Anika Bissel: Manuel Neuer Girlfriend, net worth, career, kids, and family

Anika Bissel is a professional and is known for being the girlfriend of the greatest goalkeepers of this era Manuel Neuer.

Bissel is also from Germany, and she is known for being the partner of legendary German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Anika Bissel Facts

Birth Place Erlangen, Germany Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Gemini Net Worth (2021) $40 million Salary (2021) NA Age 21 Date of Birth June 11, 2000 University NA Nationality German Boyfriend Manuel Neuer Children No Children Social Media Instagram,

Anika Bissel and Manuel Neuer Families

Bissel was born on June 11, 2000, in Erlangen, Germany. She has not disclosed anything about her parents, but she has one sibling, Christopher Bissel, a handball player.

Neuer with his girlfriend Anika Bissel ( Twitter)

Manuel Neuer was born on March 27, 1986, in Gelsenkirchen, West Germany. He was taken to his mother, Marita Neuer, and father, Peter Neuer. Neuer has a brother named Marcel, a football referee in the Verbandsliga.

Anika Bissel boyfriend Manuel Neuer

Neuer is one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of sports. He has been described as a “sweeper-keeper” because of his playing style and speed when rushing off his line to anticipate opponents.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 01: Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern Munich celebrates his team’s third goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Muenchen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 01, 2019, in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manuel started his career at Schalke 04, where he won the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Ligapokal, In 2011, he signed for Bayern Munich, and since then, he has never looked back. He has won 26 trophies, including nine Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League titles in 2013 and 2020, both as a part of the trebles.

Neuer played his international football for Germany and won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with them and the Golden Glove award for being the best goalkeeper in the tournament.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – JULY 13: Manuel Neuer of Germany lifts the World Cup trophy with teammates after defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

He was awarded the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year and IFFHS best goalkeeper from 2011 to 2020 five times each of the World’s Best Goalkeepers.

Anika and Manuel Neuer Kids

Manuel Neuer was in relationship with Karthrin Glich until 2014. In 2015 Neuer started a relationship with Nina Weiss. On May 21, 2017, Neuer and Weiss married in Tannheim, Austria, in a church wedding. But the couple separated in early 2020.

LILLE, FRANCE – JUNE 26: Manuel Neuer of Germany talks his girlfriend Nina Weiss after the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between Germany and Slovakia at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on June 26, 2016 in Lille, France. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

After only four months of separation from his wife, Neuer started dating Anika Bissel. They don’t have any children, though, yet.

Manuel Neuer with his girlfriend Anika Bissel (Twitter)

Anika Bissel Profession, Career, Net Worth

Anika is a professional handball player. Her first club was HC Erlangen, where she played for many years. Bissel moved to Bundesliga and now she plays for SG H2Ku Herrenberg as a left winger. She has also enrolled in university with Fashion Management.

Anika Bissel is the girlfriend of Manuel Neuer (Marca

Bissel doesn’t have any social media as she is focused on her career and education.

There is no estimation of her net worth, but Manuel Neuer has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

FAQs about Anika Bissel

When did get Anika Bissel and Manuel Neuer married? They are not married What is Anika doing now? She is a professional handball player How old is Anika? Anika is 21 years old Nationality of Anika? Anika is German What is Anika’s net worth? They have an estimated net worth of $40 million

Read More on Football: