not known what occupation his brother does. Arthur’s family are close and have photos of each other on their respective social media handles.

Arthur Melo in Liverpool training. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Arthur Melo Girlfriend

Arthur is currently dating a dentist and journalist named Carol Miarelli. She is 30 years old and is senior to him. She also seems to be a public figure and fashion enthusiast and has a very good following on her social media handle on Instagram with 296k followers. The couple seems to love each other and also have photos with each other on their social handles.

Her social media handle is carolmiarelli.

Arthur is sponsored by Adidas Football and has featured in advertisements for the brand. He also plays football by wearing Adidas boots.

The 26-year-old also has invested in an esports organisation called zerozero nation. It was acquired by Nordavind in 2021.

Arthur Melo Car and Tattoo

In August 2020, Arthur was charged with drunk-driving after he crashed his Ferrari into a street light in Girona, Spain. This led to his move to Juventus being delayed for some time. It is not known if he owns any other car/s but is likely to own some. The midfielder does not have any tattoos on his body.

Arthur Melo Social Media

Platform Followers Link Instagram 5.2 M Here Twitter 830.2k Here

FAQs about Arthur Melo

What is Arthur Melo’s net worth? Arthur is worth $7 million How many clubs has Arthur Melo played for? Melo has played for four clubs- Gremio, Barcelona, Juventus and Liverpool How old is Arthur Melo? Arthur is 26 years old Nationality of Arthur Melo? Arthur is Brazilian Has Arthur Melo ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup