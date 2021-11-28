Annie Kilner is a model and a reality TV star, and she is known for being the ex-fiancee of Manchester City star Kyle Walker.

Annie comes from England, and she is known for being the long time partner of Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker.

Annie Kilner Facts

Birth Place England, United Kingdom Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth (2021) $100 K Salary (2021) NA Age 30 Date of Birth 1992 University NA Nationality British Ex-Fiance Kyle Walker Children 3 children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Annie Kilner and Kyle Walker Families

Annie was born on August 10 1992, in England. As she is a very private person, nothing much is known about her personal life, but she has one sibling named Sian Kilner, who is very close to her.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – JULY 11: Kyle Walker of England hugs his wife Annie Kilner and his daughter following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between England and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Kyle Andrew Walker was born on May 28 1990, in Sheffield, England. He is of Jamaican descent. He was born to his mother, Tracey Walker, and father, Michael Walker. Walker grew up in the Sharrow area of the city.

Annie Kilner ex-fiance Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker is one of the stars for Manchester City and also for England. He started his journey at his boyhood club Sheffield United and was promoted to the full team at 18 years old.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 21: Kyle Walker of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Walker’s performances at Sheffield United earned him a move to the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. Still, they were again loaned back to Rangers and Aston Villa, but after some good performances, he cemented his place at the Tottenham Hotspur team.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Kyle Walker of Tottenham Hotspur reacts to setting up his sides third goal of the game during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane on January 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Kyle joined Manchester City for a fee of $47 million, where he subsequently won three premier league titles, four EFL Cup and one FA Cup.

Walker played international football for England and was a part of the England side at UEFA 2016 and 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Annie Kilner and Kyle Walker Kids

These two have really seen some ups and downs in their relationships and have been the most controversial relationships. Walker and Kilner started dating in their teens and have been through a lot.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – JULY 11: Kyle Walker of England chat with his wife Annie Kilner and his daughter following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between England and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

They dated over nine years before separating back in May 2019, but they again got back together almost a year later when Walker proposed a $250,000 engagement ring to Annie.

But here is the catch Walker has some track record with various women and has been accused of cheating many times, mainly for different bedding models. In 2020, just before they got back together with Annie, Walker had a sex party with escort Louise McNamara. They ended their relationship after Walker confessed that he had impregnated another woman (Lauren Goodman), and Annie also had an affair with Joshua Cox for a while.

Annie Kilner with her kids (Instagram)

Annie and Kyle have three sons together Roman, Riaan and Reign. Other than that, Walker had a fourth child with Lauren Goodman in 2020.

Anna Kilner Profession, Career, Net Worth

Annie is a professional model, a reality star and also a social media influencer. She has worked with many famous brands as well.

Annie Kilner is the ex-fiancee of Kyle Walker and she is a professional model (Instagram)

A not much is known about her education, but she enrolled in a university to pursue her dream as a model. Kilner has an outstanding social media popularity with over 19k followers.

She has a net worth of $100 K apart from Kyle’s net worth, which is estimated to be around $35 Million.

FAQs about Annie Kilner

When did Annie Kilner and Kyle Walke get married? They are not married What is Annie Kilner doing now? She is a model, influencer and reality TV star. How old is Annie Kilner? Annie is 30 years old. Nationality of Annie Kilner? Annie Kilner is British What is Annie’s net worth? She has a net worth of around $100 K.

