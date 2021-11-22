Ana Pinho: Bruno Fernandes wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Ana Pinho is a full-time housewife, and she is known for being the wife of Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
Pinho comes from Portugal, and she is known for being the partner of the best midfielders in the current time Bruno Fernandes.
Ana Pinho Facts
|Birth Place
|Portugal
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Aries
|Net Worth (2021)
|$10 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|27
|Date of Birth
|April 18, 1994
|School
|High School in Boavista
|Nationality
|Portuguese
|Spouse
|Bruno Fernandes
|Children
|2 children
|Social Media
Ana Pinho and Bruno Fernandes Families
Ana Pinho was born on April 18, 1994, in Portugal. However, there is no such information regarding her parents as she has kept it very private.
Bruno Fernandes was born on September 8 1994, in Maia, Portugal, to father Jose Fernandes and mother, Virginia Borges. His father wanted him and the family to Switzerland, but he. He refused to go as Portugal was more up to standard.
Ana Pinho Husband Bruno Fernandes
Fernandes began his youth football career at a local club Infesta. He played most of his youth football with Boavista as a centre-back before converting to an attacking midfielder.
Bruno’s professional career started at Italian Serie B side Novara followed by Sampdoria three years later. Finally, he signed for Sporting CP in 2017, where he won Tacos da Liga in 2018 and 2019.
Fernandes emerged as the highest-scoring Portuguese midfielder in the single season with Sporting CP, and that gave him a place at Manchester United, who signed him for 55 million euros.
Bruno plays international football for Portugal’s squad and has represented them in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals and UEFA Euro 2020. He is regarded as one of the best current mid-fielders in the world.
Ana Pinho and Bruno Fernandes Kids
Bruno Fernandes and Ana Pinho started their love story back in high school. They were in the same class in their high school is Boavista. At just 16 years old, Bruno fell in love with Ana. After a lot of effort, Ana became his girlfriend, and they started dating in 2015.
After dating for a while, the couple tied the knot on December 23, 2015, in a ceremony attended by their family and friends. Its been more than six years that they have been married.
Ana gave birth to her first daughter in January 2017, whom they have named Matilde Fernandes, and In September 2020, the couple welcomed their son Goncalo Fernandes.
Ana Pinho Profession, Career, Net Worth
Ana is a full-time housemaker, and there is no such information regarding her job. However, she is a university graduate. Pinho is a big fan of her husband as she is often seen supporting him on the grounds. She has a good amount of social media following with over 100k followers across different platforms.
Bruno and Ana have a combined net worth of approximately $10 million.
FAQs about Ana Pinho
|When did Ana Pinho and Bruno Fernandes get married?
|They got married in December 2015.
|What is Ana Pinho doing now?
|She is a full-time homemaker
|How old is Ana Pinho?
|Ana is 27 years old.
|Nationality of Ana Pinho?
|Ana Pinho is Portugese
|What is Ana Pinto’s net worth?
|Ana Pinho has a combined net worth of $10 million.
