Andres Iniesta Wife Anna Ortiz Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Anna Ortiz? Meet The Wife Of Andres Iniesta

Anna Ortiz is famous for being the wife of Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Anna is currently a renowned fashion designer and successful businesswoman. However, things weren’t as comfortable as it is today for Anna. She was working as a waitress before meeting Iniesta, so she has come from the bottom. However, she was optimistic from the beginning and struggled to the top. Today we are going to reveal many interesting facts about her life.

Andres Iniesta is considered one of the greatest midfielders to ever play the sport. The Spaniard started with Barcelona’s famous academy La Masia and ended up becoming the best in the business. He has won every major title in the sport.

Fans were disheartened to see him leave the Catalan club, but he believed it was time for a change. Currently playing in Vissel Kobe, the maestro is doing what he loves the most – playing football. But now, he has the support of his family. So let’s find out more about the amazing life of the wife of Andres Iniesta.

Anna Ortiz Facts & Wiki

Birthday December 11, 1986 Place of Birth Catalunya, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Japan Partner Andres Iniesta Job Fashion designer and Entrepreneur Instagram @annaortiz34 Height 5 ft 4 inches (165 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Anna Ortiz Childhood and Family

Anna was born on December 11, 1986, in Catalunya, Spain. She likes a peaceful life and doesn’t want the media to hamper her low-key living. That’s why she doesn’t share much about her family when making public appearances.

We currently don’t know the name of her parents and what jobs they do. But our information suggests that she belongs to a middle-class family. But her parents made sure she didn’t feel any deficit. We also think that her calm and peaceful nature came from her parents.

Anna was born on December 11, 1986, in Catalunya, Spain. (Picture was taken from woodgram.com)

She has a younger sister who owns a bakery in Spain. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information.

Anna Ortiz Education

Anna completed her high school studies at a local institution. She used to enjoy the process of studying and excelled in her academics. She was a curious student who loved exploring deep into the topics and gathering further knowledge. She went to college after completing her secondary education. But, due to the lack of information, we don’t know her major.

Anna Ortiz career

Anna is a Fashion designer. Due to having an excellent eye for fashion and a brilliant creative mind, she pursued her dream of becoming an apparel designer. She has worked on many high-end projects for big brands in Catalunya. We have to say that she has completely transformed the fashion sense of Andres Iniesta after arriving into the Spaniard’s life.

Anna has earned quite the name in the industry due to her unique designs and breathtaking models. Currently, the Spanish beauty curates designs for Mikakus. Anna also designs for a high-end apparel brand named SWAO. The brand only uses high-quality merino wool.

Anna Ortiz is a fashion designer. (Photo: @andresiniesta8)

Anna Ortiz Net Worth

Anna hasn’t shared much about her earnings. We believe she has accumulated handsome money from her successful fashion design role. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth because we don’t know the exact number.

She is an independent woman, and her earnings give her the freedom to enjoy life to its fullest extent. Anna also has the financial help of her husband, Andres Iniesta. The Spanish footballer has a net worth of $120 Million, primarily representing his earnings from football contracts and sponsorship deals.

Barcelona paid him lucrative extensions as he was one of their top players. Currently, he earns $30 Million per year at Vissel Kobe. He also has some lucrative endorsement deals.

Anna Ortiz and Andres Iniesta relationship

Andres Iniesta met with his wife at a beachside restaurant in 2007. It was love at first sight. Anna was working as a waitress at that time. She was overwhelmed to see a global star like Iniesta. But she had no idea that the Spanish star would ask her for a meeting.

Andres Iniesta met with his wife at a beachside restaurant in 2007. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

The duo met at a station close to Anna’s home, and Iniesta gifted her a toy plane with the word ‘Anna’ inscribed on it. The Spanish beauty was impressed and wanted to take things forward. The duo started meeting each other outside work hours. Within a few months, they were madly in love. Anna moved in with Iniesta, and their love life flourished.

Anna became the biggest supporter of Iniesta and helped him manage failure. Finally, in 2012, the Spanish legend received a favourable answer to his proposal. They tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony on July 8, 2012, in Spain. Apart from their friends and family members, some famous Barcelona players like Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique attended the wedding.

Anna Ortiz and Andres Iniesta Children

The couple has four children together. Their first daughter Valeria Iniesta Ortiz was born in April 2011. In March 2014, they lost a child due to miscarriage. Their second child, son Paolo Andrea Iniesta, was born in 2015. Anna gave birth to their third child, Siena Iniesta, in 2017. The pair welcomed their youngest son Romeo Iniesta in 2019.

Andres Iniesta with his wife and children. (Photo by Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Anna Ortiz Social media

Anna is very famous on social media. She gained popularity on Instagram after her relationship with Iniesta came into the public eye. She currently uses the channel to share her photos and snaps with her family. She also promotes her design through her channel. The Spanish lady loves venturing into public places. Sometimes she posts pictures from the streets of Japan.

FAQs about Anna Ortiz

When did Anna Ortiz and Andres Iniesta get married? They got married in 2012. What is Anna Ortiz doing now? She is a Fashion designer and Entrepreneur. How old is Anna Ortiz? She is 36 years old. Nationality of Anna Ortiz? She is Spanish. What is Anna Ortiz’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.