Ansu Fati 2023 Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Ansu Fati is a Spanish professional football player who is currently playing for La Liga giants Barcelona and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Ansu Fati has been a major revelation for Catalan giants FC Barcelona. Since getting promoted to the first team, the youngster has become a supreme performer. Following his impressive spell, he was awarded Barcelona’s no.10 shirt after Lionel Messi’s departure. Due to injury issues, the Spaniard couldn’t maintain his consistency in this term.

However, he still has managed to put up awe-inspiring performances whenever on the pitch. Ansu Fati is pretty young currently and has a long way ahead of him. Considering the rapid pace at which he is growing, he could reach the pinnacle of the sport in a few years. So, let’s find out everything there is to know about the Blaugrana winger in this article. Without further ado, let’s get started!

Birth Place Bissau, Guinea-Bissau Father’s Name Bori Fati Mother’s Name Lurdes Fati Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth $5 Million Age 20 years Date of Birth 31 October 2002 Nationality Guinean, Spanish Position Left-winger Youth Clubs Herrera, Sevilla, Barcelona Senior Clubs Barcelona Achievements (Selected) Copa del Rey: 2020–21, La Liga: 2022-23 Girlfriend Single Children N.A Sponsorships Nike Social Media Twitter, Instagram

Ansu Fati’s net worth and salary

Ansu Fati secured a massive five-year contract with Barcelona in 2020. It was a result of his impressive performances in the previous season. His contract has boosted his yearly wages to 2.5 Million Euros (2.24 Million Pound). We have crunched the numbers, which suggest that Fati has a net worth of 5 Million dollars. The primary sources of his earnings are professional contracts and sponsorship deals.

Still, only 20, Ansu Fati’s wage seems astronomic compared to his age. The Spanish youngster has become a crucial player in the team, and if he continues to grow professionally, his capability to earn will increase as well.

Ansu Fati is currently single. (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ansu Fati Club Career

Ansu Fati joined Barcelona’s La Masia in 2012, aged 10. Considering his impressive growth and performance in the academy, he was awarded a professional contract on 24 July 2019. The Catalan team’s coaches were so impressed with the youngster that they gave him his senior debut before appearing with the Barcelona B team.

Ansu Fati played his first match against Real Betis. By doing so, he became the second-youngest player to debut for Barcelona. Fati scored eight goals and gave one assist in 33 games across all competitions during his first season, impressive stats for a 17-year-old youngster.

Ansu Fati suffered a crucial injury in the 2020/21 season that kept him sidelined for most of the season. He still managed to bag five goals and four assists in 10 appearances. Following his growth, he was awarded a huge contract deal in the summer of 2020.

A hamstring problem hampered the Spaniard’s performance in the ongoing term. He was awarded the number 10 shirt at the start of the season. But couldn’t live up to the expectation following fitness issues. Considering he is still young, he could make a speedy recovery in the upcoming games.

Ansu Fati has a net worth of $5 million. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ansu Fati International career

Ansu Fati was eligible to feature for Guinea-Bissau due to his parent’s nationality connection. However, he didn’t play at any level with Guinea-Bissau. After his breakthrough spell in the La Liga, the Spanish federation took an interest in him. He was granted Spanish citizenship on 20 September 2019. He was called up to feature for the U-21 team in October 2019. The Blaugrana star made his full international debut on 3 September 2020 against Germany in the 2020 UEFA Nations League. Since then, he has played three more matches, bagging one goal.

Ansu Fati Family

Ansu Fati was born on 31 October 2002 to Bori Fati and Lurdes Fati. His parents are originally from Guinea-Bissau. As his grandparents were born in colonial Portuguese Guinea, he was even eligible for a Portuguese passport. Fati’s father is an ex-footballer. They immigrated to Marinaleda, Sevilla, after failing to find work in Portugal. He finally secured a driving job. Fati has two other siblings who are footballers as well.

Ansu Fati with his mom. (Credits: @ansufati Instagram)

Ansu Fati’s Girlfriend – Does he have one?

Ansu Fati is single at this point. He is only focused on his career and wants to make it big in Europe; hence, he probably didn’t get much time to find his soulmate as he remained busy in training and matches.

Ansu Fati has a sponsorship deal with Nike.

Ansu Fati Car and Tattoo

Ansu Fati doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. He was pictured with an Audi during a night out in Barcelona. However, we are unsure whether he is legally eligible to drive the car.

Ansu Fati Social Media

Ansu Fati is active on major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Twitter 1M Followers Here Instagram 10.2m followers Here

FAQs about Ansu Fati

What is Ansu Fati’s net worth? Ansu Fati’s net worth is $5 Million. How many clubs have Ansu Fati played for? Ansu Fati has played with only one club at senior level – Barcelona. How old is Ansu Fati? He is 20 years old. Nationality of Ansu Fati? He is Spanish. Has Ansu Fati ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a World Cup.