Andriani Michael: Jack Wilshere Wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Andriani Michael is a housekeeper known for being the wife of one of the most underrated mid-fielders, Jack Andrew Garry Wilshere.

Michael comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of the youngest ever debutant in premier league Jack Wilshere.

Andriani Michael Facts

Birth Place England Father’s Name Michael Michael Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Gemini Net Worth (2021) $60 million Salary (2021) NA Age 30 Date of Birth May 22, 1991 University NA Nationality English Spouse Jack Wilshere Children 3 Children Social Media Instagram,

Andriani Michael and Jack Wilshere Families

Andriani was born on May 22, 1991, in England, and she is the daughter of Michael, a barber and owns a barbershop in Cockfosters. Nothing much has been disclosed about the rest of her family.

Jack Wilshere with his wife Andriana Wilshere (Instagram)

Jack Wilshere was born in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, on January 1, 1992, to father Andrew Wilshere and mother, Kerry Wilshere. He captained The Priory School football team to Country Cup and District Cup glory from Year 7 to Year 10.

Andriani Michael husband, Jack Wilshere

Jack joined the Arsenal academy in October 2001 at the age of nine and rose through the ranks at the age of 15. He was then named captain of the U-16s and made a few appearances for the Under-18s.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 03: Jack Wilshere of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 3, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Wilshere made his first-team debut in 2008 by becoming the youngest ever league debutant at 16 years, 256 days. He is without a club currently and is training with Arsenal’s first team to keep himself fit while looking for a new club. Wilshere has earned many accolades, including the PFA Young Player of the Year and Arsenal’s Player of the Season award.

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND – MAY 01: Admiral Muskwe of Wycombe Wanderers in action with Jack Wilshere of AFC Bournemouth during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wycombe Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth at Adams Park on May 01, 2021 in High Wycombe, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Jack has played International football for England and has represented the country under-16, under-17, under-18. And under-21 levels. He is also the 12th youngest debutant in England’s history at just the age of 18.

Andriani Michael and Jack Wilshere Kids

Jack was first in a relationship with Lauren Neal and has two kids with her, Archie and Delilah Wilshere, born in 2011 and 2013.

He met Andriani in her father’s barbershop after breaking up with his former girlfriend, Lauren.

Jack Wilshere with his family (Instagram)

Jack and Andriani fell in love with each other, and the couple tied the knot in 2017 in a three-day bash in Italy. They gave birth to their first baby Siena Wilshere, the second daughter of Jack, and In February 2020, they welcomed another boy, who has the same name as his father, Jack Wilshere.

Andriani Michael Profession, Career, Net Worth

Andriani is a housekeeper and maintains a shallow profile on the internet, especially on social media. She does have an Instagram, but it is private.

Andriana is known for being the wife of one of the former key Arsenal Players

Nothing is disclosed about her professional life, but She and Jack have an estimated net worth of $60 million.

FAQs about Andriani Michael

When did Andriani Michael and Jack Wilshere get married? They got married in 2017. What is Andriani doing now? She is Housekeeper How old is Andriani? Andriani is 30 years old Nationality of Andriani? Andriani Michael is an English What is Andriani’s net worth? They have an estimated net worth of $60 million.

