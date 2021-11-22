Ana Pinho: Bruno Fernandes wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Ana Pinho is a full-time housewife, and she is known for being the wife of Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Pinho comes from Portugal, and she is known for being the partner of the best midfielders in the current time Bruno Fernandes.

Ana Pinho Facts

Birth Place Portugal Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aries Net Worth (2021) $10 million Salary (2021) NA Age 27 Date of Birth April 18, 1994 School High School in Boavista Nationality Portuguese Spouse Bruno Fernandes Children 2 children Social Media Instagram

Ana Pinho and Bruno Fernandes Families

Ana Pinho was born on April 18, 1994, in Portugal. However, there is no such information regarding her parents as she has kept it very private.

Bruno Fernandes with his wife Ana Pinho (Instagram)

Bruno Fernandes was born on September 8 1994, in Maia, Portugal, to father Jose Fernandes and mother, Virginia Borges. His father wanted him and the family to Switzerland, but he. He refused to go as Portugal was more up to standard.

Ana Pinho Husband Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes began his youth football career at a local club Infesta. He played most of his youth football with Boavista as a centre-back before converting to an attacking midfielder.

Bruno’s professional career started at Italian Serie B side Novara followed by Sampdoria three years later. Finally, he signed for Sporting CP in 2017, where he won Tacos da Liga in 2018 and 2019.

LISBON, PORTUGAL – AUGUST 5: Bruno Fernandes of Sporting CP with Hamed Traore of Empoli FC in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Sporting CP and Empoli FC at Estadio Jose Alvalade on August 5, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Fernandes emerged as the highest-scoring Portuguese midfielder in the single season with Sporting CP, and that gave him a place at Manchester United, who signed him for 55 million euros.

Bruno plays international football for Portugal’s squad and has represented them in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals and UEFA Euro 2020. He is regarded as one of the best current mid-fielders in the world.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 27: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Manchester United and Club Brugge at Old Trafford on February 27, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Ana Pinho and Bruno Fernandes Kids

Bruno Fernandes and Ana Pinho started their love story back in high school. They were in the same class in their high school is Boavista. At just 16 years old, Bruno fell in love with Ana. After a lot of effort, Ana became his girlfriend, and they started dating in 2015.

Bruno Fernandes has a very beautiful family (Instagram)

After dating for a while, the couple tied the knot on December 23, 2015, in a ceremony attended by their family and friends. Its been more than six years that they have been married.

Ana gave birth to her first daughter in January 2017, whom they have named Matilde Fernandes, and In September 2020, the couple welcomed their son Goncalo Fernandes.

Ana Pinho with both their kids (Instagram)

Ana Pinho Profession, Career, Net Worth

Ana is a full-time housemaker, and there is no such information regarding her job. However, she is a university graduate. Pinho is a big fan of her husband as she is often seen supporting him on the grounds. She has a good amount of social media following with over 100k followers across different platforms.

Ana Pinho is known for being the wife of Bruno Fernandes (Instagram)

Bruno and Ana have a combined net worth of approximately $10 million.

FAQs about Ana Pinho

When did Ana Pinho and Bruno Fernandes get married? They got married in December 2015. What is Ana Pinho doing now? She is a full-time homemaker How old is Ana Pinho? Ana is 27 years old. Nationality of Ana Pinho? Ana Pinho is Portugese What is Ana Pinto’s net worth? Ana Pinho has a combined net worth of $10 million.

