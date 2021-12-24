Anika Bissel: Manuel Neuer Girlfriend, net worth, career, kids, and family

Anika Bissel is a professional and is known for being the girlfriend of the greatest goalkeepers of this era Manuel Neuer.
Bissel is also from Germany, and she is known for being the partner of legendary German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
Anika Bissel Facts
|Birth Place
|Erlangen, Germany
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Gemini
|Net Worth (2021)
|$40 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|21
|Date of Birth
|June 11, 2000
|University
|NA
|Nationality
|German
|Boyfriend
|Manuel Neuer
|Children
|No Children
|Social Media
|Instagram,
Anika Bissel and Manuel Neuer Families
Bissel was born on June 11, 2000, in Erlangen, Germany. She has not disclosed anything about her parents, but she has one sibling, Christopher Bissel, a handball player.
Manuel Neuer was born on March 27, 1986, in Gelsenkirchen, West Germany. He was taken to his mother, Marita Neuer, and father, Peter Neuer. Neuer has a brother named Marcel, a football referee in the Verbandsliga.
Anika Bissel boyfriend Manuel Neuer
Neuer is one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of sports. He has been described as a “sweeper-keeper” because of his playing style and speed when rushing off his line to anticipate opponents.
Manuel started his career at Schalke 04, where he won the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Ligapokal, In 2011, he signed for Bayern Munich, and since then, he has never looked back. He has won 26 trophies, including nine Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League titles in 2013 and 2020, both as a part of the trebles.
Neuer played his international football for Germany and won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with them and the Golden Glove award for being the best goalkeeper in the tournament.
He was awarded the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year and IFFHS best goalkeeper from 2011 to 2020 five times each of the World’s Best Goalkeepers.
Anika and Manuel Neuer Kids
Manuel Neuer was in relationship with Karthrin Glich until 2014. In 2015 Neuer started a relationship with Nina Weiss. On May 21, 2017, Neuer and Weiss married in Tannheim, Austria, in a church wedding. But the couple separated in early 2020.
After only four months of separation from his wife, Neuer started dating Anika Bissel. They don’t have any children, though, yet.
Anika Bissel Profession, Career, Net Worth
Anika is a professional handball player. Her first club was HC Erlangen, where she played for many years. Bissel moved to Bundesliga and now she plays for SG H2Ku Herrenberg as a left winger. She has also enrolled in university with Fashion Management.
Bissel doesn’t have any social media as she is focused on her career and education.
There is no estimation of her net worth, but Manuel Neuer has an estimated net worth of $40 million.
FAQs about Anika Bissel
|When did get Anika Bissel and Manuel Neuer married?
|They are not married
|What is Anika doing now?
|She is a professional handball player
|How old is Anika?
|Anika is 21 years old
|Nationality of Anika?
|Anika is German
|What is Anika’s net worth?
|They have an estimated net worth of $40 million
Read More on Football: