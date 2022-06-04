Alun Wyn Jones– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Alun Wyn Jones is a Welsh professional rugby union player. And here is everything you need to know about Alun Wyn Jones, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Alun Wyn Jones Facts

Birth Place Swansea, Wales Father’s Name Tim Jones Mother’s Name Ann Jones Star Sign Virgo Net Worth (2022) $ 3 million Salary (2022) $ 8,00,000 Age 36 Date of Birth 19 September 1985



School Llandovery College Nationality Welsh Wife Dr Anwen Rees Children No Social Media Instagram

Alun Wyn Jones Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Jones has a net worth of $ 3 million with a salary of around $800,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Alun Wyn Jones Career

Alun Wyn Jones is a record-breaking player who has excelled on the international stage for 15 years. He is a Welsh professional rugby union player. He plays as a lock for the Ospreys and the Wales national team. He is the world’s most-capped rugby union player with 162 international appearances. Also, He holds the records for the most Wales caps and the most Wales caps as captain.

He started his playing career for Swansea RFC while in the Ospreys Academy. Jones made his Ospreys debut on September 4 2005, in a 22-20 win over Leinster. Jones made his first Ospreys start against Border Reivers later that month.

On August 23 2010, the Ospreys announced that Jones would succeed Welsh teammate Ryan Jones as club captain for the 2010–11 season. However, Jones broke the Osprey’s record for the highest try-scoring forward as he touched down for his 21st try.

Jones represented Wales at under-18 and under-21 levels, completing a Grand Slam at the 2005 under-21 Six Nations Championship. He made his senior Wales debut during the 2006 Summer Tests, starting at flanker. He went on to become a part of Wales’ Six Nations Grand Slam wins in 2008, 2012 and 2019 and their 2013 championship title. He has also played in four World Cups – 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

On October 31 2020, when playing against Scotland in the Six Nations, Jones became the most-capped international player of all time. He overtook former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw’s record of 148 Tests. On March 19 2022, he won his 150th cap at home against Italy.

Jones was one of 13 Welsh players selected in the squad for the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa. After being selected for the Lions consecutive times, he was named captain of the Lions on May 6 2021. Jones played in all three tests to reach 12 British and Irish Lions caps. He is one of only four players selected to play on four Lions tours in 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2021.

He is one of seven Welsh players to have won three Grand Slams and was named the best player of the 2019 Six Nations Championships.

Alun Wyn Jones Family and Personal Life

Jones was born on September 19 1985, to father Tim Jones and mother, Ann Jones. His father and Grandfather had previously played Rugby for Swansea. His mother is a secondary teacher.

Jones has a law degree from Swansea University, and he graduated in 2010. He is a towering 6ft 6in and weighs 19 st 3lb (122kg). Jones received an OBE in the Queen’s 2020 Birthday Honors for his services to rugby union football in Wales.

Alun Wyn Jones Relationship and Girlfriend

Jones was married to Dr Anween Rees, a doctor of physiology, in 2014. They have two daughters named Mali, born in June 2015 and Efa, born in April 2018. They live in the Cardiff area – despite Jones playing for Swansea-based Ospreys.

Answer Jones is definitely the most intelligent WAG. She gained her PhD in 2012 and became a lecturer in Physiology and Health at Cardiff Metropolitan University. She was a Welsh 400m hurdles champion at the Under-23 level while competing at university and senior level before packing her sporting career to focus on studies. She also takes good care of her children and husband.

FAQs about Alun Wyn Jones

What is Alun Wyn Jones’ net worth? Alun Wyn Jones has a net worth of approximately $ 3 million. How old is Alun Wyn Jones? Alun Wyn is 36 years old Which club did Alun Wyn Jones make his debut in? Alun Wyn made his debut for Ospreys. Who is Alun Wyn married to? Alun Wyn Jones is married to Anwen Jones Does Alun have any children? Yes he has two daughters

